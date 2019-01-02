Instagram Idols: BroadwayWorld's 100 Must-Follow Instagram Profiles in 2019
Instagram users, listen up!
Below, we take a closer look at 100 Instagram profiles you should add to your feed as we close out the year, accounts noted for stellar content in 2018 and hints as to more excitement to come in 2019. By no means, however, could this list include all of our favorite creatives, industry representatives, and theatrical performers.
Read on for 100 profiles we think you should give the "follow" as you set off fireworks, reminisce on your favorite Broadway memories, and enter the New Year.
Aisha Jackson
@gifted2sing
A true "gifted" performer in her own right, Aisha Jackson is currently the standby for Princess Anna in Frozen on Broadway.
Alex Wyse
@alexjwyse
Alex Wyse most recently appeared on Broadway as Ogie in Waitress. His other stage credits include Spring Awakening, Ride the Cyclone, Wicked, and Bare.
an incredibly candid photo for @broadwayboxcom's "Incredible Replacement Stars Series." pic by @jennyandersonphoto, styling by @jakesokoloff, hair & makeup by @austinthorntonbeauty & @giannayanelli.
Alex Newell
@thealexnewell
A voice unlike any other. A remarkable sense of style to match. This is Alex Newell, best known for masterful performances in the revival of Once on This Island and on television's Glee.
When you don't feel the best LOOK THE BEST!!!
Allison Bailey
@allisonbailey
She's a spunky newcomer currently understudying Glinda on the National Tour of Wicked - and her adorable, behind-the-scenes account of her life on tour promises big smiles and fun.
It's all grand, and it's all green! Nine shows this week at the Wicked ??? . . ?: @moniwinters
Alysha Deslorieux
@alysha_des
Alysha Deslorieux is an original cast member of Hamilton, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and the revival of Once on This Island. Her posts are fierce and her voice - even fiercer.
@broadway_sings Alanis Morissette!
Andrew Barth Feldman
@andrewbfeldman_
He's Broadway's newest Evan Hansen... and he's still in high school! Follow this sixteen year-old before his stardom truly takes off.
?: @nathanjohnsonny In February 2017, Waving Through A Window was released ahead of the rest of the cast album. I didn't know anything about Dear Evan Hansen, but I listened to that song on repeat, showing it to people who hadn't heard it, discussing it with people who had. I went to my first Project Broadway meeting a few days later and said to @marctumminelli, "I hope this show flops so that I can sing this song in every audition," to which he replied, "You want it to succeed so that you can be in it." I saw the show with @mbtink53 in previews pretty soon after that and was in a state of shock. My family asked me how it was, and I just said, "I don't want to talk about it." The show, the character, hit me in a very real and very important place. I had new determination. I put Evan at the very tippy top of my dream role list. Evan was something inside of me that I needed to fish out, so I started fishing. Then came the Jimmy Awards. I had new tools and new confidence in myself. I didn't know what exactly would come out of it, but it was exactly the reaffirmation I needed at that time in my life. I got the email that they wanted me to audition. "This is what you've been waiting for," I said to myself. "You've thought a lot about this, and you've figured out what to do." Only I hadn't. My Evan at that point was nothing but fabricated twitches and angst. I took a step back and remembered what I learned at the Jimmys. I needed to trust myself, trust the words, and trust that Evan was somewhere inside of me. Suddenly, Evan wasn't some intangible concept. Evan was a part of me. I'm not saying that I've figured Evan out completely in any world. I'm cracking open a new shell every day, realizing something about him that I hadn't already, and this is even before we really get into rehearsal. But it isn't script analysis, it's more like meeting myself for the first time. This is my singular greatest dream. I am making my Broadway debut as my very tippy top dream role at the age of 16. That's a dream sentence and this is a dream life. Thank you to anyone who has ever put any faith in me to do anything ever. You know who you are, and you got me here. #YouWillBeFound
Andrew Keenan-Bolger
@keenanblogger
A beloved name of stage and screen, known for his roles in the likes of Newsies and Tuck Everlasting, Andrew Keenan-Bolger also has an expert talent of photography and editing - both displayed beautifully on his teal-endowed Instagram.
The weather is here, wish you were beautiful.
Ariana DeBose
@arianadebose
She's a powerhouse vocalist, dancer, and all-around performer - plus, she runs an inspiring and aesthetically pleasing profile. This is Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, Hamilton's original "Bullet" and one of the three leading ladies of The Donna Summer Musical.
Did u finish your ? shopping? #fridayvibes #pink ? @theeverydaypeopleproject
Ashley de la Rosa
@ashdelarosa
Found at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, Ashley de la Rosa is the standby for both Regina George and Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway.
"Sit down, you're rockin the boat" ? Amazing day with @krisrogersphotography
Ashley Loren
@ashleyloren
Ashley Loren is a solo recording artist, touring vocalist, and Broadway baby. This multi-hyphenate has been seen on screen in This Is Us, Saturday Night Live, and American Idol. She's toured the world as a vocalist with Carly Ray Jepsen.
The Cutting Room NYC 11.12 ?: @michaelhullphoto
Ashley Park
@ashleyparklady
Ashley Park has been seen on Broadway in The King and I and Sunday in the Park with George. Today, she stars in her Tony-nominated turn as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls.
Had the BEST time at the Cher Show!! This company DELIVERED. They all do an icon such justice. #girlpower ? @pamellaroland @jennyandersonphoto @theprdiary
Barrett Wilbert Weed
@barrettweed
She originated the role of Veronica Sawyer in the musical adaptation of the cult classic, Heathers. Now, she stars as Janis Ian in a remarkable turn on Broadway in Mean Girls, hitting incredibly impressive notes eight times a week.
I'm moving to the top of this rock and never coming back. Absurdly nice dress by @wendynichol Photo by @emiliomk
Broadway Botanist
@broadwaybotanist
The Broadway Botanist designs plants and other arrangements for stars of the stage and, often, for their dressing rooms and homes. Follow along for a gorgeous profile of clean colors and inspiring greenery.
Fall Planter Planting!!! It was a beautiful sunny day too ?Thank you @ioanaalfonso, from @wicked_musical, for the opportunity to beautify ? AND special thanks to @colby_q, former #dancecaptain of #wicked, for lending a helping hand ! Turns out he is a natural ?? #fall #mums #hollytree #decorativekale #peatmoss #topsoil #till #earthworms #compost #organic #plantology #plantdesigner #plantwhisperer #broadwaybotanist #broadway #natureninja #spreadjoy #plantlady #happyneighbors @brooklynplantology thanks for the beautiful plants ?
Broadway Princess Party
@bwayprincesspty
It's Laura Osnes' official account for her touring Princess Party concert series! Also hosted by stars Susan Egan and Courtney Reed, the Broadway Princess Party always promises lighthearted fun and inspiring ballads.
A year ago today - Three Broadway princesses, their fairy Godfairy, their prince, and some royal friends took @disneyland by storm. All the magical impromptu photoshoots ensued and all the magical memories were made!
Caissie Levy
@caissielevy
Our Queen Elsa of Frozen is Caissie Levy - and her epic voice deserves the title of our Broadway Queen. How she continually "options up" during "Let It Go" and "Monster," we will never know. We bow down to you, Caissie Levy.
?? 10.16.18 ?? . . . #elsa #frozen #frozenbroadway
Caitlin Kinnunen
@caitlin.kinnunen
Star of Broadway's latest hit, The Prom, the talented Caitlin Kinnunen is no stranger to the stage; she also has appeared on Broadway in Bridges of Madison County and Spring Awakening.
Our @vanityfair article is OUT! ?Link in bio! Amazing article by @hilary_weaver with photos by @ladymargit. And special thanks to @kennethcole / @mr_kennethcole for our entire ensemble ? #theprommusical #vanityfair #kennethcole
Carrie St. Louis
@carriestlouis
She's been a Glinda, a Sherrie, an Annette, and now a Lauren! Carrie St. Louis remains a belle of Broadway, and we are ready for her new adventures in 2019!
When you realize you only have four days to make the nice list... . . photography: @justinpatterson hmu: @kittykatnejat
Catherine Charlebois
@charleboisnyc
Wicked veteran Catherine Charlebois is one of the most stylish theater bloggers out there! We adore her sense of fashion, fun, and dog-mom-greatness.
When you see the bartender coming with your second ?? Happy Hump Day! Photography by @justinpatterson #charleboischic #nycstreetstyle #holidaystyle #littleblackdress #fauxfur
Chilina Kennedy
@chilinakennedy
Chilina Kennedy's currently appearing as Carole King on Broadway in Beautiful - and she has a sweet Instagram feed filled with backstage secrets and wonderful insight into her adorable family life.
Ok last one. This was sooooo fun. @emiliomk @broadwaycom @thechershow
Christiani Pitts
@christianiworld
You've seen her in A Bronx Tale; now, she's leading the cast of King King on Broadway as powerful leading lady Ann Darrow, and we love following along with her adventurous life.
Pretending it wasn't -20 on top of New York City with @nightline ♥??♥??♥? Anything for Kiko
Christy Altomare
@christyaltomare
Journey to the past and the future with Anastasia's leading lady, Christy Altomare! Plus, she just got engaged, so we cannot wait for more romantic, sweet wedding snapshots to come in 2019.
Cody Renard Richard
@codyrenard
He's got a great sense of style, understanding of fitness, and belief in joy - and we adore learning about all his life as a stage member on Broadway and beyond. You may recognize Cody Renard Richard's name as a stage member from the likes of NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar" and Hamilton.
Happy Pride, y'all!!! Never be afraid to share your joy with the world!!! ????????
Corey Cott
@naponacott
Corey Cott, former stage star of Bandstand, Gigi, and Newsies, is a Broadway baby who now has a baby of his own! Follow along with Corey's life as a new father into 2019.
