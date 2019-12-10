Noah Galvin Replaces Ari'el Stachel In JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Noah Galvin will replace Ari'el Stachel, who regrettably had to withdraw due to an unforeseen conflict, as the lead role of "Joseph" in Manhattan Concert Productions' Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Galvin joins Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) in leading this 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm. This one-night-only performance features a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.



Noah Galvin is an American actor and singer best known for playing Ogie in Waitress this year, the role of George in the movie Booksmart, Kenny O'Neal in the ABC sitcom The Real O'Neals, and the titular role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, which he assumed after the departure of Ben Platt. Galvin also appeared in various critically acclaimed work off- Broadway at theaters such as the Signature, Playwrights Horizons, MCC, The Vineyard, The Public, The Culture Project, The Flea, The Wild Project, New York Theater Workshop, the Barrow Street Theater, Rattlestick, Ensemble Studio Theater, and many others. Galvin is a recipient of Audiofile Magazine's Earphones Award for his narration of Hollis Seamon's novel Somebody Up There Hates You. His other audiobook work includes Perks of Being a Wallflower, Matthew Quick's Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock, and more. Additional credits include the celebrated short films Promiseland and Welcome to the Wayne.

Tickets, starting at $75, are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721-6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).





