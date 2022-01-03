Wake Up With BWW 1/3: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Go On Hiatus, and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include an announcement of a hiatus for Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway. Performances will be suspended from January 10 to March 14, 2022 due to COVID-19.

Plus, below learn about the shows that ruled 2021 and what's coming in 2022.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE Suspends Performances Through March 14th

by BWW Staff

Mrs. Doubtfire will take a hiatus on Broadway from January 10 to March 14, 2022 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.. (more...)

The Best Theater of 2021: Shows that Ruled the Year

by Team BWW

Check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre this year. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!. (more...)

What's Coming to Broadway in 2022?

by Team BWW

2021 has come and gone, which means it's time to get excited for the new shows coming in 2022! This year will bring anticipated revivals of The Music Man and Funny Girl, the return of Beetlejuice, the arrival of new musicals A Strange Loop, Paradise Square, and many more.. (more...)

VIDEO: Legendary Composer Stephen Schwartz Visits Backstage with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard Ridge chats with Broadway composer extraordinaire, Stephen Schwartz!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Hugh Jackman Talk THE MUSIC MAN and Watch New Performance Clips

by Nicole Rosky

Performances of The Music Man might be paused for now, but it won't be long before the company, led by Hugh Jackman, is back onstage again. Below, watch as Jackman talks all about his latest Broadway role on the latest episode of CBS 'Sunday Morning. Plus, catch some brand new performance clips featuring Hugh and his Marian Paroo, Sutton Foster.. (more...)

The National Theatre's Lisa Burger Has Been Awarded CBE for Services to the Arts

by Nicole Rosky

The National Theatre has just announced that Lisa Burger, Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive, has been awarded a CBE for services to the arts as part of the 2022 New Year's Honours. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Justin Paul, who turns 36 today!

Justin Paul is half of the music-and-lyrics duo Pasek and Paul, who most famously wrote the music and lyrics for Dear Evan Hansen. Other stage credits include Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach, and A Christmas Story. Their music was featured in the film La La Land, the song "City of Stars" winning both a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2017. Most recently their music can be heard in A Christmas Story Live! and the new film The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman.