Presenting the first trick-or-treating outing for these two, Woody and Buzz. Or as one enthusiastic Harlem woman yelled, "HEY it's Cowgirl and Space-Dog!" #HappyHalloween ?: @shelleyjenkins
Dave Thomas Brown
@davethomasbrown
Dave Thomas Brown's stage resume is extensive, from the likes of The Book of Mormon as Elder Price and in Heathers as J.D. Now, he's creating the role of Josh in Clueless Off-Broadway.
opening night with these legends. I've loved the art they have created in their careers, and am honored I got to join them in making some more! @hanggilove & @amyheckerling #cluelessmusical ? @bruglikas for @playbill & @gettyimages
David Korins
@davidkorins
Best known for his scenic design for Hamilton, Tony-nominated David Korins has designed remarkable sets for stage, screen, and music. He's worked with the likes of Grease: Live!, Lady Gaga, and Kanye West.
Happy 238th anniversary to Alexander & Eliza Schuyler Hamilton. Here are a few shots from the night you guys met & your wedding. ?
Denée Benton
@deneebenton
Tony Award nominee for her spectacular performance as Natasha in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Denée Benton can now be seen on Broadway in Hamilton as Eliza.
Staring down this 8 show week with the strength of my Founding Mothers. Thank you @joshlehrerphotography for this incredible photo of me as Eliza. You captured a look in my eyes that reminded me of who and where I came from ? #legacy @hamiltonmusical
Desi Oakley
@desioakley
Desi Oakley posts some of the most adorable Instagram pictures - and she has a stunning voice to boot! She was most recently seen touring the country as Jenna in Waitress, and we cannot wait to see what 2019 has in store for her.
it's safe to say yesterday was one of the best days of my life so far - 16 hours: focused fruition of years of work, blissful collaboration, genuine joy + my heart about to explode from my chest . any guesses what's next? i simply. cannot. wait. to share ? @rebeccajmichelson
Dorcas Leung
@dorca_the_orca
The formidable Dorcas Leung is one of the few actors who can master playing all of the female leads of Hamilton - and she blows us away every time she does on the First National Tour. She has also appeared on Broadway as Gigi in Miss Saigon.
Eden Espinosa
@edenespinosa
Stage veteran Eden Espinosa is a crowd favorite, seen in the original cast of Wicked and in the closing cast of the original staging of Rent. In 2019, catch this talent on the road blowing away audiences as Trinna in Falsettos.
Freedom. Such an important feeling in life and art. It was something I didn't have or feel for many, many years. Especially around my voice and singing. There have been so many shifts in my life over the last few years and this is definitely one of them. The feeling of freedom, when I sing is coming back more and more everyday. The feeling of joy and lightness, instead of dread and heaviness. Every day, a little closer to a fuller expression of myself. #growth #indiemusic #bigriskbigrewards #edenrevelation #indieartist #revelation #012019 ?@monroegscott dress @christydawn
Erika Henningsen
@erikahenningsen
Broadway's Cady Heron in Mean Girls, Erika Henningsen, is the definition of a nugget. She is adorable, immensely talented, and posts the most adorable photos with dogs. We cannot get enough of this one!
My sisters are the bestest and sneakiest. Somehow they maneuvered a birthday meeting with THE @louboutinanyc. @mollyalyse, @s.e.henningsen and Cesar, thanks for such a thoughtful birthday surprise. And thanks Loubie for letting me smother you in 94 degree weather. #loubie #isthatyournaturalhaircolor #itsgorgeous #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram
Eryn LeCroy
@erynlecroy
Tackling her Broadway debut, Eryn LeCroy is The Phantom of the Opera's newest Christine Daaé at the Majestic Theatre.
@gmightymills is extraordinary! He played every single principal male track with me throughout my rehearsal process.? Basically he could do a one man show of Phantom. So thankful we got a chance to play last night! #phantomoftheopera #masquerade
Fit for Broadway
@fitforbroadway
This engaging, inspiring account lifts up members and lovers of the stage community through fitness and wellness dialogues.
Two words: sweater weather?@adam_hyndman & @kdotsdotcom . Fit for Broadway Apparel "Training for Broadway" Pullover available on @playbill @playbillstore
Fra Fee
@fra_fee
A transplant from the United Kingdom, Fra Fee is perhaps best known as playing Courfeyrac in the film adaptation of Les Misérables - can now be seen in New York in The Ferryman.
Attempting to rectify my Precious Live Interview by not swearing tomorrow at 5 @broadwaycom #liveat5
George Salazar
@georgesalazar
From "Michael in the Bathroom" to The Lightning Thief, we stan you, George Salazar! We won't miss the opportunity to see you on Broadway this spring in Be More Chill.
Got a Pac-Man tattoo... • • • • From a shoot with @marcjfranklin at @twobitsretroarcadenyc.
Gideon Glick
@gidglick
You've seen him in Significant Other; now, see Gideon Glick on Broadway again in the highly anticipated revival of To Kill a Mockingbird at the Shubert Theatre.
We open @mockingbirdbway tonight! An intricate process peppered with some of the most incredible people I've ever gotten the chance to work with. Long live the Mockingbird!
GinnaClaire Mason
@ginnaclaire
GinnaClaire Mason has a bubbly personality and Instagram feed to match! We adore this former Glinda and Newsies cast member; we are looking forward to her 2019.
? -> Cherry Tree Lane ? w/ @ddeluca15
Grey Henson
@greyhenson
Where do you belong? In our "follows" list! Tony nominee Grey Henson tackles big laughs during Mean Girls this season as Damian.
