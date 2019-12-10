BEETLEJUICE Fans Respond To The Production Announcing Closing

Broadway's ghost with the most is set to have his final haunt in the new year. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the smash hit musical Beetlejuice is set to play its final performance at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on June 6, 2020. Beetlejuice just broke the Winter Garden's Box Office Record for 8 performances on the week ending December 1, 2019. According to the New York Times, the show's departure will make way for The 2020 revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, to open at the Winter Garden in the fall.

Fans of the Tony-nominated musical have been seizing the day-o on Twitter to express their emotions about the show's announcement, with the hashtag #SaveBeetlejuice trending on Twitter and half a dozen petitions popping up on Change.org pleading with The Shubert Organization to find a new home for the production. We've gathered some of the standout social posts for you to enjoy, including cast members' reactions to the outpouring of love of the spooky show. Check it all out below!

How do you support @BeetlejuiceBway? BUY EVERY SINGLE TICKET WE HAVE LEFT. We are not going out without doing six months of killer shows for all of you. You are the reason why we are a SUCKS-YES!!!!!! #beetlejuicethemusical #beetlejuicebroadway pic.twitter.com/rdevEa1CdK - Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (@LeslieKritzer) December 10, 2019

Sincerely touched by all of the amazing and continuing love for our show. We may be getting evicted, but before we leave, we're going to keep defying expectations, selling out houses, and doing our big fat fucked up haunted house spectacular for all of YOU.



Thanks, again. - Alex Brightman (@ABrightMonster) December 10, 2019

When I saw #savebeetlejuice trending, I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me.



Then they got mysteriously wet. Some kind of...wet eye thing. Seeing a doctor about this. Eyes should not be this wet. - Abe "Bastard Keith" Goldfarb (@AbeGoldfarb) December 10, 2019 BEETLEJUICE



BEETLEJUICE



BE A DOLL AND SPARE THIS BEAUTIFUL SHOW #SaveBeetlejuice - ????? | #SaveBeetlejuice | 43/178! ? (@WlLDCATS_) December 10, 2019

And that, kids is how the second civil war started.

December 9th will be known as National Save Beetlejuice Day. #savebeetlejuice - gracie||SAVE BEETLEJUICE (@IPulledAGracie) December 10, 2019

theatre kids tik tokers

?

saving beetlejuice - emma (@emmachxrlotte) December 10, 2019

beetlejuice, the musical that BROKE RECORDS FOR THE THEATER, is sold out almost EVERY performance, has a HUGE online following, is closing.



literally for what this makes no sense and I'm more than mad - frozen spoilers (@Z0EMURPHYS) December 9, 2019

me fighting the Schubert organization for their Beetlejuice clownery #savebeetlejuice pic.twitter.com/wt8yT0BOiR - yung boo boo?i?? (@quirky_aries) December 10, 2019

I lost one of my best friends this year to depression and I discovered Beetlejuice right when I just needed to laugh about it. I couldn't do anything else. This show says its about death but its truly about life, and cherishing what you have while you still can. #savebeetlejuice https://t.co/3YnOQcYbkV - ? Hamish Steele ? (@hamishsteele) December 10, 2019

Look, I get it. Hugh Jackman is AMAZING. However, It seems financially unresponsible to end a record breaking, successful show's run so abruptly. Surely something could be worked out. If you can't listen to me at least listen to @mulaney #savebeetlejuice https://t.co/thOTL36cPj - Alisa Rabin (@AlisaCantTweet) December 10, 2019

save the musical that brought my love for musical theatre back!!!! #savebeetlejuice ??? - Hannah Brown (@hannelizshae) December 10, 2019

I CANNOT GET OVER THE TEARS IN HIS EYES #SAVEBEETLEJUICE pic.twitter.com/xnUaMOvWow - BEETLEJUICE DESERVES BETTER (@PianoFreak9) December 10, 2019

let's just collectively throw in our money and make Beetlejuice its own theatre, may it be named the netherworld theatre #savebeetlejuice - kaylee aoe? (@dankhauser) December 10, 2019

Hey folks begging your pardon



'Scuse me, sorry to barge in



Now lets skip the tears and start on the whole, ya know#savebeetlejuice thing - kxnnetha?? (@koolkxnneth) December 10, 2019

I saw Beetlejuice twice and both times were astounding. Stellar performances all around. And the best part about it was that the audience could tangibly feel the love the performers had for what they do. The show is easily one of my favorites. Please #savebeetlejuice https://t.co/mho6Bnnutw - Jeana Mahan (@jeanajo1998) December 10, 2019

#savebeetlejuice this wonderful show doesn't deserve to get kicked out of their theater for just another revival, especially seeing how well they are doing (breaking the theater's records!) - mer(ry)el xmas a??i?? // LTMUSICAL IS ON BROADWAY a??? (@ProudPuff) December 10, 2019

it's not just about us fans wanting to be able to see this show past june 2020. it's about saving peoples jobs and appreciating the hard work that went into this production!#imwithbeetlejuice #savebeetlejuice - Franzi (@FranziPond) December 10, 2019

move beetlejuice to a different theatre so more generations can experience this great art form #imwithbeetlejuice #savebeetlejuice - ??Sam_Taquitos?? (@belting_ghost4) December 10, 2019

as someone whose seen the show LITERALLY cannot imagine how many people it takes to get that show to run smoothly. There is so much to each scene, to the backdrops, the moving sets, the effects, so many hard working people who could lose their jobs for no reason #savebeetlejuice - directortone (@directortone) December 10, 2019

Am I still bitter that Beetlejuice is closing? Very much so. Am I going to be tweeting about this a lot? You bet! #savebeetlejuice pic.twitter.com/7Vj3PAKmWD - ? Grace ? (@OkayishGrace) December 10, 2019

Younger broadway audiences are important. Our opinions are important. Being heard by the marketing executives pushing new musicals to us is important. We've lost too many shows due to our voices not being heard nor taken seriously. It shouldn't happen again. #Savebeetlejuice - Citrine_Facet_05 | #savebeetlejuice | (@05Facet) December 10, 2019

Beetlejuice has brought so much love and attention to theatre through social media from non theatre ppl. This has worked wonders for the art form so many hold near and dear to our a??i??s. Plz keeping running, BJ #savebeetlejuice - Isabella Masso (@isabella_masso) December 10, 2019

ALL WE WANNA DO IS HEAR THAT SOUND ALL WANNA DO IS HEAR THAT SOUNDDDDDD!!! SAVE BEETLEJUICE !!!! @BeetlejuiceBway #savebeetlejuice - a?? ρa??a??ɳa??εa??a?? ʝαa?? a?? (@itsjaysunflower) December 10, 2019

I can't believe Beetlejuice is closing. It's so much more than just a show for so many people including myself. So many people love it, and it's doing amazing. But this happens? #savebeetlejuice pic.twitter.com/dhmuc2AS70 - abbycaseyfisher (@abbycaseyfisher) December 10, 2019

I've never been a room full of people I've never met and feel so connected to each one of them. @BeetlejuiceBway is the most brilliant show, with the most brilliant cast. Let's save our show about death!!! ??? #ImWithBeetlejuice - megs ? (@meganallennnnn) December 10, 2019





