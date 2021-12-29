VIDEO: Legendary Composer Stephen Schwartz Visits Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he chats with Broadway composer extraordinaire, Stephen Schwartz!

SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Mr. Schwartz's songs, including songs from WICKED, PIPPIN, GODSPELL, THE BAKER'S WIFE, RAGS, WORKING, CHILDREN OF EDEN, and ENCHANTED. This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories. Click here to watch on Broadway HD today!

Stephen also discussed the latest on the much-anticipated Wicked movie adaptation."Everything is so tenuous these days, who knows... but we do think that we will be shooting it [in 2022]," he said. "Obviously we have to cast the rest of it very quickly. The screenplay is with the studio and we'll hear from them, but we hope all will be able to move forward."

Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway hit WICKED, and has also contributed music and/or lyrics to GODSPELL, PIPPIN, THE MAGIC SHOW, THE BAKER'S WIFE, WORKING (which he also adapted and directed), RAGS, and CHILDREN OF EDEN. He collaborated with Leonard Bernstein on the English texts for Bernstein's MASS and wrote the title song for the play and movie BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE. For children, he has written songs for two musicals, CAPTAIN LOUIE and MY SON PINOCCHIO.

He has also worked in film, collaborating with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney's ENCHANTED as well as the animated features POCAHONTAS and THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, and writing the songs for the DreamWorks animated feature THE PRINCE OF EGYPT. His first opera, SEANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON, was produced at Opera Santa Barbara and New York City Opera. A book about his career, "Defying Gravity," has been released by Applause Books. Mr. Schwartz has been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame . Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and a tiny handful of tennis trophies.