???Wearing @davidhartnyc ???Styled by @mikeystyles
Greg Hildreth
@greg_hildreth
Greg Hildreth is Frozen's Olaf, and we cannot get enough of his uncanny vocals as the happy, dancing snowman. We give this one ten out of ten warm hugs - he's a must-follow for 2019.
#tbt thanksgiving with this sweetie darling. ?: @nadiaquinn
Hailey Kilgore
@haileyfkilgore
A newcomer to the Broadway scene, Hailey Kilgore has already made a splash. She received a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut as Ti Moune in the revival of Once on This Island, and we have a feeling this will only lead to more nominations in her future.
Still a dream fresh in my memory... #tonyawards
Humans of Broadway
@humansofbroadway
Humans of Broadway tells the true tales and secrets of stage stars! Don't miss this feed of gorgeous portraits and unforgettable performer facts.
"Everyone needs to vote. I know it can feel so huge, and you might feel like you're just one person out of millions of people so your vote doesn't really make a difference, but all of us together can form a tidal wave that can make real change. One person can do something and it can inspire the masses. By voting anyway, you might inspire a friend to vote, who then inspires a group of people who then inspires even more people. It's a ripple effect. You absolutely count, and it is imperative that you know that you count at this moment. They're relying on you to think that you're insignificant. All of this is chaos happening right now because they keep playing off the fact that we don't think we matter. We need to tell them with our votes that we do all matter and we don't believe that story anymore." - @chitty_balone from @ltmusical, performing in Broadway Fights Back on October 22 at NYC's Town Hall
Isabella Camille Briones
@isacamillebriones
Isabella Camille Briones has been seen in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and now stars as Peggy/Maria and the understudy for Eliza in the First National Tour of Hamilton.
*filipino accent* He gets it from his mother???? #pinaypeggy #myson #elISA
Isabelle McCalla
@izzymccalla
After making her Broadway debut in Aladdin, Isabelle McCalla tackles the leading role of Alyssa in The Prom on Broadway this season.
It's our album release day!!! So proud to be a part of this company and of the work we did/do every night at The Longacre Theatre. Special shoutout to @sklarbar73 and @chadbeg for the amazing music they created.?? . . . . #theprommusical #dreamcometrue #originalbroadwaycastrecording #obc #castalbum #alyssagreene #sonyrecords
Jai'len Josey
@jailenjosey
Jai'len Josey's fierce vocals are unmistakable, as heard on Broadway this past year in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical. The possibilities are endless for this indescribable performer as she enters 2019!
So, I've realized that I place my hands in my pockets when I sing. ? @andrewd3r @broadway_sings
Jay Armstrong Johnson
@jay_a_johnson
Jay Armstrong Johnson is no stranger to Broadway. He's currently playing Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, but fans may also recognize him from Hair, Catch Me If You Can, and Hands on a Hard Body.
Jelani Alladin
@jelanialladin
As Kristoff in Frozen, leading man Jelani Alladin is making a huge mark on New York in his Broadway debut. Jelani, we love having you in the Broadway family!
Feelin myself Friday. Rockin @musikafrere ? @ambejphotography #friday #friyay #fly #black #blackman #suit #style #swag #men #mensfashion #musikafrere #thisisme #20s #liveitup #yolo #sexiestmanalive #blue #fresh #photography #photoshoot #picoftheday #feelingmyself #celebrateyou #grateful #gq
Jelani Remy
@itsjelaniremy
Jelani Remy is a true stage baby! His roles have ranged from characters in The Lion King to Smokey Joe's Cafe and The Apple Boys.
The man pictured above is so grateful for the blessings and the beautiful people that are in his life. #grateful #thankful #thankgod #blackboyjoy #holidaycheer #feels
Jenn Colella
@jenncolella
Does a human get more joyful than Jenn Colella, Tony nominee and original cast member of Come From Away? We doubt it. Follow this inspiring human immediately to life your spirits and embrace your happiness.
Ready to tackle this day from my heart center. ? Who's with me? #open #grateful #happy
Jenny Anderson
@jennyandersonphoto
Photographer of the theatrical and entertainment stars, Jenny Anderson has a masterful eye for photography. Follow her feed if you want brilliant portraits of some of your most beloved performers.
One last look back! Happy trails to this sparkling, beaming love bug @amandajanecoop #broadwayphotog #bts #backstage #Wicked #Glinda
Jeremy Jordan
@jeremymjordan
Though he's currently on Broadway in the play, American Son, Tony nominee and stage veteran Jeremy Jordan has been seen primarily onstage in musicals, from Newsies and Bonnie and Clyde to West Side Story and Rock of Ages.
Tomorrow. Tuesday. Til the end. Link in bio.
Jessica Vosk
@jessicavosk
Lighting up the Western Sky at the Gershwin Theatre is Wicked's powerhouse Jessica Vosk, also seen on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County.
Remember to thank the haters as much as the lovers...remember to learn from everything you do. And remember that someday you COULD MEET Liam Neeson. GOD BLESS. ?: Joan Marcus #wicked #broadway
Joe Iconis
@mrjoeiconis
Ingenious composer Joe Iconis jumps onto the Broadway scene this March as his musical, Be More Chill, opens at the Lyceum Theatre.
