Video: Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for NEW YORK, NEW YORK; Plus Watch a New Trailer!

Producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy have just announced the full cast and creative team for the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, New York, New York. Previously announced stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle and Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward") as Francine Evans will be joined by Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri.

The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright. New York, New York begins performances Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret), written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier), co-written by Sharon Washington (Audible's Feeding The Dragon) and featuring additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), New York, New York will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (POTUS), costume design by Emmy Award winner Donna Zakowska ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (The Scottsboro Boys), sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit), projection design by Christopher Ash (Network) and Beowulf Boritt, hair & wig design by Emmy Award winner Sabana Majeed ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), music supervision and arrangements by Sam Davis (Company), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis) and Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud (The Visit), music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, and production stage management by Johnny Milani.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy said, "It is an incredible honor to present this new musical by a team of Broadway legends. In New York, New York audiences will experience the city like never before, following a group of hopeful dreamers as they each strive to follow their hearts and desires. It is a joyful celebration of New York and the power of community by some of the great New Yorkers, and we cannot wait for audiences near and far to come be a part of it all - the rhythm, the music, and the magic of a big, brand new Broadway musical."

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself.

Among them is New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his "major chord" in life: music, money, love. The odds are against him getting all three until he meets Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is a spectacular show for a singular city. With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics ("New York, New York," "But The World Goes 'Round"), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town.

Be a part of it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK marks the first new John Kander & Fred Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015's The Visit, which was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The legendary duo is also currently represented on Broadway with Chicago, which holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

This production reunites John Kander with director and choreographer Susan Stroman, book writer David Thompson, and co-writer Sharon Washington, who collaborated with both John Kander & Fred Ebb on Broadway's The Scottsboro Boys, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Kander, Ebb, Stroman and Thompson also previously collaborated on Steel Pier, which was nominated for 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, as well as Off-Broadway productions of The Beast in the Jungle, And the World Goes 'Round and the revival of Flora and the Red Menace. New York, New York marks the first official collaboration between the creative team and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This new musical is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture New York, New York written by Earl M. Rauch. New York, New York is produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy, in association with MGM ON STAGE and Chartoff-Winkler.

BIOGRAPHIES

COLTON RYAN (Jimmy Doyle) starred opposite Elle Fanning and Chloe Sevigny in Hulu's Limited Series "The Girl From Plainville"(2023 Critics' Choice Awards nominee for "Best Limited Series"). Colton previously starred as "Samuel" in the Apple TV Series "Little Voice," executive produced by JJ Abrams, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, and Ben Stephenson. Film credits include: the role of "Connor" in the feature film Dear Evan Hansen alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Ben Platt, and the role of "Bruce" in Alan Ball's Uncle Frank (Sundance Film Festival 2020). On stage, Colton received the 2019 Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance for his role of "Gene Laine" in Conor McPherson's Girl From The North Country. The play premiered at The Public Theatre before its Broadway debut at the Belasco Theatre in 2020. Other theatre credits include Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, and off-Broadway runs of Alice By Heart (MCC Theatre., dir. Jessie Nelson) and The White Card (A.R.T., dir. Diane Paulus).

ANNA UZELE (Francine Evans) co-stars in the Apple TV+ series "Dear Edward," alongside Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling, based on the award-winning novel of the same name and written and executive produced by Jason Katims, creator of "Friday Night Lights." She recently starred as "Catherine Parr" in the North American tour and Broadway debut of SIX, which has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Previously, she has recurred on Showtime's "City On a Hill" and guest starred on CBS' "FBI." She made her Broadway debut in Once On This Island as "Andrea Devereau." She is a graduate of Texas State University, where she earned her BFA in musical theater. She lives in New York City.

CLYDE ALVES (Tommy Caggiano) is thrilled to be joining the beautiful world of New York, New York. Favorite credits include, Broadway: On The Town (Ozzie) *Astaire Award nomination, Bullets Over Broadway, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Anything Goes, Wicked, Hairspray, Oklahoma!, and The Music Man (Tommy Djilas) *Astaire Award Winner. TV: Disney ABC's The Music Man (Tommy Djilas) Off Broadway: Altar Boyz (Juan) and New York City Center Encores in Hey, Look Me Over! (George M.), The New Yorkers (Monahan). Regional Theatre: Crazy For You (Bobby Child) Drury Lane Theatre *Jeff Award Nomination, Nice Work If You Can Get It (Jimmy Winter) Music Theatre Wichita, Oklahoma! (Will Parker) at The Muny, Kiss Me, Kate (Bill Calhoun) at The 5th Avenue Theatre & Shakespeare Theatre Company *Helen Hayes Award Winner. Aside from being a proud father and husband, Clyde is a singer-songwriter who has released his debut EP "Back To Us" and brand new single "It's Still A Party." clydealvesmusic.com

JOHN CLAY III (Jesse Webb). Broadway:Choir Boy(MTC, OCC Nominee). Off-Broadway:Raisin in the Sun(Public Theater), Grand Hotel (Encores!). TV: "Raising Kanan," PBS' "Great Performances" (Mass). Education: Carnegie Mellon University. IG: @johnclayiii

JANET DACAL (Sofia Diaz) is thrilled to be returning to Broadway with New York, New York. Broadway credits: Prince of Broadway (Eva Peron, Evita, Aurora, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Sydney, It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's Superman.) In The Heights (Carla, Nina Rosario), Wonderland (Alice), and Good Vibrations (Surfer Girl). First National Tour: The Bands Visit (Dina). This one is for mami. Eres la inspiracion de este papel. Gracias por enseñarme la belleza de nuestra cultura y el ejemplo de vivir con amor a alegría. Te quiero, papi. E, NOITWFMBY. You can download her solo debut album, My Standards, on all digital platforms and follow her @janetdacal.

BEN DAVIS (Gordon Kendrick) was given a Tony Honor for his work in Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme. Other Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Violet, A Little Night Music, Les Miserables, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Also in NYC - Randy Curtis in Lady In The Dark, Cosmo Constantine in Encores! Call Me Madam, Knickerbocker Holiday at Lincoln Center, New York City Opera/BAM production of Anna Nicole, The Opera. National tours: Cpt. Von Trapp in The Sound of Music and Galahad in Spamalot. Internationally, Ben played Fred/Petruchio in Kiss Me Kate for the BBC at Royal Albert Hall. Favorite regional roles include: Sweeney Todd, Sky Masterson, Emile deBecque, and Curly, all at The Muny. TV/Film: "The Game" on Paramount+, NBC's Annie Live!, "Chicago Fire," "Law & Order: SVU," Woman in the Window, Boogie, The Magic Flute directed by Kenneth Branagh, Barber's A Hand of Bridge, "Blue Bloods," "30 Rock," and "Numb3rs." Concerts: Philly Pops, RTÉ Orchestra, The Boston Pops at Tanglewood, Caramoor, Ft. Worth Symphony, Lille National Orchestra, Taipei Arena, and many others. For Dad.

OLIVER PROSE (Alex Mann) is incredibly honored to be making his Broadway debut. Recent theater credits include Master Harold...and the Boys (Arizona Theater Company), Kimberly Akimbo (AEA 29-hour Reading), and The O'Leary Theory (ArtéMakar Productions). He is a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Special thanks to Mom and Dad, Sam, Bre, UIA, friends, and all of the inconceivably generous teachers I've had.

ANGEL SIGALA (Mateo Diaz) (He/him/él) is making his Broadway debut in New York, New York. Angel was born and raised in Mexico and is a graduate of Temple University's School of Theater, Film, and Media Arts. He has performed in several regional theatres in the Philadelphia area, including Arden Theatre Company, People's Light Theatre Company, and Theatre Exile. He is honored to represent his community on the Broadway stage. Para mi familia, con mucho amor.

EMILY SKINNER (Madame Veltri). Broadway: The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Side Show (Tony nomination, Drama League Award), Jekyll & Hyde, The Full Monty, James Joyce's The Dead, Dinner at Eight (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Billy Elliot (Broadway World Award). OFF-BROADWAY: Picnic (Transport Group, Drama Desk Nomination), Jerry Springer The Opera (Carnegie Hall); Fiorello!, No Strings, Pardon My English, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (all at City Center Encores!); My Life With Albertine (Playwrights Horizons). REGIONAL: The Kennedy Center, Signature Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Ford's Theatre, Long Wharf, The MUNY, St Louis Rep, American Conservatory Theatre, The Old Globe, Goodspeed, Theatre Under The Stars. www.emily-skinner.co.

WENDI BERGAMINI (Ensemble). Native of northern California, Wendi is honored to "be a part of it" with New York, New York and celebrate this incredible city. Wendi made her Broadway debut in the acclaimed revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center and has been seen as an original cast member of Disney's Frozen, Doctor Zhivago, Promises, Promises (Miss Olson opposite Kristin Chenoweth and Sean Hayes) and Evita (Broadway revival starring Ricky Martin). National Tours: The Light in the Piazza (Franca Naccarelli), Cats, Evita, and Guys & Dolls. Regional credits include: Little Dancer (Kennedy Center), A Little Night Music (Huntington), The Bakers Wife (Goodspeed). Wendi appeared in Annie Live and The Sound of Music Live on NBC. Favorite NYC landmark: the Chrysler Building! Visit Wendi at www.wendibergamini.com IG @wendibergiebaby

ALLISON BLACKWELL (Ensemble) is thrilled to be a part of the New York, New York family. Broadway: A Night With Janis Joplin (Aretha Franklin), Pretty Woman: The Musical (Violetta), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess and Disney's The Lion King. Regional roles include Armelia in Ain't Misbehavin', Fantine in Les Miserables, Dotty/Washing Machine in Caroline, or Change (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actress), Woman #1 in And the World Goes 'Round, Hattie in Kiss Me Kate, and Sarah's Friend in Ragtime. Ms. Blackwell has been a part of such productions as Bernstein's Mass at The Kennedy Center, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (PBS' Live at Lincoln Center), and Ragtime at David Geffen Hall. She was most recently seen in Guys and Dolls at The Kennedy Center starring Phillipa Soo, Jessie Mueller, Steven Pasquale, and James Iglehart. As a guest soloist she has performed with such orchestras as The New York Pops, The Boston Pops, The Philly Pops, The Houston Symphony and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. When she is not on stage, she is touring her solo show First You Dream; a musical exploration of her life and musical inspirations. Allison Blackwell received her training from Spelman College (B.A.) and The Boston Conservatory (M.M). www.allisonblackwell.co

GIOVANNI BONAVENTURA (Ensemble). Broadway: Moulin Rouge, Hello, Dolly!, Rodger and Hammerstein's Cinderella. National Tour: Wicked. Thank you to Stro, New York, New York Creative Team, Jim Carnahan Casting and DGRW!

JIM BORSTELMANN (Ensemble). Original Broadway Cast: Chicago, Mel Brooks' The Producers, Young Frankenstein, The Addams Family, Chaplin, Bullets Over Broadway. Films include: The Producers and Center Stage. Choreography Broadway: An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin and The Nance.

LAUREN CARR (Swing) is ecstatic to be making her Broadway debut! Just a small-town girl, with a big dream, and a bigger God. BFA: Elmhurst University (2019). So thankful to my amazing agents @ The Mine, my crazy loving family, and especially God. Romans 8:28. Insta: @thisislaurencarr.

MIKE CEFALO (Jimmy/Alex/Tommy Standby). Excited to make his Broadway debut celebrating the greatest city in the world. National Tour: The Band's Visit. Off Broadway: A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine. Favorite Regional: Calogero in A Bronx Tale (Engeman), Next To Normal (Wagon Wheel), Singin' In The Rain (Playhouse Stage Co). Film: The Old Guitarist (starring Dominic Chianese), Movie With All My Friends. @mikecef

BRYAN J. CORTÉS (Swing). This Boricua is making his Broadway debut!!! Off- Broadway: Repertorio Español Filomena Marturano (Miguel). Regional: Ogunquit The Music Man (Tommy Djilas), John Engeman Theater Guys and Dolls (Swing/Scranton Slim). Dance companies: Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico, Odyssey Dance Theater, Bad Boys of Dance. Commercial dance: Thalia Music Video "Mojito" (Dancer/assistant choreographer), Carly Rae Jepsen "Surrender My Heart" (dancer). Thank you everyone for all the support in this crazy journey we call life but specially my mom Ivelisse Figueroa for being there for me all along. I love you!!

KRISTINECOVILLO (Ensemble) hails from Overland Park, KS. She received her BFA from Fordham University. OnBroadway she appeared in West Side Story, On the Town, and Evita. Kristine has been a member of Ballet Hispanico, The Radio City Rockettes and The Metropolitan Opera Ballet. She has appeared at: The Kennedy Center, Papermill Playhouse, The MUNY, NY City Center, The Joyce Theatre, The Cape Playhouse and Houston Grand Opera. On TV, Kristine had a recurring spot in NBC's "Smash" and in the Italian TV show "AMICI." Other credits include HBO's "The Miraculous Year" and numerous performances on the Tony Awards. On film, she can be seen in Disney's Enchanted and Lustre. Kristine serves on a number of Nonprofit Boards. She received her Master's degree in Nonprofit Management from Columbia University in 2020. Kristine resides in NY with her husband, Liam, and their 2 wonderful kids.

GABRIELLA ENRIQUEZ (Ensemble). Originally from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Gabriella is an OKCU Music Theatre alum based in NYC. Regional: Evita (Eva Peron) at Bucks County Playhouse, Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Anita) at Theatre Under the Stars, In the Heights (Vanessa) at Music Theatre Wichita, A Chorus Line (Diana Morales) at Lexington Theatre Company. Workshops: Only Gold, MCC. TV: "Law & Order: SVU." gabriellaenriquez.com @gabriella.oe

HALEY FISH (Swing) is thrilled to be spending her 10th year in New York City with this iconic show. Broadway: CATS, Hello, Dolly!, Kiss Me, Kate, The Music Man. Off Broadway: Only Gold at MCC, Mack and Mabel at NYCC. TV: "Fosse/Verdon" on FX. Regional: Chicago (Velma Kelly) at The Lex. BFA NYU '17. Love to Mom, Rob, Luke, Will, and my Pantera/Murphy fam. "I'm walkin' here!" @oh_hayfish

ASHLEY BLAIR FITZGERALD (Ensemble) originally from Ellicott City MD, most recently performed in the out of town try out revival of Bob Fosse's Dancin! Before that she was seen playing The Dark Lady in the original Broadway cast of The Cher Show, which she won the 2019 Chita Rivera Award for Best Dancer in a Broadway Show. She understudied Misty Copeland in the Broadway hit revival of On The Town, danced alongside Vanessa Hudgens in Gigi and was part of the original cast in the Off Broadway cult hit Trip of Love. 1st National tours include her Helen Hayes nominated role of Kate in Twyla Tharp's Come Fly Away, Dirty Dancing, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Smokey Joes Cafe and Fosse. Ashley has performed in respected theaters across the country including The Kennedy Center, Ahmanson Theatre, Houston's Theatre Under the stars, Arena Stage and Shakespeare Theatre Company. Ashley was featured in the "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" dance sequence in the hit film Isn't it Romantic, the pilot for "Smash" on NBC and appeared in movie theaters across the country in Company starring Neil Patrick Harris. She has appeared on the "Tony Awards" four times, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Last Week Tonight starring John Oliver." Since 2013, Ashley has worked with the Verdon Fosse Legacy, helping to reconstruct Bob Fosse's work. Ashley continues to live and work in New York City with her husband Ryan, beautiful little girl Eden, baby boy Rowen and their family dog Billy Joel!

RICHARD GATTA (Ensemble). Broadway/tour: The Music Man, Diana (Netflix), Bright Star, Billy Elliot, Cinderella, Fiddler on the Roof, Pajama Game, Grease. NYC: Grand Hotel, Zorba. Regional: Huntington Theatre Company, Paper Mill Playhouse, The 5th Avenue Theatre, Pioneer Theatre Company, Centre Theatre Group , The Old Globe. Directing Credits: Disney Branded Television (D23), NBCUniversal (Radio City Upfront), Northeast Ballet Company (Assistant Artistic Director). BS in business, Empire State College. www.richardgatta.com @richardgatta.

STEPHEN HANNA (Ensemble) is originally from Pittsburgh, PA. He danced with the New York City Ballet where he rose to the rank of principal dancer. Broadway: Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler, An American In Paris, On The Town (2014 Revival OBC), Billy Elliot The Musical (Older Billy/Scottish Dancer OBC). Off-Broadway: Silence! The Musical (Dream Lecter). National Tour: Come Fly Away (Sid).TV/Film: "Pose," "All My Children," "Boardwalk Empire," "Forever," Center Stage, Fourth Position. Follow on instagram @StephenRhanna and @Broadwayhusbands

NAOMI KAKUK (Ensemble). Broadway: The Producers (OBC), The Frogs (OBC). TOURS: Chicago (Hunyak), Cats, Spamalot, Annie Get Your Gun, Doctor Dolittle. Other Favorites: Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Rockette), The Beast In The Jungle (Woman, Chita Rivera Award nomination, Vineyard Theatre), Contact (Girl in a Yellow Dress), Crazy For You 25th Anniversary Concert, City Center ENCORES! (multiple productions), POTUS on Broadway (Assistant Director). Film/TV: "The Producers," "The Other Two," A Very Murray Christmas, "The Daily Show." Born and raised in Milpitas, CA. BFA in Ballet, University of Utah.

AKINA KITAZAWA (Swing) is tremendously thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Akina was born and raised in Japan. She came to America with Steps on Broadway's International Independent Study Program in 2016, and is overjoyed at the chance to pursue a career in America! New York: Christmas Spectacular (Radio City Music Hall), Candide (Carnegie Hall), Over Here!, National Tour: The King And I (Eliza), Regional: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Eliza), Something Rotten, Kiss Me Kate, Carousel, Hello Dolly, An American in Paris, On The Town, Swing! (West Coast Swing Couple), Other credit: "Swingin' in the Season 2019" with The U.S. Air Force Band (DAR Constitution Hall in Washington D.C.). Endless love and gratitude to the NY NY team, CESD, teachers, friends and my sweet family.

