VIDEO: Peppermint, Rachel York & More Sound Off on the Message of HEAD OVER HEELS

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Head Over Heels, the new musical comedy featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's - the most successful female rock band of all time - will play its final Broadway performance at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) this weekend, on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Before it goes forever however, the cast is opening up about the show's important message of love and acceptance. "Head Over Heels presents a kind of utopian society, where love and authenticity reigns," says cast member Rachel York. Check out what the rest of the gang had to say below!

Head Over Heels, which began preview performances on Saturday, June 23 and officially opened on Thursday, July 26, 2018, will have played 188 regular performances and 37 previews.

A hilarious, dazzling celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. You'll meet a king about to lose his throne, a queen about to lose her inhibitions, and two princesses about to find love. It's a modern musical fairy tale where once upon a time is right now.

The principal cast of Head Over Heels features Andrew Durand (Spring Awakening), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Jeremy Kushnier (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots tour; Broadway debut), Peppermint ("RuPaul's Drag Race"; Broadway debut; the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on Broadway), Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, original cast), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening) and Rachel York (Disaster!).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You