Thanks for the love, @ascapfoundation. Much appreciated. #ImAWriter
John Riddle
@thejohnriddle
Love is an open door to John Riddle, Hans in Disney's Frozen. His photographs range from personal pics to behind-the-scenes in Arendelle!
Jordan Roth
@jordan_roth
Multi-hyphenate Jordan Roth is the President of Jujamcyn Theaters. His many incredible credits include Kinky Boots, The Book of Mormon, Frozen, Hadestown, and more.
Giving you [FILL IN THE BLANK] Realness... Then scroll for my new favorite #HairHeadshot (is that a thing? Well, it is now. @rutgerhair) #WhatsJordanWearing jacket @ysl, blouse @givenchyofficial, pants @giorgioarmani vintage.
Julie McBride
@jewelsmcb
This remarkable musician delighted audiences this year as the music director of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical. Her adorable moments and killer timing as MD made her tenure unforgettable. We are looking forward to Julie McBride's next project in New York.
I can't believe I only have 6 more chances to make Ethan Slater fly. #spongebobbway @spongebobbway
Kaley Ann Voorhees
@kaleyann_voo
Though she's been a member of the company, Kaley Ann Voorhees now stars as leading lady Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. We have no doubt that her long career on the Great White Way has only just begun!
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!! ??♥? feeling extra grateful today for my family and friends, the people around me, and life in general. To anyone at the show tonight, thanks for spending your turkey day with us! and to everyone at home, eat so much food for me ? #thankfultobedoingwhatwelove #letthechristmasmusicbegin #loveyouguys #friendsgiving
Kate Rockwell
@katerockwellnyc
Another Broadway veteran on our list is Kate Rockwell. Her laugh-out-loud comedic timing and charming wit can be seen in Mean Girls as she tackles playing the lovable Karen Smith.
Thank you @aliceandolivia for the best game of dressup this girl could play #mynameiskaren #aliceandolivia
Kelvin Moon Loh
@kelvinmoonloh
We loved Kelvin Moon Loh's booming bass in SpongeBob SquarePants last season, and we certainly are ready to see him conquer the stage once again in the musical adaptation of Beetlejuice.
I am a GIANT NERD. I used to collect Marvel Universe trading cards when I was a kid and study the artwork and obsess over superhero stats. Also, I am a GIANT BROADWAY NERD. I collected souvenir programs and playbills where I used to stare at people's headshots and memorize their bios. ... ... ... So, this is the greatest gift from @lightsofbroadwayshowcards !!! Part of the Autumn 2018 collection: COMING SOON. If you find me in your pack, come find me at the stage door. Xoxo .... @squigsrobertson @beetlejuicebway @spongebobbway @kingandimusical @sideshowbroadway @herelieslovenyc @classicstage
Kristolyn Lloyd
@kristolynlloyd
Kristolyn Lloyd last blew us away on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen, but she has also been seen onstage in the likes of Heathers.
Thank you to @broadway_sings for having me Monday night ? It's always a blessing to be in a room with such sick talented friends. ?: @kbarberphotography
Kyle Selig
@kaselig
Kyle Selig looks great with his hair pushed back in Mean Girls and in his Instagram feed. Give this leading man a follow!
DGF GALA LAST NIGHT! Thanks for the steak! And as always thank you, @emiliomk ?
Laura Osnes
@lauraosnes
Laura Osnes is the true Princess of Broadway! You've seen this Tony nominee in Bandstand, Cinderella, and Bonnie and Clyde, but you can catch her on television into 2019 in FX's "Fosse/Verdon."
Summer in the City! To be honest, I haven't been home in NYC very much this summer, but when I AM, there's nothing I cherish more than snuggling with my Fur Baby in @centralparknyc. Thanks to @marcjfranklin & @playbill for this adorable photo feature with #lylathedog! ??????
Lauren Boyd
@laurenmboyd
Lauren Boyd runs a delightful account, with stylish filters, inspiring messages, and behind-the-scenes antics at Hamilton on Broadway.
?MATINEE? . . Matthew 25:40-45 "The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." . . #StudentMatinee #10am #BreakfastShow #BroadwayBound #LaurenBoyd #Stylist
Lesli Margherita
@queenlesli
Olivier Award winner and comedic genius Lesli Margherita makes Instagram a happier place. Follow this witty woman for her daily antics and wonderful photographs of her beloved dog, Stewie.
To everyone who came out and yuled their kingdoms with us this weekend- thank you. You have no idea how much it meant to us!!!!! ????? Rad ?: @themichaelkushner
Mandy Gonzalez
@mandy.gonzalez
We first fell in love with the fearless Mandy Gonzalez during In The Heights, and we stand by her side as she stars in Hamilton and continually inspires her followers with uplifting advice and wise counsel.
The Schuyler sisters are up to something! Keep an eye out for something new from Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy!
Marissa Rosen
@themarissarosen
Marissa Rosen has a vast resume of credits on both the stage and screen, and some of our favorite moments from Rosen include her many solos in the cabaret scene. Her voice is smooth and fierce, but her Instagram is as bubbly and as fun as her personality.
