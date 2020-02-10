Audra McDonald and Bobby Cannavale To Star In A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Williamstown Theater Festival
Six-time Tony Award-winner, Audra McDonald, will star opposite Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Bobby Cannavale in a revival of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire at Williamstown Theatre Festival.
The production, directed by Slave Play's Robert O'Hara, will open the summer season. The production is set to run from June 30 through July 19.
McDonald will star as Blanche DuBois alongside Carla Gugino as Stella and Cannavale as Stanley. The production takes a fresh and visceral look at the emotionally charged relationship between these two iconic sisters.
Other Williamstown offerings this season include a Susan Stroman-directed production of the Anna Ziegler play Photograph 51 and Cult of Love, a new play from Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), starring Orange is the New Black co-stars, Kate Burton and Taylor Schilling.
Shakina Nayfack will present her new play Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club, alongside Daniel Goldstein and Dawn Landes' new musical Row, and Animals, a new play by Stacy Osei-Kuffour
For more information visit wtfestival.org.
