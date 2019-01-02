Instagram Idols: BroadwayWorld's 100 Must-Follow Instagram Profiles in 2019

Instagram users, listen up!

Below, we take a closer look at 100 Instagram profiles you should add to your feed as we close out the year, accounts noted for stellar content in 2018 and hints as to more excitement to come in 2019. By no means, however, could this list include all of our favorite creatives, industry representatives, and theatrical performers.

Read on for 100 profiles we think you should give the "follow" as you set off fireworks, reminisce on your favorite Broadway memories, and enter the New Year.

Aisha Jackson

@gifted2sing

A true "gifted" performer in her own right, Aisha Jackson is currently the standby for Princess Anna in Frozen on Broadway.

Alex Wyse

@alexjwyse

Alex Wyse most recently appeared on Broadway as Ogie in Waitress. His other stage credits include Spring Awakening, Ride the Cyclone, Wicked, and Bare.

Alex Newell

@thealexnewell

A voice unlike any other. A remarkable sense of style to match. This is Alex Newell, best known for masterful performances in the revival of Once on This Island and on television's Glee.

Allison Bailey

@allisonbailey

She's a spunky newcomer currently understudying Glinda on the National Tour of Wicked - and her adorable, behind-the-scenes account of her life on tour promises big smiles and fun.

Alysha Deslorieux

@alysha_des

Alysha Deslorieux is an original cast member of Hamilton, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and the revival of Once on This Island. Her posts are fierce and her voice - even fiercer.

Andrew Barth Feldman

@andrewbfeldman_

He's Broadway's newest Evan Hansen... and he's still in high school! Follow this sixteen year-old before his stardom truly takes off.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

@keenanblogger

A beloved name of stage and screen, known for his roles in the likes of Newsies and Tuck Everlasting, Andrew Keenan-Bolger also has an expert talent of photography and editing - both displayed beautifully on his teal-endowed Instagram.

Ariana DeBose

@arianadebose

She's a powerhouse vocalist, dancer, and all-around performer - plus, she runs an inspiring and aesthetically pleasing profile. This is Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, Hamilton's original "Bullet" and one of the three leading ladies of The Donna Summer Musical.

Ashley de la Rosa

@ashdelarosa

Found at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, Ashley de la Rosa is the standby for both Regina George and Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway.

Ashley Loren

@ashleyloren

Ashley Loren is a solo recording artist, touring vocalist, and Broadway baby. This multi-hyphenate has been seen on screen in This Is Us, Saturday Night Live, and American Idol. She's toured the world as a vocalist with Carly Ray Jepsen.

Ashley Park

@ashleyparklady

Ashley Park has been seen on Broadway in The King and I and Sunday in the Park with George. Today, she stars in her Tony-nominated turn as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls.

Barrett Wilbert Weed

@barrettweed

She originated the role of Veronica Sawyer in the musical adaptation of the cult classic, Heathers. Now, she stars as Janis Ian in a remarkable turn on Broadway in Mean Girls, hitting incredibly impressive notes eight times a week.

Broadway Botanist

@broadwaybotanist

The Broadway Botanist designs plants and other arrangements for stars of the stage and, often, for their dressing rooms and homes. Follow along for a gorgeous profile of clean colors and inspiring greenery.

Broadway Princess Party

@bwayprincesspty

It's Laura Osnes' official account for her touring Princess Party concert series! Also hosted by stars Susan Egan and Courtney Reed, the Broadway Princess Party always promises lighthearted fun and inspiring ballads.

Caissie Levy

@caissielevy

Our Queen Elsa of Frozen is Caissie Levy - and her epic voice deserves the title of our Broadway Queen. How she continually "options up" during "Let It Go" and "Monster," we will never know. We bow down to you, Caissie Levy.

Caitlin Kinnunen

@caitlin.kinnunen

Star of Broadway's latest hit, The Prom, the talented Caitlin Kinnunen is no stranger to the stage; she also has appeared on Broadway in Bridges of Madison County and Spring Awakening.

Carrie St. Louis

@carriestlouis

She's been a Glinda, a Sherrie, an Annette, and now a Lauren! Carrie St. Louis remains a belle of Broadway, and we are ready for her new adventures in 2019!

Catherine Charlebois

@charleboisnyc

Wicked veteran Catherine Charlebois is one of the most stylish theater bloggers out there! We adore her sense of fashion, fun, and dog-mom-greatness.