"I want young Marissa to know we did it....I've lost that sense of time constraint so there's truly no limit on when I get there..." Thank you @ryancbrinson & @bleepmag for sharing my story and being a constant beacon of support to this community! (Link in bio!) ? ?: @christopherboudewyns ?? https://bleepmag.com/2018/11/30/marissa-rosen-theres-no-time-limit-for-my-dreams/ ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? #dreams #happy #happiness #joy #broadway #performer #singer #confidence #selflove #photography #photoshoot #plussizefashion #plussize #bleepmag #fashion #blocstar #blocstars #nyc #theater #music #talent #popular #makeup #fashion #model #goals #happiness #positivevibes #positivity #love #instagram #magazine
Mary Kate Morrissey
@maryspacekate
Mary Kate Morrissey has been seen on the National Tour of Wicked as the green girl herself, Elphaba.
Because I'm so excited to play with @monroegscott tomorrow!!!!!! #magicwoman @broadway_sings
Matt Doyle
@mattfdoyle
Matt Doyle certainly a theatre fan favorite, and he has a list of Broadway and Off-Broadway credits to match, from Spring Awakening and War Horse to The Book of Mormon and Sweeney Todd.
So great shooting with @weirdhours. Love his work and always great spending time with him. Congrats on the new studio!
Matthew Murphy
@murphymade
Whether you know it or not, you have most likely seen the masterful work of theater photographer Matthew Murphy. As one of Broadway's most prolific photos, Matthew Murphys impeccable shots are not to be missed by any lover of the stage.
PHOTO OF THE DAY: Lin-Manuel Miranda "Underneath the Lovely London Sky..." is Lin-Manuel Miranda! (Ok, so it's the New York City sky...but you get the point.) I can't wait to see you in @marypoppinsreturns, opening today!
Max Clayton
@maxmclayton
If you've seen a Broadway show in the last few years, you have most likely seen Max Clayton onstage. Some of his credits as a performer include Moulin Rouge, Hello, Dolly!, Bandstand, Something Rotten!, and On The Town. Next up: Pretty Woman.
Checking out the new digs! I'm so excited. See you at the Nederlandahhh @prettywoman ! Thank you @jammyprod @bygonebroadway @wvdmusic @moweryrusty
Max von Essen
@maxizpad
Max von Essen's Instagram is symmetric, sweet, and thoughtful - we love each of his posts, from his backstage antics while with Anastasia to his upcoming joy of launching the National Tour of Falsettos.
"Oh, what a lovely ride." ? by @davymacknyc
Merle Dandridge
@merledandridge
Make no mistake - Merle Dandridge is about to become a household name. She's already stunned in the likes of Once On This Island, Spamalot, and Aida, and her leading television role in "Greenleaf" on the Oprah Winfrey Network is only helping her cause.
"The kind of beauty I want most is the hard-to-get kind that comes from within-strength, courage, dignity." Ruby Dee . Thinking of you, Cali. My heart breaks for you and all you are enduring, but you are beautiful...you are strong.
Michael Campayno
@michaelcampayno
After making his mark in NBC's "Sound of Music: Live," Michael Campayno tackled his Broadway debut as Fiyero in Wicked. Now, this handsome leading man can be seen in The Cher Show at the Neil Simon Theatre.
This summer was everything. Headed back to reality - catch @thechershow coming to you this November! ?: @tee_ohhh
Michael Hull
@michaelhullphoto
You may have caught some of Michael Hull's stunning production photographs from live New York concerts or seen his picturesque headshots during an audition call. Don't miss any of his future work - follow along into the New Year!
Christmas came early at the @apollotheater last night ?? @shobean @cynthiaerivo @scotthoying @_matthew.morrison_
Michael Kushner
@themichaelkushner
"photographer / actor / producer / dog dad" - enough said!
thinking about mary poppins returns . . . #portrait #pink #ralphlauren #sweater #cute #studio #gay #nyc
Micaela Diamond
@micaela_diamond
At a mere 19 years-old, Micaela Diamond is The Cher Show's "Babe," a remarkable feat for someone fresh out of high school. We have a feeling this role marks just the beginning of this performer's future career on the Great White Way.
Monroe Scott
@monroegscott
A transplant to the United States from Australia, Monroe Scott has an eye for photography, be that capturing theatrical action onstage or immortalizing a candid moment with a family behind-the-scenes.
Natalie Weiss
@thenatalieweiss
Performer and vocal coach Natalie Weiss made a massive mark on the theatre industry through her online video series, #BreakingDownTheRiffs. Now, her Instagram feed features gorgeous singing clips, intimate voice lessons, and invaluable performance wisdom.
Take me back to Utah. @joeycontreras ?: @tylerrostedt ?? Natalieweissofficial.com
Nathan Johnson
@nathanjohnsonny
Wonder of Drifter Studio NYC, Nathan Johnson has cracked the photography code of portraits! From capturing the likes of Darren Criss and Aaron Tveit to Kimiko Glenn and Casey Cott, Nathan Johnson truly cannot take a bad photograph.
