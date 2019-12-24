Wake Up With BWW 12/24: WEST SIDE STORY Pushes Back Opening Night, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld learned that West Side Story is pushing back the date of its opening night on Broadway, due to an injury suffered by the show's lead, Isaac Powell. The opening night has been pushed back two weeks - from February 6 to February 20.

Save the date! The Drama League has announced that the 86th Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020. The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.

The numbers are in from this week's box office, and the new Cats film brought in less than anticipated on its opening weekend. Cats made $6.5 million from 3,380 locations, ranking in the top twenty among worst openings all-time for a film playing in over 3,000 locations.



1) Photo Flash: Brooke Shields, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Visit FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Freestyle Love Supreme had some special guests for Sunday's performance! Brooke Shields, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys visited the show on Sunday and went backstage to meet the cast.. (more...)

2) CATS Film Brings in $6.5 Million in Opening Weekend

The film adaptation of the musical Cats brought in less than anticipated at the box office for the film's opening weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, Cats landed at number four overall at the box office, making $6.5 million from 3,380 locations, ranking in the top twenty among worst openings all-time for a film playing in over 3,000 locations. The film received a C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences and continued to lose momentum from there.. (more...)

5) A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH IDINA MENZEL is Streaming Now on CBS Online

by TV News Desk

If you missed Tony winner Idina Menzel hosting CBS's annual holiday special 'A Home for the Holidays' you're in luck! CBS is streaming the full special online - Watch it here!. (more...)

Breaking News: Broadway Revival of WEST SIDE STORY Pushes Back Opening Night

BroadwayWorld has learned that the highly anticipated Broadway revival of West Side Story will be pushing back its opening night by two weeks, following a knee injury that left the show's star Isaac Powell unable to perform.

Though details of the nature of the injury are not available, it has been confirmed that the injury took place at the December 20 performance of the show and left the actor limping through curtain call.

Producer Scott Rudin tells Deadline, "We're postponing two weeks - from February 6 to February 20 - to give Isaac the chance to recover from an injury to his knee, so that he can have the same duration of preview playing period we've always had scheduled. Luckily he is much braver than me and will be back and playing his full, remarkable show very shortly."

BWW Exclusive: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Melissa Errico

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Awards: The 86th Drama League Awards Will Take Place on May 15, 2020

Save the date! The Drama League has announced that the 86th Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway).

More information about the Awards Ceremony, which includes pre-event cocktails and the afternoon luncheon ceremony, can be found by calling (212) 244-9494 or by visiting www.dramaleague.org.