Chilina Kennedy

@chilinakennedy

Chilina Kennedy's currently appearing as Carole King on Broadway in Beautiful - and she has a sweet Instagram feed filled with backstage secrets and wonderful insight into her adorable family life.

Christiani Pitts

@christianiworld

You've seen her in A Bronx Tale; now, she's leading the cast of King King on Broadway as powerful leading lady Ann Darrow, and we love following along with her adventurous life.

Christy Altomare

@christyaltomare

Journey to the past and the future with Anastasia's leading lady, Christy Altomare! Plus, she just got engaged, so we cannot wait for more romantic, sweet wedding snapshots to come in 2019.

Cody Renard Richard

@codyrenard

He's got a great sense of style, understanding of fitness, and belief in joy - and we adore learning about all his life as a stage member on Broadway and beyond. You may recognize Cody Renard Richard's name as a stage member from the likes of NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar" and Hamilton.

Corey Cott

@naponacott

Corey Cott, former stage star of Bandstand, Gigi, and Newsies, is a Broadway baby who now has a baby of his own! Follow along with Corey's life as a new father into 2019.

Dave Thomas Brown

@davethomasbrown

Dave Thomas Brown's stage resume is extensive, from the likes of The Book of Mormon as Elder Price and in Heathers as J.D. Now, he's creating the role of Josh in Clueless Off-Broadway.

David Korins

@davidkorins

Best known for his scenic design for Hamilton, Tony-nominated David Korins has designed remarkable sets for stage, screen, and music. He's worked with the likes of Grease: Live!, Lady Gaga, and Kanye West.

Denée Benton

@deneebenton

Tony Award nominee for her spectacular performance as Natasha in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Denée Benton can now be seen on Broadway in Hamilton as Eliza.

Desi Oakley

@desioakley

Desi Oakley posts some of the most adorable Instagram pictures - and she has a stunning voice to boot! She was most recently seen touring the country as Jenna in Waitress, and we cannot wait to see what 2019 has in store for her.

Dorcas Leung

@dorca_the_orca

The formidable Dorcas Leung is one of the few actors who can master playing all of the female leads of Hamilton - and she blows us away every time she does on the First National Tour. She has also appeared on Broadway as Gigi in Miss Saigon.

Eden Espinosa

@edenespinosa

Stage veteran Eden Espinosa is a crowd favorite, seen in the original cast of Wicked and in the closing cast of the original staging of Rent. In 2019, catch this talent on the road blowing away audiences as Trinna in Falsettos.

Erika Henningsen

@erikahenningsen

Broadway's Cady Heron in Mean Girls, Erika Henningsen, is the definition of a nugget. She is adorable, immensely talented, and posts the most adorable photos with dogs. We cannot get enough of this one!

Eryn LeCroy

@erynlecroy

Tackling her Broadway debut, Eryn LeCroy is The Phantom of the Opera's newest Christine Daaé at the Majestic Theatre.

Fit for Broadway

@fitforbroadway

This engaging, inspiring account lifts up members and lovers of the stage community through fitness and wellness dialogues.

Fra Fee

@fra_fee

A transplant from the United Kingdom, Fra Fee is perhaps best known as playing Courfeyrac in the film adaptation of Les Misérables - can now be seen in New York in The Ferryman.

George Salazar

@georgesalazar

From "Michael in the Bathroom" to The Lightning Thief, we stan you, George Salazar! We won't miss the opportunity to see you on Broadway this spring in Be More Chill.

Gideon Glick

@gidglick

You've seen him in Significant Other; now, see Gideon Glick on Broadway again in the highly anticipated revival of To Kill a Mockingbird at the Shubert Theatre.

GinnaClaire Mason

@ginnaclaire

GinnaClaire Mason has a bubbly personality and Instagram feed to match! We adore this former Glinda and Newsies cast member; we are looking forward to her 2019.

Grey Henson

@greyhenson

Where do you belong? In our "follows" list! Tony nominee Grey Henson tackles big laughs during Mean Girls this season as Damian.

Greg Hildreth

@greg_hildreth

Greg Hildreth is Frozen's Olaf, and we cannot get enough of his uncanny vocals as the happy, dancing snowman. We give this one ten out of ten warm hugs - he's a must-follow for 2019.

Hailey Kilgore

@haileyfkilgore

A newcomer to the Broadway scene, Hailey Kilgore has already made a splash. She received a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut as Ti Moune in the revival of Once on This Island, and we have a feeling this will only lead to more nominations in her future.

Humans of Broadway

@humansofbroadway

Humans of Broadway tells the true tales and secrets of stage stars! Don't miss this feed of gorgeous portraits and unforgettable performer facts.

Isabella Camille Briones

@isacamillebriones

Isabella Camille Briones has been seen in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and now stars as Peggy/Maria and the understudy for Eliza in the First National Tour of Hamilton.

Isabelle McCalla

@izzymccalla

After making her Broadway debut in Aladdin, Isabelle McCalla tackles the leading role of Alyssa in The Prom on Broadway this season.

Jai'len Josey

@jailenjosey

Jai'len Josey's fierce vocals are unmistakable, as heard on Broadway this past year in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical. The possibilities are endless for this indescribable performer as she enters 2019!

Jay Armstrong Johnson

@jay_a_johnson

Jay Armstrong Johnson is no stranger to Broadway. He's currently playing Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, but fans may also recognize him from Hair, Catch Me If You Can, and Hands on a Hard Body.

Jelani Alladin

@jelanialladin

As Kristoff in Frozen, leading man Jelani Alladin is making a huge mark on New York in his Broadway debut. Jelani, we love having you in the Broadway family!

Jelani Remy

@itsjelaniremy

Jelani Remy is a true stage baby! His roles have ranged from characters in The Lion King to Smokey Joe's Cafe and The Apple Boys.

Jenn Colella

@jenncolella

Does a human get more joyful than Jenn Colella, Tony nominee and original cast member of Come From Away? We doubt it. Follow this inspiring human immediately to life your spirits and embrace your happiness.

Jenny Anderson

@jennyandersonphoto

Photographer of the theatrical and entertainment stars, Jenny Anderson has a masterful eye for photography. Follow her feed if you want brilliant portraits of some of your most beloved performers.

Jeremy Jordan

@jeremymjordan

Though he's currently on Broadway in the play, American Son, Tony nominee and stage veteran Jeremy Jordan has been seen primarily onstage in musicals, from Newsies and Bonnie and Clyde to West Side Story and Rock of Ages.

Jessica Vosk

@jessicavosk

Lighting up the Western Sky at the Gershwin Theatre is Wicked's powerhouse Jessica Vosk, also seen on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County.

Joe Iconis

@mrjoeiconis

Ingenious composer Joe Iconis jumps onto the Broadway scene this March as his musical, Be More Chill, opens at the Lyceum Theatre.

John Riddle

@thejohnriddle

Love is an open door to John Riddle, Hans in Disney's Frozen. His photographs range from personal pics to behind-the-scenes in Arendelle!

Jordan Roth

@jordan_roth

Multi-hyphenate Jordan Roth is the President of Jujamcyn Theaters. His many incredible credits include Kinky Boots, The Book of Mormon, Frozen, Hadestown, and more.

Julie McBride

@jewelsmcb

This remarkable musician delighted audiences this year as the music director of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical. Her adorable moments and killer timing as MD made her tenure unforgettable. We are looking forward to Julie McBride's next project in New York.

Kaley Ann Voorhees

@kaleyann_voo

Though she's been a member of the company, Kaley Ann Voorhees now stars as leading lady Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. We have no doubt that her long career on the Great White Way has only just begun!

Kate Rockwell

@katerockwellnyc

Another Broadway veteran on our list is Kate Rockwell. Her laugh-out-loud comedic timing and charming wit can be seen in Mean Girls as she tackles playing the lovable Karen Smith.

Kelvin Moon Loh

@kelvinmoonloh

We loved Kelvin Moon Loh's booming bass in SpongeBob SquarePants last season, and we certainly are ready to see him conquer the stage once again in the musical adaptation of Beetlejuice.

Kristolyn Lloyd

@kristolynlloyd

Kristolyn Lloyd last blew us away on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen, but she has also been seen onstage in the likes of Heathers.

Kyle Selig

@kaselig

Kyle Selig looks great with his hair pushed back in Mean Girls and in his Instagram feed. Give this leading man a follow!

Laura Osnes

@lauraosnes

Laura Osnes is the true Princess of Broadway! You've seen this Tony nominee in Bandstand, Cinderella, and Bonnie and Clyde, but you can catch her on television into 2019 in FX's "Fosse/Verdon."

Lauren Boyd

@laurenmboyd

Lauren Boyd runs a delightful account, with stylish filters, inspiring messages, and behind-the-scenes antics at Hamilton on Broadway.