Kimiko for @backstagecast #backstagemagazine #kimikoglenn #spidermanintothespiderverse #spiderverse #oitnb
Nicolette Robinson
@nicolettekloe
Nicolette Robinson most recently appeared on Broadway - in her debut! - as Jenna in Waitress. Her pure, smooth voice and delightful acting chops make her one of our favorites to grace the stage in 2018!
Playing Jenna in @waitressmusical on Broadway has been one of the greatest experiences of my entire life. I am so excited to be extending my run until December 9th ?? I hope you can make it!! - (*Note: I will not be in the show on Tuesday November 20th)
Nick Adams
@thenickadams
Nick Adams is a Theatre Hall of Fame member and a Broadway Audience Choice Award winner who is about to tour the nation as Whizzer in Falsettos.
Headshot 1 or 2 for @falsettosbway @playbill? Lemme know below. (?: @chadwagnernyc)
Patti Murin
@pattimurin
Aside from being a Broadway Princess in Frozen - and in real life - stage's Patti Murin runs an Instagram profile filled with joy, laughter, and - yes, really - goat yoga.
At @goldeneye, anyone can be a Bond girl. Thanks to my wonderful husband for indulging me and taking this photo ?
Paul Tate DePoo III
@ptdepoo
Scenic and stage designer Paul Tate DePoo III's feed always features the most stunning theatrical models, alongside behind-the-scenes moments and artsy visuals.
'A Sign of the Times' OPENS TONIGHT! Can't wait for this amazing production to take off. Directed by Gabriel Barre. Book by Bruce Vilanch. Choreography by Joann Hunter. Scenery by Paul Tate DePoo III. Costumes by Jen Caprio. Lighting by Ken Billington + Jason Kantrowitz. Projections by 59 Productions + Brad Peterson and Ben Pearcy. Sound by Shannon Slaton. Wigs by J Jared Janas. . . . . #setdesign #petulaClark #1960s #60s #design #musical #downtown #greyscale #music #new #old #creative #designer #architecture #projection #BW #model #video #dance #retro #midcentury #legend #ART #projectiondesign #maquette #scale #graphic #Broadway #asignofthetimes
Pets of Broadway
@petsofbroadway
A recent addition to the BroadwayWorld family, Pets of Broadway features theatrical performers and creatives alongside their furriest family members, giving these little ones the spotlight.
"They love all foods but they both have a weight problem! They come to us fine and then we take them to the vet and they're like 'what are you feeding them!' We just want them to be happy!" Read more about @artsandfood_nyc's @brianlee_nyc and @daynabloom and their food loving cats, Kishka and Gravy! Link in bio!
Rob Rokicki
@rrokicks
In 2019, Rob Rokicki is the songwriter to watch! Arguably, his most famous work is the musical adaptation of The Lightning Thief, and his song cycle Monstersongs just premiered in the UK at The Other Palace.
Doing what I do and happy doing it. Playing for the fabulous @laurmarcus last night @rockwoodmusichall photo: @dwycoff3
Roman Wellington Banks
@romanwbanks
On Broadway, Roman Wellington Banks is Dear Evan Hansen's understudy for Evan/Connor/Jared, and he became the first man of color to portray the show's titular character.
Ryann Redmond
@ryannreds
Ryann Redmond stole our hearts in Bring It On. She wowed us in If/Then and Escape to Margaritaville. Now, we are loving her Usual Girls at with the Roundabout Theatre Company.
@jennyandersonphoto is a ? goddess Part 1. • • • ????: me, myself, and I!
Samantha Pollino
@peanutpollino
You've seen her in Hamilton and Head Over Heels, but Samantha Pollino's next starring role is fiancé! She just "said yes" to her betrothed, so we are gearing up for all of her pre-wedding posts to come in 2019.
Whoever took this picture, I'm very thankful for you. Final performance January 6. Who's coming?
Sammi Cannold
@sammi.cannold
She's a theater director who already holds a Forbes 30 under 30 title to her name. She's Sammi Cannold, one of the main minds behind Ragtime on Ellis Island and the Associate Director of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.
?? Thank you @stanfordmag and @stanford for championing the performing arts so visibly on and off the farm!
Scenery Bags
@scenerybags
Scenery Bags crafts unique handbags and other totes from "retired" theatrical backdrops, and a portion of each bag's proceeds goes toward helping kids access theatre through TDF (Theatre Development Fund).
It's almost the weekend. Where're your girls at? #scenerybags ?: @marqwallsnyc ?: @krysta_rod @sarahmjenkins @krystinaalabado @katereinders
Sierra Boggess
@officialsierraboggess
She's always part of our world on Broadway, but we want to make sure Sierra Boggess has a place on your feed, too. She originated the role of Ariel in Broadway's The Little Mermaid before taking an unforgettable turn in The Phantom of the Opera.
Rehearsal photos for #everaftermusical are up!! We start previews January 15th and open January 26th!!! Come see us @alliancetheatre
Storm Lever
@_stormieweather
Young and spunky Storm Lever will close out her run as "Duckling Donna" at the start of 2019 in The Donna Summer Musical. What's next for this burgeoning performer? We cannot wait to discover!
Naughty or Nice?#12daystilchristmas #12daysofchristmas #badgirl #youreamean1 ?#heavenknows #santababy ?
