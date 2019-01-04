Wake Up With BWW 1/4: THE NOTEBOOK Musical in the Works From Ingrid Michaelson, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and Happy Friday! Kick off your weekend early by catching up on the latest Broadway news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Ingrid Michaelson Reveals She's Writing a Musical Adaptation of THE NOTEBOOK

by Stage Tube

Ingrid Michaelson joined Hoda Kotb this morning as a guest host of the fourth hour of TODAY. During the show, Michaelson reveals some big news: she's writing music for a musical version of the Nicholas Sparks love story 'The Notebook.'. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Sings the GayBCs on Jordan Roth's THE BIRDS AND THE BS

by Stage Tube

The Birds and The BS is the kids show for adults! Because we forgot everything we learned in kindergarten. Join Mr. Jordan and his especially animated friends as they sing you towards the right path... but you know, left. On this episode: It's time to give it to you straight (or gay) (or bi) (or...). Bernadette Peters sings your GayBCs!. (more...)

3) BWW Interview: Luke Bayer Discusses EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

by Fiona Scott

Luke Bayer recently won the award for Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical at the 2018 BroadwayWorld UK Awards. He speaks to BroadwayWorld about playing Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano in TRUE WEST on Broadway!

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald (The Children), is currently in previews at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street), where it officially opens on Thursday, January 24, 2019. This is a limited engagement through March 17, 2019. (more...)

5) Barack Obama Debuts on the Billboard Chart with HAMILTON Remix

by TV News Desk

The former president, best-selling author and Nobel Peace-Prize winner Barack Obama debuted on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs chart at number 22 alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda with their song "One Last Time (44 Remix)," according to Entertainment Weekly.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Drew Gehling

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE LIGHTNING THIEF national tour kicks off today in Fayetteville, AR!

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL has a Drama Desk nominated book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, and is directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, with set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, Obie award winning sound design by Ryan Rumery, lighting design by David Lander, fight direction by Rod Kinter and orchestrations by Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

-MY SISTER, MY SISTER returns to NYC beginning tonight, at 124 Bank Street Theater!

Actor and emerging producer Malinda Logan presents the forgotten, but deeply regarded psychological play MY SISTER, MY SISTER. Revived from a strong 1974 Broadway run, My Sister, My Sister delves into the life and mind of an African-American girl growing up in a poor and volatile household in the 1950s. She must cope with an over-religious but loving mother, an alcoholic but well-meaning father, and a promiscuous but overlooked older sister. Her only refuge is her lover, but is that enough to overcome her demons?

Set Your DVR...

-The cast of THE PROM appears on Good Morning America today!

What we're geeking out over: Composer Bryan Adams Takes The Stage At PRETTY WOMAN For A Curtain Call Jam!

Pop singer Bryan Adams is making his Broadway debut this season as the composer for Pretty Woman The Musical. Last night, Bryan stopped by the Nederlander for an after-show jam with the cast!

What we're watching: Call On Betty Buckley In All New Footage of HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour!

Here she comes, world! The first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly! , starring Tony Award winner Betty Buckley , launched earlier this year from the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York. Get a first look at new footage of the production ahead of the Los Angeles run!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jim Norton, who turns 81 today!

JIM NORTON won a 2007 Olivier Award and a 2008 Tony Award for The Seafarer. In New York he has appeared in Finian's Rainbow (Encores and Broadway), The Weir (Olivier nomination); Juno and the Paycock, Dublin Carol (Obie Award); and Port Authority at the Atlantic Theatre Company. National Theatre credits include The Veil, The Pillowman, Hamlet, Bedroom Farce, Comedians, St. Joan, Way Upstream, Tamberlaine, Playboy of the Western World and Chorus of Disapproval. At the Royal Court he appeared in The Contractor and The Changing Room. Film: Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Water For Elephants, Straw Dogs, Hidden Agenda, Memoirs of an Invisible Man, Driving Lessons, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Oyster Farmer, and The Eclipse. TV includes "Frasier," "Poirot," "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and "Father Ted." He has played characters as varied as Stan Laurel, Pirandello and Field Marshall Montgomery. He has recorded many audio books and the complete works of James Joyce for Naxos Audio Book (Sony Award).

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles