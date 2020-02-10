Garrett Clayton, Daisy Eagan and Catherine Wadkins To Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in Los Angeles This May

A Little Night Music is getting a new Los Angeles production with an eye-catching cast, including Tony Award winner, Daisy Eagan, as Petra and NBC's Hairspray Live! star, Garrett Clayton, as Henrik.

Knot Free Productions with Consulting Producer Racquel Lehrman, Theatre Planners, have announced their production of the classic Stephen Sondheim romantic farce, A Little Night Music, lead by Helter Skelter and General Hospital star, Catherine Wadkins, as leading lady Desiree Armfeldt at The Greenway Court Theatre in West Hollywood, CA opening May 16th.

Set in 1900 Sweden, A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress, Desirée Armfeldt, and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick's wife, Anne; Desirée's current lover, the Count; and the Count's wife, Charlotte. Both men - as well as their jealous wives - agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at Desirée's mother's estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.

A Little Night Music is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret and desire. This dramatic musical celebration of love perfectly showcases its harmonically advanced score and masterful orchestrations, and contains Sondheim's popular song, the haunting "Send in the Clowns."

Daisy Eagan became the youngest actress ever to win a Tony Award at the age of 11, for her work in The Secret Garden. Since then she played Joey on Freeform's "Good Trouble," and Brigid Blake in the First National Tour of the Tony Award winning play, "The Humans." She was featured on the final season of Girls playing Lena Dunham's doppelganger, and on Hulu's The Path.

Garrett Clayton rose to stardom in Disney's Teen Beach Movie and has since starred as Link Larkin on NBC's Hairspray Live!, and in The Foster's and King Cobra. He recently received critical praise for his portrayal of Pennywise in the Rockwell Parody of Stephen King's IT.

Catherine Wadkins made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's The Man Who Had All the Luck, directed by Scott Ellis. Wadkins created the role of Mary Bishop on General Hospital and played Leslie Van Houten in Helter Skelter. Wadkins was recently seen in William Francis Hoffman's critically acclaimed play, Cal in Camo.

Knot Free Productions is an LA based theatrical company focused on bringing groundbreaking musical theater to an intimate setting. Their production of A Little Night Music comes fresh on the heels of their much-lauded production of the rarely produced William Finn musical, In Trousers, and is directed by that show's Director, Ryan O'Connor (Vote. Pray. Love., Riverdale) and music directed by Anthony Zediker (Big Little Lies, The Producers, Cabaret) with choreography by Katherine Tokarz (Rock of Ages, Titanique). Both Knot Free Productions and Ryan O'Connor are committed to inclusive and diverse casting with further casting to be announced shortly.

"A Little Night Music hasn't had a full production in Los Angeles for many years and I am ecstatic about our fresh take. It appealed to me because I wanted to direct something with a lot of roles for women of varying ages. My goal is to focus this production on it's multiple relationship triangles that highlight the absurdity of how men, and society, have disregarded women as they age, while also honoring the genuine relationship-based comedy that soars as epically as the wildly exciting and legendary score." - Director, Ryan O'Connor

WHAT:

"A Little Night Music"

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

WHEN:

Preview - May 15th, 2020

Opening at 8pm on Saturday May 16th, 2020 with reception to follow

Run: 5/16/20-6/21/20

Friday and Saturday at 8pm

Sunday at 6pm

WHERE:

The Greenway Court Theatre

544 North Fairfax Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Ample free parking in school lot next to theater

HOW:

Tickets go on sale soon and may be purchased at

http://www.greenwaycourttheatre.org/ or the Box Office

at 323.673.0544

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





