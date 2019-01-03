Barack Obama Debuts on the Billboard Chart with HAMILTON Remix

The former president, best-selling author and Nobel Peace-Prize winner Barack Obama debuted on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs chart at number 22 alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda with their song "One Last Time (44 Remix)," according to Entertainment Weekly.

The track is a gospel-remixed version of the Hamilton song and was the final installment of the 2018 "Hamildrop" series that saw Miranda release remixes of tracks from his hit musical monthly throughout the year. Obama can be heard on "One Last Time (44 Remix)," delivering the spoken word segment from George Washington. The song also features Hamilton cast member Christopher Jackson and gospel singer BeBe Winans.

Listen to the track below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter in December 2017 to announce that he will be dropping new Hamilton music every month until December 2018, calling the series #Hamildrop. Miranda explained that this is in place of a volume two of The HamiltonMixtape, which was released last year and features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.