IAN LIBERTO (Swing) is thrilled to be joining the company of New York, New York! Most recently he was on faculty at University of Nevada Reno. Past Broadway credits include Hello Dolly! starring Bette Midler, How To Succeed In Business, Chaplin, Promises, Promises and Billy Elliot. National Tours: The Book of Mormon (dance captain), Hello Dolly (dance captain), A Chorus Line (Bobby), Evita, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Regional: Papermill, TUTS, PCLO, Ogunquit, Gateway, Marriott Theatre, Ravinia Festival, The Hollywood Bowl. Graduate of Millikin University. Love to Mom, Christy, and Kasey, his best friend and partner in crime. Thank you Mikey at @thecollectivetalent and the entire creative and casting teams.

KEVIN LIGON (Ensemble). Kevin played Rudolph in Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler. Other Broadway shows include On the Twentieth Century; Bullets Over Broadway; The Phantom of the Opera; Sister Act; Finian's Rainbow; Young Frankenstein; The Producers; Kiss Me, Kate; 1776; The Secret Garden. Other credits include Herr Schultz in Cabaret (Goodspeed Opera House), Eddie in Mack and Mabel (City Center Encores!), Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast (Paper Mill Playhouse), Max in The Sound of Music (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), Mr. Bumble in Oliver! (Pioneer Theatre Company), Sancho in Man of La Mancha (Sacramento Music Circus) and Pirelli in Sweeney Todd (Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration). Kevin won a Jeff Award for his performance as Nicely-Nicely in the national tour of the critically acclaimed 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls.

LEO MOCTEZUMA (Ensemble) makes his Broadway Debut! An Emmy-nominated choreographer & World Choreography Award recipient. The Brooklyn-born talent exploded into pop culture, performing alongside legendary icons such as Britney, Christina, Spice Girls & many more. Cementing himself as a trusted and dominant talent. Leo would expand his career to theater, working on several projects, including "Ten Commandments" starring Val Kilmer & Cirque Du Soleil. Leo's work can be seen in films like Avatar 3, Being the Ricardos, In the Heights, DreamGirls, and his creative genius stretches behind the camera choreographing for the likes of P!nk, Ricky Martin, Madonna, Usher, Sandra Bullock, Magic Mike 3, American Music Awards, The Oscars and much more.

AARON NICHOLAS PATTERSON (Swing) (he/him) is bursting with excitement and gratitude to be back on Broadway with New York, New York. He was last seen in Ain't Too Proud on Broadway, where he made his Principal debut swinging on for the role of Eddie Kendricks. You may have caught his turn in Goddess at Berkeley Rep where he originated the role of Yusef and understudied Omari and Ahmed. Aaron received his BFA for Musical Theatre at The Boston Conservatory at Berklee (class of '21). During his time in Boston, he was part of transformative professional productions; Choir Boy at SpeakEasy Stage Co, Hair at New Rep Theatre and Parade at Moonbox Productions where he won the prestigious Elliot Norton Award for Best Musical Performance by an Actor for his portrayal of Jim Conley. Aaron is so grateful for his family's undying love and support through all his endeavors. He gives special thanks to his entire family whose support is unwavering. Aaron wants us all to remember that trees grow equally in both directions; if we stay rooted, the sky's the limit. Instagram: @aaron_patterson11.

DAYNA MARIE QUINCY (Ensemble). Broadway Debut! National Tours: The Color Purple (Nettie); Waitress (Nurse Norma/ u/s Becky). Select Credits: The Color Purple (Celie; Helen Hayes Nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical), Leonard Bernstein's Mass (Carnegie Hall), Legally Blonde, Aida, Les Miserables, Rock of Ages, Spring Awakening, Dreamgirls; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Workshops: Goodbye New York - A New Musical. Education: MA Music (Classical Voice), Morgan State University. All thanks to GOD, Jennie and Shannon (MMV Talent, Inc.), my Girl Shirl (mother), and the best wife a girl could ask for, LaVicke. Instagram: @daynamariequincy www.daynamariequincy.com.

JULIAN RAMOS (Ensemble) (He/Him). Broadway Debut! Theater: Hamilton (LA, And Peggy, Philip Tour), Disney's Freaky Friday (Original Cast), West Side Story (Carnegie Hall). TV: "Tony Awards." Training: IUMT + Jacobs Pillow. Love to my siblings, EMACA, Dustin+Marc, and my OG New Yorkers: Mom and Abuela. Insta: @_julianramos.

DREW REDINGTON (Ensemble). Broadway credits include Mean Girls, and original casts of The Prom (Kevin), and Holiday Inn (Roundabout Theatre Co.). Other highlighted credits include appearing as Motel in the critically acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and performances with Paper Mill Playhouse, TUTS Huston, and The Muny St. Louis. Training received at Elon University. @drew.redington.

BENJAMIN RIVERA (Ensemble) (he/him). Born and raised in Iowa with a dance degree from Oklahoma City University. Broadway: Moulin Rouge, Aladdin. TV/FILM: "The Get Down" (Netflix), "Saturday Night Live," "Rent LIVE" (Fox), "Katy Keene," and "POSE." National Tours: Anything Goes, Elf the Musical, Dirty Dancing, The Bodyguard. If you wanna follow my antics as a dog dad, coffee connoisseur, and a photographer follow @benji_riv.

VANESSA SEARS (Francine Standby) is an award-winning actor, singer, and director. Broadway: Debut. Selected theatre: Nicola in the Canadian premiere of Kinky Boots (Mirvish); Little Shop of Horrors, Billy Elliot, Why We Tell the Story (Stratford Festival); An Octoroon, Grand Hotel, The Magician's Nephew (Shaw Festival); King Lear, Queen Goneril (Soulpepper); Is God Is (CanadianStage/Obsidian/Necessary Angel); Passing Strange, Caroline, or Change (Musical Stage Co/Obsidian); Dorothy in Wizard of Oz, Mary in Mary Poppins (YPT); Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland (Bad Hats). Selected Film and TV: "Sex/Life," "Suits," "Y the Last Man," 14 Love Letters, Sappy Holiday. IG @NessaSears.

DAVIS WAYNE (Swing) is honored to be part of this company! Broadway: Hadestown. National Tour: Hello Dolly! Regional: Riff in Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Muny), Chicago (Muny), 10 shows at PCLO, Tommy in Music Man (NSMT). He is a native of Pittsburgh, and a yinzer at heart. Love to everyone from the back of house to the front. @Davis_Wayne LDTB

JEFF WILLIAMS (Ensemble). Broadway/Tour: The Music Man (2000 Revival), The Pirate Queen, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, A Christmas Carol, The Will Rogers Follies, Me and My Girl. Regional Theater: Hamlet, Red, Good People, Seminar, To Kill a Mockingbird, M Butterfly, Art, The Crucible, The Sisters Rosensweig, Terra Nova, Outside Mullingar, Rags and more. TV: "When They See Us," "The Good Fight," "Tell Me A Story," "Orange Is the New Black," "Tales of the City," "Difficult People," "Bull," "Kimmy Schmidt," "The Sopranos." Film: The Producers. Syracuse University graduate and proud Equity member since 1987. Thanks to my agents at BWA. www.JeffWilliamsOnline.co

DARIUS WRIGHT (Ensemble) happens to like New York, New York! It's a helluva town! Broadway: MJ (OBC), Pretty Woman (OBC), A Bronx Tale. TV: "FBI", "Katy Keene." Life: Actor, singer, dreamer, thinker, reader, writer, traveler, camper, hiker, skier, kayaker, biker, bowler, putt-putt golfer, crossfitter, tennis player, brother, lover, dog father, human/dancer, etc. @DariusAWright

JOHN KANDER AND FRED EBB (Music & Lyrics). Composer John Kander teamed with lyricist Fred Ebb to forge one of the longest-running and most successful partnerships in Broadway history. The current Broadway revival of Chicago is now the longest running American musical in history. The London revival of Cabaret is one of the hottest tickets on the West End. Their Broadway musicals include Flora, the Red Menace (1965), Cabaret (1966), Zorba (1968), 70, Girls, 70 (1971), Chicago (1975), The Act (1978), Woman of the Year (1981), The Rink (1984), And the World Goes 'Round (1991), Kiss of the Spiderwoman (1992), Steel Pier (1997), Curtains (2006), The Scottsboro Boys (2010) and The Visit (2015.) Their work in the theater has been recognized by three Tony Awards (Cabaret, Woman of the Year, and Kiss of the Spiderwoman.) The film adaptations of Chicago and Cabaret are two of the most successful musicals on film of all time. Chicago: 6 Academy Awards including "Best Picture" Cabaret: 8 Academy Awards including "Best Original Song Score." Their work on the film New York, New York has resulted in one of the most enduring anthems of all time. The two have been honored with awards, including the Kennedy Center Honors Award. Fred Ebb passed away in 2004, but Kander has continued writing - not only finishing the projects the two had begun, but also writing new projects including The Beast in the Jungle, Kid Victory and The Landing.

DAVID THOMPSON (Writer). Broadway/West End: The new libretto for the current revival of Chicago, The Scottsboro Boys (London's Critic Circle Award, Evening Standard Award, 12 Tony nominations including "Best Book," Drama Desk Nomination, Outer Critics and Lucille Lortel Awards for "Best Musical," Hull-Warriner Award), Prince of Broadway, Thou Shalt Not, Steel Pier (Tony Nomination "Best Book"). Off-Broadway: The Beast in the Jungle; And the World Goes 'Round (New York Drama Desk and Outer Critics' Awards); Flora, the Red Menace (Drama Desk nomination); John Cullum: The Accidental Star. UK Regional and London: The new libretto for Rags at Park Theatre. Concert: Produced and Wrote James Taylor's 'Perspective Series at Carnegie Hall, My Favorite Broadway/The Leading Ladies at Carnegie Hall. TV: "Sondheim - A Celebration at Carnegie Hall" (Emmy Nomination), "Razzle Dazzle" for Great Performances as well as the recent "Harold Prince - the Director's Life" for Great Performances. Thompson is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism.

SHARON WASHINGTON (Co-Writer). A proud Native New Yorker with family living in Manhattan since 1835, Sharon is celebrating over 30 years as an actor and now writer. She is thrilled to continue her collaboration with this incredible creative team who she worked with on The Scottsboro Boys helping create the role of The Lady. Sharon made her debut as playwright at City Theatre with the world-premiere of her solo play Feeding The Dragon which subsequently played at Hartford Stage and made its Off-Broadway debut at Primary Stages where it was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award, Lucille Lortel Award and won an Audelco Award. Sharon is Co-Writer and Executive Producer on a screenplay adaptation of the play currently in development at a major Hollywood studio. She is also writing a children's picture book version for Scholastic Books. Her new work-in-progress, the play: A Colored Mirror was selected for residencies at the New Harmony Project and SPACE on Ryder Farm.

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA (Additional Lyrics) is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer. Creator and original star of Broadway's Tony-winning Hamilton and In the Heights. His additional Broadway credits include Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Producer, 2020 Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations). Miranda is the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award, the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors and the 2019 Portrait of a Nation Prize. He has received stars on both the Puerto Rico Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Mr. Miranda, and the Miranda Family, are active supporters of initiatives that increase people of color's representation throughout the arts and government, ensure access to women's reproductive health, and promote resilience in Puerto Rico. TV/Film credits include: tick, tick... BOOM!, Vivo, In the Heights, Hamilton (2021 Emmy Award), His Dark Materials, "Fosse/Verdon," We The People, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2018 Emmy Nomination, Guest Actor), "Saturday Night Live" (2017 Emmy Nomination, Guest Actor), Sesame Street, The Electric Company, House, DuckTales, 200 Cartas, Moana (2017 Oscar nomination, Grammy Award for Best Original Song), Mary Poppins Returns and Encanto (2022 Oscar nomination for Best Original Song).

