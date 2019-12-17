Wake Up With BWW 12/17: Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Memory' From CATS Film, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We've got your first listen to Jennifer Hudson singing 'Memory' from the upcoming Cats film! Give the track a listen below!

A bunch of new shows have been opening recently, including the pre-Broadway premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, the A.R.T. production of Dave Malloy's Moby-Dick, and more! BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the reviews for these exciting shows. Check them out below!

1) Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Pre-Broadway Engagement in Seattle - What Do the Critics Think?

Mrs. Doubtfire recently celebrated its opening night of its pre-Broadway engagement at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)

2) Review Roundup: Dave Malloy And Rachel Chavkin's MOBY-DICK Opens At A.R.T.

American Repertory Theater's world premiere production of Moby-Dick set sail tonight at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. See what the critics are saying!. (more...)

3) Review Roundup: Harry Connick Jr. Brings A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER To Broadway!

Harry Connick Jr - A Celebration of Cole Porter, honoring one of America's most respected songwriters, just opened on Broadway last week. Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern, multi-media presentation, this entirely new production brings back to Broadway both the magic of Cole Porter's compositions and one of the world's most celebrated live performers.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Audra McDonald Performs 'Somewhere' And 'Some Other Time' to Honor Michael Tilson Thomas

Last night, CBS aired the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which paid tribute to conductor and composer Michael Tilson Thomas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sally Field, Sesame Street, and Linda Ronstadt.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Kevin Adams!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to four-time Tony-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams about the soundtrack to the 1973 film "Jesus Christ Superstar." They also discuss "Hair," Barry Dennen, Barbra Streisand, Sandra Bernhard, "Without You I'm Nothing," Jodie Foster, Madonna, Tommy, Rupert Everett, Michael Mayer, Spike Lee, Jennifer Holliday, Stephen Trask, and John Cameron Mitchell.

Set Your DVR...

John Lithgow will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Leslie Odom Jr. will appear on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward will discuss CATS on TODAY

Jonathan Pryce will also appear on TODAY

What we're listening to: Listen to Jennifer Hudson Belt Out 'Memory' in CATS Film!

Cats pounces to the big screen in just over a week, but fans need not wait that long to get another taste of the new film. Jennifer Hudson, who plays Grizabella in the movie, has just released a sneak peek of the glamour cat's iconic anthem, "Memory." Listen to the full track here!

Social Butterfly: MOULIN ROUGE's Amber Ardolino Helps Two 'New Cast Members' Prepare To Join The Show

How wonderful life is because we're getting a look at Moulin Rouge! cast member Amber Ardolino helping the show's two 'new cast members' prepare for their debut at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Check out the video to get a behind-the-scenes look at her teaching them some of the show's choreography, as well as talking to fellow cast members Max Clayton, Morgan Marcell, and more about what they think about the newest additions to the company!