Lesli Margherita

@queenlesli

Olivier Award winner and comedic genius Lesli Margherita makes Instagram a happier place. Follow this witty woman for her daily antics and wonderful photographs of her beloved dog, Stewie.

Mandy Gonzalez

@mandy.gonzalez

We first fell in love with the fearless Mandy Gonzalez during In The Heights, and we stand by her side as she stars in Hamilton and continually inspires her followers with uplifting advice and wise counsel.

Marissa Rosen

@themarissarosen

Marissa Rosen has a vast resume of credits on both the stage and screen, and some of our favorite moments from Rosen include her many solos in the cabaret scene. Her voice is smooth and fierce, but her Instagram is as bubbly and as fun as her personality.

Mary Kate Morrissey

@maryspacekate

Mary Kate Morrissey has been seen on the National Tour of Wicked as the green girl herself, Elphaba.

Matt Doyle

@mattfdoyle

Matt Doyle certainly a theatre fan favorite, and he has a list of Broadway and Off-Broadway credits to match, from Spring Awakening and War Horse to The Book of Mormon and Sweeney Todd.

Matthew Murphy

@murphymade

Whether you know it or not, you have most likely seen the masterful work of theater photographer Matthew Murphy. As one of Broadway's most prolific photos, Matthew Murphys impeccable shots are not to be missed by any lover of the stage.

Max Clayton

@maxmclayton

If you've seen a Broadway show in the last few years, you have most likely seen Max Clayton onstage. Some of his credits as a performer include Moulin Rouge, Hello, Dolly!, Bandstand, Something Rotten!, and On The Town. Next up: Pretty Woman.

Max von Essen

@maxizpad

Max von Essen's Instagram is symmetric, sweet, and thoughtful - we love each of his posts, from his backstage antics while with Anastasia to his upcoming joy of launching the National Tour of Falsettos.

Merle Dandridge

@merledandridge

Make no mistake - Merle Dandridge is about to become a household name. She's already stunned in the likes of Once On This Island, Spamalot, and Aida, and her leading television role in "Greenleaf" on the Oprah Winfrey Network is only helping her cause.

Michael Campayno

@michaelcampayno

After making his mark in NBC's "Sound of Music: Live," Michael Campayno tackled his Broadway debut as Fiyero in Wicked. Now, this handsome leading man can be seen in The Cher Show at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Michael Hull

@michaelhullphoto

You may have caught some of Michael Hull's stunning production photographs from live New York concerts or seen his picturesque headshots during an audition call. Don't miss any of his future work - follow along into the New Year!

Michael Kushner

@themichaelkushner

"photographer / actor / producer / dog dad" - enough said!

Micaela Diamond

@micaela_diamond

At a mere 19 years-old, Micaela Diamond is The Cher Show's "Babe," a remarkable feat for someone fresh out of high school. We have a feeling this role marks just the beginning of this performer's future career on the Great White Way.

Monroe Scott

@monroegscott

A transplant to the United States from Australia, Monroe Scott has an eye for photography, be that capturing theatrical action onstage or immortalizing a candid moment with a family behind-the-scenes.

Natalie Weiss

@thenatalieweiss

Performer and vocal coach Natalie Weiss made a massive mark on the theatre industry through her online video series, #BreakingDownTheRiffs. Now, her Instagram feed features gorgeous singing clips, intimate voice lessons, and invaluable performance wisdom.

Nathan Johnson

@nathanjohnsonny

Wonder of Drifter Studio NYC, Nathan Johnson has cracked the photography code of portraits! From capturing the likes of Darren Criss and Aaron Tveit to Kimiko Glenn and Casey Cott, Nathan Johnson truly cannot take a bad photograph.

Nicolette Robinson

@nicolettekloe

Nicolette Robinson most recently appeared on Broadway - in her debut! - as Jenna in Waitress. Her pure, smooth voice and delightful acting chops make her one of our favorites to grace the stage in 2018!

Nick Adams

@thenickadams

Nick Adams is a Theatre Hall of Fame member and a Broadway Audience Choice Award winner who is about to tour the nation as Whizzer in Falsettos.

Patti Murin

@pattimurin

Aside from being a Broadway Princess in Frozen - and in real life - stage's Patti Murin runs an Instagram profile filled with joy, laughter, and - yes, really - goat yoga.