SUSAN STROMAN (Direction & Choreography) is a five-time Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer most known for The Producers, Crazy For You, Contact and The Scottsboro Boys. She most recently directed the Broadway play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Other Broadway credits include Prince Of Broadway, Bullets Over Broadway, Young Frankenstein, Oklahoma!, Show Boat, Big Fish, The Music Man, The Frogs, Big, Thou Shalt Not, and Steel Pier. Off-Broadway credits include The Beast in the Jungle, Dot, Flora the Red Menace, And the World Goes 'Round, Happiness, The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville. She directed and choreographed the Broadway-bound Ahrens/Flaherty musical Little Dancer. Her work has been honored with Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and a record six Astaire Awards. She is an inductee of the Theater Hall of Fame in New York City.

BEOWULF BORITT (Scenic & Co-Projection Design) 29 Broadway designs include the Tony Award winning set for Act One, the Tony nominated sets for The Scottsboro Boys, Therese Raquin, POTUS, and Flying Over Sunset. Also on Broadway, The Piano Lesson, Ohio State Murders. The Old Man and the Pool, Come From Away, Freestyle Love Supreme, Be More Chill, The New One, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Meteor Shower, A Bronx Tale, Prince Of Broadway, Hand To God, Sondheim On Sondheim, ...Spelling Bee , LoveMusik, Rock Of Ages, Chaplin, On The Town ('14), Sunday In the Park... ('17) Bronx Bombers, Grace, and The Two And Only. 100 Off- Broadway shows include Shakespeare in the Park's Much Ado and Merry Wives, The Last Five Years, Fiddler On The Roof (in Yiddish), Sleepwalk With Me, and Miss Julie. He has designed for The NYC Ballet and the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and around the world in England, Russia, China, Australia, and Japan. He received a 2007 OBIE Award for sustained excellence. His book about Broadway set design, Transforming Space Over Time, is available wherever books are sold.

DONNA ZAKOWSKA (Costume Design) studied painting and dance at Barnard College and the Paris École des Beaux Arts, and she is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama. She has designed for film, theatre, circus, opera, music, and puppet theatre, including the Big Apple Circus and a concert tour for Mick Jagger. Her theatre work includes projects with Fernando Arrabal, Martha Clarke, Eve Ensler, Richard Foreman, John Kelly, William H. Macy, Tom O'Horgan, Roman Paska, Carey Perloff, Steve Reich and Julie Taymor. Recent theatre work includes Martha Clarke's God's Fool and Angel Reapers at the Signature Theatre, Roman Paska's Echo in Camera at La MaMa, and Relatively Speaking (three one-act plays by Woody Allen, Ethan Coen and Elaine May) directed by John Turturro on Broadway. Movies and television projects have included Mac, Search & Destroy, Harriet the Spy, Forces of Nature, Illuminata, One True Thing, "Original Sin," Kate & Leopold, HBO's "Empire Falls," Romance & Cigarettes, HBO's "John Adams" (for which she won both Costume Designers Guild and Emmy Awards), Rehearsal for a Sicilian Tragedy, Someday This Pain Will Be Useful to You, The Iceman, Fading Gigolo, God's Pocket, Gringo, The True Adventures of Wolfboy, The Jesus Rolls, and Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (for which she has also won Costume Designers Guild and Emmy Awards). Her costumes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were featured in the windows of Bergdorf Goodman and her book, Madly Marvelous: The Costumes of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was recently published by Abrams. She has twice been honored by New York Women in Film and Television and by the WIFTS Foundation, and she was the recipient of a Metropolitan Fashion Week Award for Costume Design.

KEN BILLINGTON (Lighting Design) creates lighting for the theatre, television, interior spaces, and architecture. Among his over 100 Broadway shows are the original production of Sweeney Todd, the current Chicago, the longest-running American musical in history and a hit in over twenty countries, Waitress, Act One, Hugh Jackman Back on Broadway, The Scottsboro Boys, White Christmas, Title of Show, Footloose, as well as revivals of My Fair Lady, Hello Dolly, Sunday in the Park with George (twice), Annie (twice), and Fiddler on the Roof (three times). Ken's craft has illuminated many spectacular events and venues; including the Christmas Show at The Radio City Music Hall for 27 years. He has devised the lighting for over 100 opera productions, including the New York City, Houston, Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco Opera, as well as Porgy and Bess for Milan's La Scala, Madrid's Theatro Real, and Paris Opera Bastillle. His lighting designs have enhanced such landmarks as New York's Tavern on the Green and 54 Below, as well as many other important architectural and interior design projects around the world. Ken's awards include the Tony, the Lumen (architecture), and the Ace (television). In 2015, Ken Billington was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

KAI HARADA (Sound Design) Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo; The Old Man and the Pool; Mister Saturday Night; Head Over Heels; The Band's Visit (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award); Amélie; Sunday in the Park With George; Allegiance; Gigi; Fun Home; On the Town; First Date; Follies (Tony, Drama Desk Nominations); and Million Dollar Quartet. Other: Merrily We Roll Along (NYTW); Crazy For You (Chichester); The Karate Kid (Stages St. Louis); The Bedwetter (Atlantic); Swept Away (BRT); Soft Power (Public, CTG); Marie: Dancing Still (5th Ave); The Light in the Piazza, Candide (L.A. Opera); We Live in Cairo, The Black Clown (ART); many musicals at City Center and the Kennedy Center.

