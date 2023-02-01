Interview: Jonathan Groff Reveals How Filming KNOCK AT THE CABIN Was Similar to Theatre

Fresh off his run in Merrily We Roll Along Off-Broadway, Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff is hitting the big screen in M. Night Shyamalan's latest film, Knock at the Cabin.

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

In theaters this Friday, Knock at the Cabin also stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

BroadwayWorld caught up with Groff ahead of the film's premiere to discuss how their filming process was similar to theatre, returning to the psychological thriller genre, and the important representation that is featured in the film.

Watch the new interview here: