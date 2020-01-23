VIDEO: See Jordan Fisher & Holland Taylor in the New Trailer for TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU

Netflix has released the final trailer for its highly-anticipated sequel TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU, releasing globally on Netflix February 12, 2020.

It's a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter - her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine's Day - she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean's old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she's confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

Watch the trailer below!

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, recording artist and actor Jordan Fisher will return to Broadway, joining the cast of the Tony Award- winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, playing the title role for a limited 16-week engagement, beginning Tuesday, January 28. Fisher succeeds Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays his final performance on Sunday, January 26.

No stranger to theatre, Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 as 'John Laurens/Philip Hamilton' in Hamilton, and starred as 'Mark Cohen' in Fox's RENT: Live (directed by Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Greif). He also starred on the popular Disney program "Liv and Maddie" and won the 25th Season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." He will next star in Netflix's anticipated sequel to "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" alongside Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.

Taylor took Broadway by storm as writer and star of ANN, a one-woman show about the inspiring Texas Governor Ann Richards, which resulted in rave reviews, a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, and the Outer Circle Critics award for Best Solo Performance. The show also played the Zach Theatre in Austin, Texas, where Holland reprised and filmed the full Lincoln Center Theater production, bringing ANN home to Texas. On television, Holland has been nominated for the Emmy seven times, winning Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for the sexy, brilliant Judge Roberta Kittlesonon The Practice. Her current project is Mr. Mercedes, a limited TV series for Audience Network.





