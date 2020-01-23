Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
BroadwayWorld Launches Its 'Which Broadway Show Are You' Instagram Filter!
We're not a regular theatre site, we're a cool theatre site! Today BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce we've created an Instagram Story filter! Head over to our Instagram to try out the filter for yourself and find out which Broadway show you are! Will it be Hamilton? Mean Girls? Moulin Rouge?
Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram here, and head over to the filters tab to try it out for yourself! Just tap the screen and see which show it lands on!
A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jan 23, 2020 at 8:15am PST
