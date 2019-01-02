VIDEO: Tim Minchin Releases New Song '15 Minutes'

Tim Minchin, best known for composing the musical Matilda and Groundhog Day, has released a new song. The music video for the song, titled 15 Minutes, was released by Minchin on December 31.

When tweeting about the song, Minchin noted that the song is from "what will hopefully be an album worth of song releases in 2019."

Here is the first of what will hopefully be an album worth of song releases in 2019. It's called 15 Minutes. I hope it amuses. xthttps://t.co/cKssP9Qoqt - Tim Minchin (@timminchin) December 31, 2018

Watch the music video for 15 Minutes below!

Minchin has been celebrated globally for writing the music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical, which has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last 20 years, winning a record seven Olivier Awards, 13 Helpmann Awards and five Tony Awards. It continues to run in the West End and has already played in over 50 cities worldwide. He also wrote music and lyrics for the musical adaption of Groundhog Day, which after an acclaimed limited run at The Old Vic in London in 2016, debuted on Broadway in April 2017 and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical in 2017.

Meanwhile, Minchin has ruffled feathers in Australia with his ARIA-nominated charity single, Come Home Cardinal Pell and the Marriage Equality parody, I Still Call Australia Homophobic. His UWA Graduation speech has been watched by tens of millions of people worldwide.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You