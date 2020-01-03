Wake Up With BWW 1/3: Jake Gyllenhaal Will Produce and Lead a FUN HOME Film, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

It was announced yesterday that Jake Gyllenhaal is set to produce a film adaptation of the musical Fun Home! He will also star in the film as Bruce Bechdel. Sam Gold is set to direct.

After 15 seasons, the New York Musical Festival is shutting down. The company said in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that we face the reality of the arts funding crisis in the United States. It has caught up with NYMF. The Board and donors have been valiantly subsidizing NYMF operations for 15 years, but looking ahead, we do not see a clear path forward."

Read more about these and other top stories below.

1) The Stars Align... 20 Broadway People to Watch in 2020

2019 is almost over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2020 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-preserving) performances. Who should you keep your eye on as the spring season begins and awards season approaches?. (more...)

2) VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes to Broadway in 2020 - Watch the Brand New Trailer!

Happy new year, poppets! Mrs. Doubtfire hits Broadway in 2020, and we're kicking off the year with a brand new trailer for the show.. (more...)

3) Greta Gerwig Reveals She is Working on a Musical With Tap Dancing

Greta Gerwig is currently in the spotlight for directing the film Little Women. But, she has revealed that she has another project up her sleeve - a musical!. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of UNMASKED at Paper Mill Playhouse!

Paper Mill Playhouse begins the new year with the world premiere production of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and written with Richard Curtis. Performances begin Thursday, January 30, 2020, and will continue through Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ). Opening Night is Sunday evening, February 9, 2020 at 7:00pm.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Marianne Elliott Poses in the COMPANY Rehearsal Room

The rehearsal room is set for Company, which comes in Broadway in just a couple of months! Photos were posted to all of Company's official social media accounts, featuring director Marianne Elliott posing with the show's logo in the rehearsal room.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Janet Dacal joins the tour of The Band's Visit beginning tonight!

Janet Dacal - most known for her performances in The Prince of Broadway, Wonderland, In the Heights, and Good Vibrations- will be joining the cast of the national tour of The Band's Visit. She will be stepping into the role of Dina-succeeding Chilina Kennedy- beginning January 3, 2020, at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York.

The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island.

What we're geeking out over: Jake Gyllenhaal To Produce And Star In FUN HOME Film Adaptation; Sam Gold To Direct

It has been reported that Academy Award nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal will produce and star in an upcoming big screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical. Fun Home.

According to the report Gyllenhaal will portray Bruce Bechdel. father of the author and protagonist Alison Bechdel, and will produce the film through his production company, Nine Stories Productions.

The Tony Award-winning director of the original Broadway production, Sam Gold, is set to helm the project.

What we're watching: Watch Alanis Morissette and the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

On New Year's Eve, Alanis Morissette, Lauren Patten and the cast of Jagged Little Pill performed "You Oughta Know" on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

And more: NYMF To Shut Down After Fifteen Seasons

It was announced today that the popular annual New York Musical Festival will cease operation immediately after 15 years of presenting cutting edge new musical theater.

More than 400 shows have premiered at the Festival since its inception in 2004, featuring more than 8,000 artists and entertaining more than 300,000 audience members.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Justin Paul, who turns 35 today!

Justin Paul is half of the music-and-lyrics duo Pasek and Paul, who most famously wrote the music and lyrics for Dear Evan Hansen. Other stage credits include Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach, and A Christmas Story. Their music was featured in the film La La Land, the song "City of Stars" winning both a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2017. Most recently their music can be heard in A Christmas Story Live! and the new film The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





