Wake Up With BWW 1/3: The Public's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As your week begins to wind down, make sure you're all caught up on what's going on in the Broadway World! Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Jimmy Osmond Suffers Stroke Following Performance of PETER PAN

by Stephanie Wild

Jimmy Osmond had just finished a performance of Peter Pan at the Birmingham Hippodrome last week, when he was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a stroke, according to The Guardian.. (more...)

2) Instagram Idols: BroadwayWorld's 100 Must-Follow Instagram Profiles in 2019

by BWW Special

We take a closer look at 100 Instagram profiles you should add to your feed as we close out the year, accounts noted for stellar content in 2018 and hints as to more excitement to come in 2019. By no means, however, could this list include all of our favorite creatives, industry representatives, and theatrical performers.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Call On Betty Buckley In All New Footage of HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour!

Here she comes, world! The first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Tony Award winner Betty Buckley, launched earlier this year from the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York. Get a first look at new footage of the production ahead of the Los Angeles run!. (more...)

4) Don McKay, Original Tony in WEST SIDE STORY, Has Died

by Stephanie Wild

Don McKay, the original Tony in the 1958 London premiere of West Side Story, has died, according to Deadline. The actor was 93.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Tim Minchin Releases New Song '15 Minutes'

by Stage Tube

Tim Minchin, best known for composing the musical Matilda and Groundhog Day, has released a new song. The music video for the song, titled 15 Minutes, was released by Minchin on December 31.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kaley Ann Voorhees

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Public's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL begins today!

This popular and highly-anticipated festival of The Public's winter season will include artists from across the U.S. and around the world, including Argentina, Australia, France, Lebanon, Nigeria, Norway, Palestine, and the UK. Curated by UTR Festival Director Mark Russell, this year's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL continues to expand to venues throughout New York City in addition to The Public Theater's home at Astor Place.

-Romantic Century's MAESTRO begins performances today!

Ensemble for the Romantic Century continues the 2018 - '19 season, ERC's 18th, with Maestro by Eve Wolf. Opening Night is set for January 14th. This limited Off-Broadway engagement runs through February 9th only. Performances will be at The Duke on 42nd Street (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).

BWW Exclusive: Women Playwrights Make Inroads, But Broadway Still Eludes

Scene from Lynn Nottage's Sweat. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Cara Joy David shares her thoughts on why there are not more women playwrights on Broadway.

"We have a lot of new plays on Broadway this season," she writes. "Thirteen are currently set. There are also seven play revivals. Two of the new plays were written by women--both produced by non-profits and both already closed. Not one revival is of a play written by a woman."

What we're geeking out over: Go Behind the Scenes of the BRIGADOON Cast Recording With Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson

Check out some behind the scenes footage of the making of a new cast recording of Brigadoon, starring Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson!

Before My Fair Lady and Camelot there was Brigadoon, Lerner & Loewe's transcendent romantic fantasy about the past, the present, and what it means to (almost) be in love. The classic 1947 musical, celebrating its 70th anniversary, follows Tommy Albright (Wilson), a jaded New Yorker who gets lost in the Scottish Highlands and stumbles into an idyllic town that only appears for one day every century. He quickly becomes smitten with the headstrong Fiona MacLaren (O'Hara) and makes an enemy of the rebellious Harry Beaton (Robert Fairchild), bringing about a chain of events that could spell doom for the entire town.

What we're watching: Peppermint, Rachel York & More Sound Off on the Message of HEAD OVER HEELS

Head Over Heels, the new musical comedy featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's will play its final Broadway performance at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) this weekend, on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Before it goes forever however, the cast is opening up about the show's important message of love and acceptance.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Justin Paul, who turns 34 today!

Justin Paul is half of the music-and-lyrics duo Pasek and Paul, who most famously wrote the music and lyrics for Dear Evan Hansen. Other stage credits include Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach, and A Christmas Story. Their music was featured in the film La La Land, the song "City of Stars" winning both a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2017. Most recently their music can be heard in A Christmas Story Live! and the new film The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles