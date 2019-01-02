Jimmy Osmond Suffers Stroke Following Performance of PETER PAN

Jimmy Osmond had just finished a performance of Peter Pan at the Birmingham Hippodrome last week, when he was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a stroke, according to The Guardian.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that Osmond will take a break from the stage following the December 27 diagnosis.

Darren Day will take over the role of Captain Hook in the pantomime later this week. Osmond's understudy, Luke Redford, has been covering the role in the meantime.

Fiona Allan, artistic director and chief executive of the Birmingham Hippodrome, said, "Everyone here at Birmingham Hippodrome has been deeply saddened to hear of Jimmy's sudden illness. Jimmy loved being a part of the Hippodrome's well-renowned panto, and his portrayal of Captain Hook was both dastardly and heartwarming. He won the adoration not just of our audiences, but also of all our staff. We all send Jimmy and his family very best wishes for a speedy recovery."

Read more on The Guardian.

In a career that has spanned four decades, Jimmy Osmond is the youngest member of The Osmonds, the American family music group who dominated the music industry in the 1970s. With hits including One Bad Apple, Crazy Horses and Love Me for a Reason. Jimmy also became the Guinness Book of Records' youngest ever artist to achieve a UK number one single Long Haired Lover from Liverpool. As a solo artist Jimmy has received six gold records, one platinum record and two gold albums.

Peter Pan runs from Wed 19 Dec 2018 - Sun 27 Jan 2019. For tickets, call Information and Sales on 0844 338 5000 or visit www.birminghamhippodrome.com for details.

Related Articles