CHRISTOPHER ASH (Co-Projection Design) Philadelphia-based Designer and Filmmaker, Christopher holds an MFA in design from the Yale School of Drama. His work has been seen in 16 countries and has been recognized for 15 awards. Equally at home designing projections, scenery or lighting for theatre, opera, and dance as well as direction and cinematography for film. Broadway credits include: New York, New York, Sunday in the Park with George, Saint Joan, Network, The Prince of Broadway, the Crucible and On the Town. Regional and international theatre credits include: Choir Boy, The Garbologists, Sweat, Having Our Say (Philadelphia Theatre Company); The Lost Colony (Roanoke Island); The Curious Incident of The Dog in The Night Time (All-For-One); Future Breath (Science Gallery Dublin); Pandaemonium (Nichole Canuso Dance & Early Morning Opera); Do You Want a Cookie? (Bearded Ladies Cabaret); An Octoroon (Chautauqua Theatre Company); Old Maid (Broadway Bares); The Little Mermaid (Kimmel Center); Celebration! (Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Adventures); In the Heights (Engeman Theatre); Broadway Classics in Concert (Carnegie Hall); Passing Strange, Adapt! (Wilma Theatre); Mission Hamlet (Under the Radar - Public Theatre); Body Language (Royal Hibernian Gallery, Dublin); Our Great Tchaikovsky (The Other Palace, London); Rock and Roll Man (Bucks County Playhouse); Comedy of Errors (Classic Stage Company); The Art of Questionable Provenance (Chicago Stage Lab). His opera designs have been seen at The Met, Paris Opera, Dutch National Opera, Antwerp, Salzburg, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Canadian Opera, and Houston Grand Opera. They include Don Giovanni (Opéra national de Paris) and La Traviata (Houston Grand Opera). Dance credits include: Doña Peron (Ballet Hispanico); Francis Footwork (CoisCéim Dance Tour); Rivers, Harlem Night Song (National Dance Institute - NYU Skirball); Wuthering Heights (Charlotte Ballet). Film credits include: Letter to our Children (Resonance Works); My Patina, No Regrets: a Piaf Affair, Feast (Bearded Ladies Cabaret); The Nearness of You (Martha Graham Cracker); Hours (Nichole Canuso Dance Company); Rose: a true story and song (Guggenheim); Fishtown Hoops (Matt & Ione Saunders); Covid 1999, Inside Us (Ill Doots); Some Kind of Universe (Playmakers Repertory Company). www.christopherash.com

SABANA MAJEED (Hair & Wig Design) is a Brooklyn based hairstylist, hair/wig stylist/designer and educator of period hairstyling. Her work on hair can be seen in the movie Uncut Gems where she served as an additional hairstylist, in "Fosse/Verdon" and in One Night in Miami... She won an Emmy for her work in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and was nominated for two other Emmys for her work in the series "Pose."

SAM DAVIS (Music Supervision, Arrangements and Co-Orchestrations) is a composer, arranger, orchestrator, pianist, and conductor. His film credits include arranging the dance music for Beauty and the Beast (2017) and the upcoming Wonka (2023), as well as musical director, arranger, and conductor for the "No Dames" segment in the Coen Brothers' Hail, Caesar!. On TV, he arranged and orchestrated dance and incidental music for "A Christmas Story Live," and was also an arranger for TNT's "Good Behavior." On Broadway, his credits include arranger, orchestrator, conductor, and/or musical director for Company, An American in Paris, Holiday Inn, Side Show (2014), Big Fish, Gigi, and Curtains. He wrote and orchestrated new dance music for the 2019 production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London's West End, and was musical supervisor for Dreamgirls in its US national tour as well as in Korea, Japan, and South Africa. Regional credits as arranger/orchestrator include Little Dancer (Kennedy Center & Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater), The Trumpet of the Swan (Kennedy Center), Ever After (Atlanta's Alliance Theater), and The Honeymooners (Paper Mill Playhouse.) Sam composed the score for Red Eye of Love, which had an off-Broadway run in 2014 and was later given a studio cast recording featuring Kelli O'Hara. He wrote the music for Shakespeare in the Parks' Taming of the Shrew, and for the Off-Broadway show #DateMe. His original symphonic score for The Lost Colony is performed each summer in Manteo, North Carolina. His musical version of the children's book Bunnicula, written with Charles Busch and Mark Waldrop, also had a successful Off-Broadway run, with a cast album recorded for the Yellow Sound Label. Sam's orchestrations have been performed by such orchestras as the San Francisco Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Pops, and the Houston Philharmonic. An album of his original songs, Love on a Summer Afternoon, was released on the PS Classics label. Sam is a winner of the Jonathan Larson Award and a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Music.

DARYL WATERS (Co-Orchestrations) received the Tony and Drama Desk orchestration awards for Memphis. Other Broadway credits include music supervision/orchestrations/arrangements for The Cher Show (Drama Desk nomination for best orchestrations); Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed (Tony nom for best orchestrations); Holler If Ya Hear Me; Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk; and Street Corner Symphony. He was the music supervisor and conductor for After Midnight and dance music arranger for The Color Purple and Jelly's Last Jam. His composing credits include Noise/Funk (Tony nom for best original score) and Drowning Crow. Mr. Waters is a proud founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Social Equity), an organization that promotes diversity in the music departments of theatrical productions.

DAVID LOUD (Vocal Arrangements) occupies a unique place in Broadway history: in addition to his distinguished body of work as a music director and vocal arranger, he also originated three roles as an actor. His music directing credits include the original Broadway productions of The Visit, The Scottsboro Boys, Sondheim on Sondheim, Curtains, Ragtime, A Class Act, Steel Pier, and revivals of Porgy and Bess, She Loves Me, Company, and Sweeney Todd. He originated the role of Manny in Terrence McNally's Master Class (starring Zoe Caldwell), played Sasha (the conductor) in Curtains, and made his Broadway debut in Harold Prince's original 1981 production of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. Off-Broadway, David created the vocal and dance arrangements for Kander & Ebb's And the World Goes 'Round. He is currently on the faculty of Manhattan School of Music. His book, Facing the Music: A Broadway Memoir, was recently published by Regan Arts, a division of Simon & Schuster.

ALVIN HOUGH, JR (Music Direction) is honored to be working with the legendary Susan Stroman for the first time. His Broadway credits include Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Motown, the recent revivals of Merrily We Roll Along (featuring Daniel Radcliffe), Once On This Island, The Color Purple, as well as The Piano Lesson (featuring Samuel L. Jackson), where he provided both music direction and original incidental music. Alvin has also worked on numerous films and TV series, from "Schmigadoon 2" and "Spirited" to "Annie Live!" and the "South Park 25th Anniversary" commercials. Alvin started playing piano when he was 5 years old. Classically trained, Alvin has performed at the Kennedy Center, at the Capitol for Mother Teresa's Congressional Medal of Honor Ceremony, and at the White House for the Clintons while growing up in Washington, DC. Also, via the DC Boys' Choir, he has both played and sung in Austrian opera houses and Parisian cathedrals. But when he turned 13, his piano teacher humbly realized her limitations and introduced him to colleagues who could expand his musical horizons. She strong-armed his church into letting him play during Sunday morning services, thereby allowing him to be influenced by gospel music. She also opened Alvin's eyes to the world of musical theatre as he was introduced to The Who's Tommy in a summer theatre camp. Believe it or not, Alvin's musical training does not extend to conservatory. One of the more important things he likes to pass on is that there is no special formula to end up on Broadway. As proof, even though he's currently not using them, Alvin has a Bachelor's from Harvard College in Earth and Planetary Sciences and a Master's in Meteorology from the Georgia Institute of Technology. His passion for music pulled him away from Atlanta and up to New York, where he has now lived since 2009. He sends love to his wife Rebecca and their two young children, Samuel and Camille.

JIM CARNAHAN, CSA (Casting) has cast over 150 Broadway shows. His current Broadway: A Doll's House, Room, A Beautiful Noise, Leopoldstadt, Funny Girl, Take Me Out, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Upcoming Broadway work includes: Merrily We Roll Along. Past Broadway: Almost Famous, Caroline, or Change, The Lehman Trilogy, Soldier's Play, Christmas Carol, Betrayal, Burn This, Kiss Me Kate, The Ferryman, Angels in America, 1984, Groundhog Day, Long Day's Journey Into Night, She Loves Me, Noises Off, King Charles II, Fun Home, Constellations, The River, Cabaret, Glass Menagerie, Matilda, Peter and the Starcatcher, Once, Mountaintop, Jerusalem, Anything Goes, Scottsboro Boys, American Idiot, A Behanding in Spokane, Boeing-Boeing, Sunday in the Park, Spring Awakening, Pillowman, Assassins, Gypsy, Nine, Joe Egg, Into The Woods, Thoroughly Modern Millie, True West, View From the Bridge, 1776. Current London: Lemons, Lemons, Lemons (Harold Pinter), Best of Enemies (Noel Coward), Groundhog Day (Old Vic). Past London: Eureka Day (Old Vic), Mad House (Ambassadors), The 47th (Old Vic), Betrayal (Harold Pinter), Glengarry Glen Ross (Playhouse), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Apollo), Angels in America (Lyttleton), Nice Fish (Harold Pinter), Glass Menagerie (Duke of York's), Red Barn (Lyttleton), Motherf**ker with the Hat (Lyttleton), Streetcar Named Desire (Young Vic), Scottsboro Boys (Young Vic), Children's Hour (Comedy), La Bête (Comedy), Deathtrap (Noel Coward), Speed the Plow (Old Vic). Off-Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along (NTYW), Little Shop of Horrors, Medea (BAM), Apologia, The Beast in the Jungle, If I Forget, Love Love Love, The Robber Bridegroom, Brooklynite, What's It All About?, Talley's Folly, If there is I Haven't Found it Yet, Look Back in Anger. Television/Film: Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix), The Seagull, A Home At The End Of The World, Flicka, and Glee (Emmy nom). Brooklyn and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (New York Casting). He is a member of the Casting Society of America and a twenty four-time recipient of the Artios Award for excellence in casting.

JASON THINGER, CSA (Casting) Broadway: Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, Almost Famous, Take Me Out, A Christmas Carol, Tootsie. Off-Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along (NTYW), Little Shop of Horrors, Medea (BAM). Regional/Tours: A Christmas Carol, The Light in the Piazza (Lyric Opera of Chicago). London: The 47th. TV/Film: The Week Of and The Sinner.

JOHNNY MILANI (Production Stage Manager). A graduate of University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Johnny's Broadway credits include POTUS, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Shuffle Along, Kinky Boots, Gigi, Holler If Ya Hear Me, The Heiress, Bring It On: The Musical, Harvey, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, and Hair. He has also enjoyed working off Broadway at the Atlantic, Second Stage, and Manhattan Theatre Club as well as regionally at the 5th Avenue, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Bay Street, Jacob's Pillow, and the Kennedy Center.

SONIA FRIEDMAN PRODUCTIONS (SFP) (Producer) is an international production company responsible for some of the most successful theatre productions around the world. Since 1990, SFP has developed, initiated, and produced over 185 new productions and together the company has won a staggering 58 Olivier Awards, 34 Tonys and 3 BAFTAs. In 2019, Sonia Friedman CBE was awarded 'Producer of the Year' at the Stage Awards for a record-breaking fourth time. In 2018, Friedman was also featured in TIME 100, a list of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World. In 2017, she took the number one spot in 'The Stage 100', becoming the first number one in the history of the compilation not to own or operate West End theatres and the first solo woman for almost 20 years. Current theatre includes: The Book of Mormon (West End); Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (West End, Broadway, Melbourne, San Francisco, Hamburg, Toronto and Tokyo); To Kill a Mockingbird (West End); Funny Girl (Broadway); Leopoldstadt (Broadway); and Mean Girls (US tour). Forthcoming theatre includes Oklahoma! (West End); The SEcret Life of Bees (London); New York, New York (Broadway) and Merrily We Roll Along (Broadway).

TOM KIRDAHY (Producer) is a Tony and Olivier Award-winner whose projects have spanned Broadway, off-Broadway, West End, national and international tours. Select NY/London Credits: Hadestown (8 Tonys, incl. Best Musical), The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson, John-David Washington, & Danielle Brooks, The Inheritance (4 Tonys, incl. Best Play), Little Shop of Horrors (Drama Desk, Best Revival), Terrence McNally's Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune (2 Tony noms., incl. Best Revival), Anastasia, It's Only a Play, The Jungle, The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?, White Rabbit Red Rabbit. Additional Tony nominations: The Visit, Mothers and Sons, Ragtime, Master Class. Recipient of the 2019 Robert Whitehead Award for Outstanding Achievement in Theater Producing. Kirdahy serves on the Executive Board of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Advisory Council of the Harry Ransom Center at UT Austin.