VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of the BRIGADOON Cast Recording With Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson

Check out some behind the scenes footage of the making of a new cast recording of Brigadoon, starring Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson! See the video below!

Before My Fair Lady and Camelot there was Brigadoon, Lerner & Loewe's transcendent romantic fantasy about the past, the present, and what it means to (almost) be in love. The classic 1947 musical, celebrating its 70th anniversary, follows Tommy Albright (Wilson), a jaded New Yorker who gets lost in the Scottish Highlands and stumbles into an idyllic town that only appears for one day every century. He quickly becomes smitten with the headstrong Fiona MacLaren (O'Hara) and makes an enemy of the rebellious Harry Beaton (Fairchild), bringing about a chain of events that could spell doom for the entire town.

The show stars Stephanie J. Block, Patricia Delgado, Sara Esty, Robert Fairchild, Rich Hebert, Jamie Jackson, Ross Lekites, Aasif Mandvi, Dakin Matthews, Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson.

The rest of the cast includes Mark Aldrich, Giselle O. Alvarez, FlorrieBagel, Callan Bergmann, Ward Billeisen, Peter Chursin, Peyton Crim, Christine DiGiallonardo, Rebecca Eichenberger, Anastacia Holden, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Jules-Romay Joseph, Timothy McDevitt, David Scott Purdy, Nicholas Ranauro, Lindsay Roberts, Shannon Rugani, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Lucas Segovia, Gabriela M. Soto,Madison Stratton, Emily Tate, Ron Todorowski and Nicholas Ward.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You