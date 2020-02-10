BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Tony Winner Lena Hall

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to Tony-winning actress and singer Lena Hall about Guns N' Roses' 1987 debut album "Appetite for Destruction." They also discuss Axl Rose, Cats, Billy Porter, "Legally Blonde," Patti LuPone, "Evita," Donna Summer, "Tarzan," "Kinky Boots," Jimi Hendrix, "Rent," Janis Joplin, Damon Daunno, Jeff Buckley, David Bowie, and My Little Pony. Lena talks about her unique artistic journey, from growing up in the ballet world, to singing in the rock band The Deafening, to winning a Tony Award for her portrayal of Yitzhak in the acclaimed Broadway revival of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." In "Hedwig," Lena performed alongside John Cameron Mitchell, Neil Patrick Harris, Michael C. Hall, and Darren Criss, before stepping into the title role herself for the National Tour.

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.





