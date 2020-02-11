Wake Up With BWW 2/11: Audra McDonald and Bobby Cannavale in A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Audra McDonald and Bobby Cannavale will lead a revival of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire at Williamstown Theatre Festival! The production, directed by Slave Play's Robert O'Hara, will open the summer season. The production is set to run from June 30 through July 19.

Broadway's Means Girls has found a new Karen! BroadwayWorld has just earned that Laura Leigh Turner will make her Broadway debut in the role on March 10. Original cast member Kate Rockwell will play her final performance on March 8.

Stephanie J. Block makes her Cafe Carlyle debut tonight! She will play shows tonight through February 15 at the iconic venue.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of UNMASKED: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber has officially opened at Paper Mill Playhouse!. (more...)

2) Laura Leigh Turner Will Make Broadway Debut as Karen in MEAN GIRLS on Broadway

Broadway's Means Girls has found a new Karen! BroadwayWorld has just earned that Laura Leigh Turner will make her Broadway debut in the role on March 10. Original cast member Kate Rockwell will play her final performance on March 8.. (more...)

3) Garrett Clayton, Daisy Eagan and Catherine Wadkins To Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in Los Angeles This May

The beloved musical A Little Night Music is getting a new Los Angeles production with an eye-catching cast, including Tony Award winner, Daisy Eagan, as Petra and NBC's Hairspray Live! star, Garrett Clayton, as Henrik.. (more...)

4) Industry Interview: How Chris Harper Brought a Brand New COMPANY Back to Broadway

by Robert Diamond

Phone rings, door chimes, and on Monday, March 2, in comes Company. Already the winner of 4 Olivier Awards including Best Musical Revival, 2 Evening Standard Awards and the Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical, Marianne Elliott's new production of Company arrives on Broadway in just week, following its triumphant run in London last year.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Stephanie J. Block makes her Cafe Carlyle debut beginning tonight!

Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block makes her Café Carlyle debut, February 11 - 15. She has established herself as one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies. Stephanie J. Block most recently starred in The Cher Show for which she won the 2019 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received a Drama League Award nomination. Previously, Ms. Block starred in the Broadway revival of Falsettos (Tony Award nomination), Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nomination), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony Award nomination), Anything Goes, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, 9 to 5: The Musical (Drama Desk nomination), Wicked, The Pirate Queen, and The Boy from Oz. She also starred in the first national touring company of Wicked as Elphaba (Helen Hayes Award; Carbonell Award).

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Tony Winner Lena Hall

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to Tony-winning actress and singer Lena Hall about Guns N' Roses' 1987 debut album "Appetite for Destruction." They also discuss Axl Rose, Cats, Billy Porter, "Legally Blonde," Patti LuPone, "Evita," Donna Summer, "Tarzan," "Kinky Boots," Jimi Hendrix, "Rent," Janis Joplin, Damon Daunno, Jeff Buckley, David Bowie, and My Little Pony. Lena talks about her unique artistic journey, from growing up in the ballet world, to singing in the rock band The Deafening, to winning a Tony Award for her portrayal of Yitzhak in the acclaimed Broadway revival of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." In "Hedwig," Lena performed alongside John Cameron Mitchell, Neil Patrick Harris, Michael C. Hall, and Darren Criss, before stepping into the title role herself for the National Tour.

What we're geeking out over: Audra McDonald and Bobby Cannavale To Star In A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Williamstown Theater Festival

Six-time Tony Award-winner, Audra McDonald, will star opposite Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Bobby Cannavale in a revival of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire at Williamstown Theatre Festival.

The production, directed by Slave Play's Robert O'Hara, will open the summer season. The production is set to run from June 30 through July 19.

What we're watching: Inside VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS Featuring Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana, and More

Your Kids, Our Kids presented the 6th Annual VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars For Foster Kids on Thursday, February 6th at 7pm at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, NYC).

Hosted by Your Kids, Our Kids co-founders, Sirius XM Radio host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and James Wesley (Concert For America), the concert's line-up included Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Baby), Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Ta'Nika Gibson (Ain't Too Proud), Emmy Award-winner Judy Gold ("Kill Me Now" podcast), Tony nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful), Carrie Manolakos (Wicked), Emmy and Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin (Pippin), Emmy and Tony Award-winner Laurie Metcalf ("The Conners"), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me Kate), NFL Running Back Ty Montgomery (NY Jets), Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara (The King & I), and the popular singing collective The Broadway Boys.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





