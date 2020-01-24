Wake Up With BWW 1/24: MEAN GIRLS Musical Movie Adaptation Announced, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Happy first day of BroadwayCon 2020!

Last night, Grand Horizons officially opened on Broadway! Check out our opening night coverage, including a roundup a reviews and live red carpet footage, below!

Mean Girls the Musical is coming to the big screen! Tina Fey has announced that the musical production of Mean Girls is set to receive a film adaptation from Paramount Pictures. This new film will be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey, with a script by Fey and featuring music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. More details to be announced.

Scroll down to read more about these and other top stories!

1) BREAKING: Tina Fey Announces Film Adaptation of the Broadway Musical MEAN GIRLS

by TV News Desk

Tina Fey has announced that the musical production of Mean Girls is set to receive a film adaptation from Paramount Pictures, according to Variety. The musical is based on the 2004 movie of the same name.

2) Ben Platt Joins GRAMMYs Performance of 'I Sing The Body Electric' from FAME

by TV News Desk

In keeping with the tradition of presenting signature 'GRAMMY® Moments,' the Recording Academy® has announced two special segments to take place on the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®. The first, 'Old Town Road All-Stars,' will feature current nominees Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus joined by BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and other surprise guests. Over the past year, 'Old Town Road' has been the subject of numerous mixes and mashups, which inspired bringing together a number of acts who have performed it, making it a one-of-a-kind performance.. (more...)

3) BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To MAYBE HAPPY ENDING At Alliance Theatre!

by BWW Contests

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win tickets to see the new musical Maybe Happy Ending directed by Michael Arden at the Alliance Theatre! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through January 26th, at 11:59 PM EST. Be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: See Jordan Fisher & Holland Taylor in the New Trailer for TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU

by Stage Tube

Netflix has released the final trailer for its highly-anticipated sequel TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU, releasing globally on Netflix February 12, 2020.. (more...)

5) BroadwayWorld Launches Its 'Which Broadway Show Are You' Instagram Filter!

We're not a regular theatre site, we're a cool theatre site! Today BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce we've created an Instagram Story filter! Head over to our Instagram to try out the filter for yourself and find out which Broadway show you are! Will it be Hamilton? Mean Girls? Moulin Rouge?. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Amy Spanger

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

BroadwayCon kicks off today!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Opening Night Coverage:

Grand Horizons officially opened on Broadway last night! Read the reviews here.

Check out our video from the opening night red carpet below!

What we're geeking out over: Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita Are Having a Baby!

On Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, guest Jesse Tyler Ferguson announced that he and his husband are having a baby!

Ferguson made the announcement by telling Corden, "I haven't told anyone, but I'm expecting a baby in July with my husband." Ferguson then joked, "Don't tell anyone. Let's keep it between us."

What we're watching:

Watch a Sneak Peek of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY on Broadway!

The music of Bob Dylan is coming to Broadway this February with Girl from the North Country- the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home. The new musical begins performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5.

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out a sneak peek of "Hurricane," "Slow Train," "True Love Tends to Forget," and "Tight Connection to My Heart," plus watch as the cast tells us all about the new musical!

Get a First Look at WE ARE FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Documentary

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Freestyle Love Supreme will be the subject of a new documentary premiering at Sundance, titled We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

Get a first look at the documentary in the new clip!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Daveed Diggs, who turns 38 today!

Tony, Grammy, and Lucille Lortel Award-winning actor, writer, rapper, and producer Daveed Diggs broke out in Broadway's Hamilton. His critically-acclaimed film Blindspotting (Lionsgate) earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead. Diggs will next be seen in the feature Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix), and on television in "Snowpiercer" (TNT) and "Undone" (Netflix). His previous films include Wonder (Lionsgate) and Ferdinand (Fox). His television appearances include "Bob's Burgers" (Fox), "Bojack Horseman" (Netflix), "black-ish" (ABC), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Tour de Pharmacy" (HBO), "The Get Down" (Netflix), and "The Mayor" (ABC) which he also executive produced. Diggs is a member of the West Coast-based hip-hop trio, clipping.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





