Wake Up With BWW 12/11: Idina Menzel at Carnegie Hall, Patrick Stewart's A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Today, Idina Menzel takes the stage at Carnegie Hall! The singer and actress will perform a holiday show in honor of her new holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love.

Sir Patrick Stewart is bringing his one-man A Christmas Carol back to NYC for two nights only, beginning tonight! The show will benefit City Harvest and Ars Nova, and plays for two nights only, December 11 and December 13, at Theater 511.

It was announced yesterday that Noah Galvin will play Joseph in MCP's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Ari'el Stachel, who was previously announced to play the role, had to depart due to unforeseen conflict.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatres and performers are recognized!. (more...)

2) BEETLEJUICE Fans Respond To The Production Announcing Closing

by Linnae Medeiros

Fans of the ghost with the most took to Twitter to express their emotions about the announcement of Beetlejuice taking its final bow at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, with the hashtag #SaveBeetlejuice trending on Twitter and several petitions popping up on Change.org in an attempt to save the production. We've gathered some of the standout social posts for you to enjoy, including cast members' reactions to the outpouring of love of the haunting show. Check it all out!. (more...)

3) Austin Durant Joins The Cast Of MOULIN ROUGE! Beginning Tonight; Danny Burstein Takes Leave Due to Injury

Beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10, Austin Durant joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of 'Harold Zidler.'. (more...)

4) Noah Galvin Replaces Ari'el Stachel In JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Noah Galvin will replace Ari'el Stachel, who regrettably had to withdraw due to an unforeseen conflict, as the lead role of a?oeJosepha?? in Manhattan Concert Productions' Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Galvin joins Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) in leading this 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm. This one-night-only performance features a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.. (more...)

5) Meet the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY - Now in Previews on Broadway!

West Side Story is officially in previews on Broadway! The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever in the United States, will feature all-new choreography by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. West Side Story will begin previews on December 10, 2019 and open February 6th, 2020 at the Broadway Theatre.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lena Hall

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Idina Menzel brings the holiday spirit to Carnegie Hall tonight!

Idina Menzel comes to Carnegie Hall tonight for a concert celebrating her holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love. The album was released on October 18th, coinciding with Disney's Frozen 2, and features guest artists Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad, and Menzel's husband, Aaron Lohr.

Sir Patrick Stewart's one-man version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL plays its first of two performances tonight!

The highly-anticipated return engagement of Sir Patrick Stewart's acclaimed one-man version of A CHRISTMAS Carol, to benefit City Harvest and Ars Nova, will play for two nights only, December 11 and December 13, at Theater 511.

BWW Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Goes Back to Bikini Bottom with Ethan Slater and the Cast of SPONGEBOB!

This past Thursday at Broadway Sessions we took a trip down memory lane to Bikini Bottom at our Spongebob Cast Reunion Show! It was a joy to have the gang all back together as we all reminisced and naturally, hilarity ensued. Our wonderful lineup included Lauralyn Mcclelland, Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Danny Skinner & Ethan Slater, Robert Taylor Jr., Gavin Lee, Kelvin Moon Loh, Tina Landau, with special guests Marty Thomas, Finn Douglas, and Rising Star Catie Pires Fernandes. What a fun way to gear up for the HIGHLY anticipated Spongebob broadcast on Nickelodeon last week!

Set Your DVR...

Ed Harris will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert tonight!

What we're geeking out over: The Cast of OKLAHOMA! Performs 'The Farmer and the Cowman' in New 360-Degree Video

Get in the center of the action with an all new 360-degree video of the cast of Oklahoma! performing "The Farmer and the Cowman"! The video was filmed as a feature for NBC Nightly News.

What we're watching: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY

Tony-winning singer and actress Idina Menzel was a guest on TODAY to talk about her role in the hit "Frozen 2" and her new holiday album, "Christmas: A Season of Love." Live in the studio, she performs an original song from the album, "At This Table."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Rita Moreno, who turns 88 today!

Moreno received a KENNEDY Center Honor for her lifetime contributions to American Culture in 2015. She was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Obama in 2010 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004. Ms. Moreno's countless credits span more than six decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13. Ms. Moreno has starred on Broadway; London's West End; appeared in more than 40 feature films and countless television shows; has performed in numerous regional theaters, and in her one woman show, Life Without Makeup, at the Berkeley Rep.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles