BWW TV: Broadway Sessions Goes Back to Bikini Bottom with Ethan Slater and the Cast of SPONGEBOB!

This past Thursday at Broadway Sessions we took a trip down memory lane to Bikini Bottom at our Spongebob Cast Reunion Show! It was a joy to have the gang all back together as we all reminisced and naturally, hilarity ensued. Our wonderful lineup included Lauralyn Mcclelland, Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Danny Skinner & Ethan Slater, Robert Taylor Jr., Gavin Lee, Kelvin Moon Loh, Tina Landau, with special guests Marty Thomas, Finn Douglas, and Rising Star Catie Pires Fernandes. What a fun way to gear up for the HIGHLY anticipated Spongebob broadcast on Nickelodeon last week!

Make sure you mark your calendars for our Annual Holiday Show on December 19th! This will be our last show of 2019 and it's going to be a fun, festive evening with our FIERCE special guests and you will not want to miss it! Reservations can be made at bwaysessions.net. It's definitely going to be a night to remember, and we would love to see you there.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every other Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909 or. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.