Paul Tate DePoo III

@ptdepoo

Scenic and stage designer Paul Tate DePoo III's feed always features the most stunning theatrical models, alongside behind-the-scenes moments and artsy visuals.

Pets of Broadway

@petsofbroadway

A recent addition to the BroadwayWorld family, Pets of Broadway features theatrical performers and creatives alongside their furriest family members, giving these little ones the spotlight.

Rob Rokicki

@rrokicks

In 2019, Rob Rokicki is the songwriter to watch! Arguably, his most famous work is the musical adaptation of The Lightning Thief, and his song cycle Monstersongs just premiered in the UK at The Other Palace.

Roman Wellington Banks

@romanwbanks

On Broadway, Roman Wellington Banks is Dear Evan Hansen's understudy for Evan/Connor/Jared, and he became the first man of color to portray the show's titular character.

Ryann Redmond

@ryannreds

Ryann Redmond stole our hearts in Bring It On. She wowed us in If/Then and Escape to Margaritaville. Now, we are loving her Usual Girls at with the Roundabout Theatre Company.

Samantha Pollino

@peanutpollino

You've seen her in Hamilton and Head Over Heels, but Samantha Pollino's next starring role is fiancé! She just "said yes" to her betrothed, so we are gearing up for all of her pre-wedding posts to come in 2019.

Sammi Cannold

@sammi.cannold

She's a theater director who already holds a Forbes 30 under 30 title to her name. She's Sammi Cannold, one of the main minds behind Ragtime on Ellis Island and the Associate Director of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.

Scenery Bags

@scenerybags

Scenery Bags crafts unique handbags and other totes from "retired" theatrical backdrops, and a portion of each bag's proceeds goes toward helping kids access theatre through TDF (Theatre Development Fund).

Sierra Boggess

@officialsierraboggess

She's always part of our world on Broadway, but we want to make sure Sierra Boggess has a place on your feed, too. She originated the role of Ariel in Broadway's The Little Mermaid before taking an unforgettable turn in The Phantom of the Opera.

Storm Lever

@_stormieweather

Young and spunky Storm Lever will close out her run as "Duckling Donna" at the start of 2019 in The Donna Summer Musical. What's next for this burgeoning performer? We cannot wait to discover!

Taylor Iman Jones

@taylorimanjones

If you've heard Taylor Iman Jones' voice, then you already know the obvious - she is a bonafide star. She made her Broadway debut last season in Groundhog Day, and she enters 2019 closing out her standout role as Mopsa in Head Over Heels.

Taylor Louderman

@taylizlou

Her name is Taylor Louderman, and she is a massive deal. She nabbed a Tony nomination playing Regina George in Mean Girls, and she recently became a dog mama to a sweet pup named Charlie.

Teal Wicks

@tealwicks

Teal Wicks is tackling the formidable force as "Lady" Cher in The Cher Show, and she slays. Whether she's performing with Sonny Bono or simply standing statuesque as Cher herself, she shines through and through.

Tee Boyich

@teeboyich

Right now, Tee Boyich stands by for several leading ladies in Mean Girls, including Cady, Janis, and Gretchen. Her voice, however, may be most recognizable as one of the main singing voices in the opening credits of the hit Netflix show, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The Backstage Blonde

@thebackstageblonde

Broadway dresser Teale Dvornik shows us her fabulous backstage life from behind-the-scenes of Wicked with her sassy feed on The Backstage Blonde.

The Ensemblist

@theensemblist

The Ensemblist features the best and brightest of the stage's ensemble members. We are grateful for this blog that shines such a needed light on all deserving entertainers.

Tiffany Mann

@iamtiffanymann

See Lucille Lortel Award winner Tiffany Mann on Broadway in 2019 as Jenna in Be More Chill; her past credits include NBC's "Rise" and Broadway's Waitress.

Tyler Conroy

@tyvid5

Tyler Conroy hosts and stars in an incredibly fun concert series at Feinstein's/54 Below called "The Broadway Baes," in addition to posting weekly Tyvid Tuesday content and hilarious music videos of him singing his order at Taco Bell.

Yurel Echezarreta

@yurele

He's a rockstar-dancer and vocalist, most recently appearing in Head Over Heels on Broadway; he's Yurel Echezarreta, and you can catch him next season in Moulin Rouge the Musical.

Zach Adkins

@zachmadkins

A newcomer to Broadway, Zach Adkins most recently appeared as Dmitry in Anastasia. His current credit as dad to Moose the Dog, however, may be our favorite role yet!

Related Articles