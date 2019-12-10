BEETLEJUICE
BEETLEJUICE Fans Respond To The Production Announcing Closing

Broadway's ghost with the most is set to have his final haunt in the new year. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the smash hit musical Beetlejuice is set to play its final performance at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on June 6, 2020. Beetlejuice just broke the Winter Garden's Box Office Record for 8 performances on the week ending December 1, 2019. According to the New York Times, the show's departure will make way for The 2020 revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, to open at the Winter Garden in the fall.

Fans of the Tony-nominated musical have been seizing the day-o on Twitter to express their emotions about the show's announcement, with the hashtag #SaveBeetlejuice trending on Twitter and half a dozen petitions popping up on Change.org pleading with The Shubert Organization to find a new home for the production. We've gathered some of the standout social posts for you to enjoy, including cast members' reactions to the outpouring of love of the spooky show. Check it all out below!