Taylor Iman Jones
@taylorimanjones
If you've heard Taylor Iman Jones' voice, then you already know the obvious - she is a bonafide star. She made her Broadway debut last season in Groundhog Day, and she enters 2019 closing out her standout role as Mopsa in Head Over Heels.
?*Gets hand me down gloves. Acts really casual about it* ? Shoutout to my Artistic Director @itsphillyb and my hallway for always being there for our photo shoot shenanigans. . . . . . . . . . . #extra #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #photoshoot #random #celebrate #portrait #model #dreams #makeitwork #create #photoseries #photography #hireme #castme #blackgirlmagic #broadway #taylorimanjones #itsphillyb
Taylor Louderman
@taylizlou
Her name is Taylor Louderman, and she is a massive deal. She nabbed a Tony nomination playing Regina George in Mean Girls, and she recently became a dog mama to a sweet pup named Charlie.
"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." - C.S. Lewis Today 27, tomorrow 28... my heart is so full as I reflect on the wonderful year I have had. Thanks for capturing me standing tall @jennyandersonphoto & thx for the shoes @alysonahrns and the beat @giannayanelli ??? Onto new adventures! ?
Teal Wicks
@tealwicks
Teal Wicks is tackling the formidable force as "Lady" Cher in The Cher Show, and she slays. Whether she's performing with Sonny Bono or simply standing statuesque as Cher herself, she shines through and through.
Having no fun at all ? Thx @mikeystyles making my rockstar power suit dreams come true! ?? ?: @victoriahayescollection ?: @steven_khalil ?: @hueb @thechershow #openingnight
Tee Boyich
@teeboyich
Right now, Tee Boyich stands by for several leading ladies in Mean Girls, including Cady, Janis, and Gretchen. Her voice, however, may be most recognizable as one of the main singing voices in the opening credits of the hit Netflix show, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
27 was a year for the books. In that year I started a new career and made my broadway debut. I traveled to Ireland, Omaha, DC, Chicago, LA, Hawaii, Nashville, Baltimore and Australia. I learned a lot about the person I want to be, and the kind of person I don't want to be. I've had triumphs and made huge mistakes. I went back to therapy. I struggled with and beat depression. I've strengthened good friendships and said goodbye to others. 27 taught me the importance of quality of life over endless work, the importance of a few truly amazing friendships over a vast group of friends. It taught my my love for quieter, simpler things. It showed me the path I want to take as I near my 30s. And for that I'm so grateful. I hope 28 is full of change, challenge, joy, love, adventure, travel, and peace. Thank you all for coming along on this journey. Xoxo
The Backstage Blonde
@thebackstageblonde
Broadway dresser Teale Dvornik shows us her fabulous backstage life from behind-the-scenes of Wicked with her sassy feed on The Backstage Blonde.
leopard print is a christmas color ??
The Ensemblist
@theensemblist
The Ensemblist features the best and brightest of the stage's ensemble members. We are grateful for this blog that shines such a needed light on all deserving entertainers.
"When you bypass an ensemble understudy to bring in a temporary replacement, you're conveying to the in-house cover that they are less than capable." - Mo Brady • Swipe up on our Story for more!
Tiffany Mann
@iamtiffanymann
See Lucille Lortel Award winner Tiffany Mann on Broadway in 2019 as Jenna in Be More Chill; her past credits include NBC's "Rise" and Broadway's Waitress.
This is little Cheryl doing what she does best! Watch Rise tonight (Tuesday) at 9/8c on NBC!!!! #nbcrise #rise #nbc #sang #singer #nyc #tiffanymann #touchme #springawakening #cheryl #broadway
Tyler Conroy
@tyvid5
Tyler Conroy hosts and stars in an incredibly fun concert series at Feinstein's/54 Below called "The Broadway Baes," in addition to posting weekly Tyvid Tuesday content and hilarious music videos of him singing his order at Taco Bell.
congrats to @cancercantkilllove for raising a record-breaking $22,867??? thanks for asking my friends & i to be a part of the magical day & shout-out to @caitmccarthyphoto for capturing these beautiful momes ??. also shout-out to friends who will travel to deep south brooklyn to sing/dance with you ??. PS you can still donate to the cause by venmoing @CancerCantKillLove. Every dollar raised goes to @sloankettering ? #cancercantkilllove
Yurel Echezarreta
@yurele
He's a rockstar-dancer and vocalist, most recently appearing in Head Over Heels on Broadway; he's Yurel Echezarreta, and you can catch him next season in Moulin Rouge the Musical.
#tbt this past Monday ? Played Raul in a #WestSideStory Spoof on @comedycentral new TV Show #Alternatino My scene partner? Broad City and Narco's @arturocastrop ? He's a Star and is creating a hilarious show. Tune in coming soon! • #CoStar #TV #ActorsLife #Dream #Actor #Television #ComedyCentral #Comedy #Honeywagon #Acting #Improv #CloseUp #Bronzed #Dance #Jump #Converse
Zach Adkins
@zachmadkins
A newcomer to Broadway, Zach Adkins most recently appeared as Dmitry in Anastasia. His current credit as dad to Moose the Dog, however, may be our favorite role yet!
