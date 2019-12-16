BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Kevin Adams!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to four-time Tony-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams about the soundtrack to the 1973 film "Jesus Christ Superstar." They also discuss "Hair," Barry Dennen, Barbra Streisand, Sandra Bernhard, "Without You I'm Nothing," Jodie Foster, Madonna, Tommy, Rupert Everett, Michael Mayer, Spike Lee, Jennifer Holliday, Stephen Trask, and John Cameron Mitchell. Kevin shares stories from his career, from working as a gogo dancer, to working on music videos, to collaborating with legendary directors and performers at The Mark Taper Forum, The Public Theater, and on Broadway. Kevin's credits include "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "Spring Awakening," "Passing Strange," "Next to Normal," "The Cher Show," and "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.

Season One will feature a plethora of award winning stars from the stage and screen - including Cesar Villavicencio (Pixie Aventura), Bridget Everett, Scott Wittman, Telly Leung, Michael Musto, Natalie Douglas, Kevin Adams, Carolee Carmello, Linda Eder, Russell King (Miss Richfield 1981), Jeffrey Roberson (Varla Jean Merman), Faith Prince, Laura Benanti, Michael R. Jackson and Countess LuAnn de Lesseps. You'll learn all about the favorite artists and albums that inspired them with a diverse list ranging from Judy Garland to Prince, Frank Sinatra to Patti LuPone, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, Tori Amos, Jesus Christ Superstar, Liza Minnelli and more along with behind the scenes stories and show business gossip. The podcast features a theme song written by Lance Horne.





