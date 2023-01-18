Wake Up With BWW 1/18: INTO THE WOODS Tour Casting, Patti LuPone to Tour, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Additional dates and complete casting for the tour of Into The Woods, a new tour from Patti LuPone, and more! Plus, check out photos and video footage of Jinkx Monsoon taking her first Broadway bows in Chicago!

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/15/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/15/2023.

Complete Cast and Additional Cities Announced For INTO THE WOODS Tour

The complete cast and additional cities have been announced for the highly anticipated limited engagements of across the United States of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, beginning February 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, following preview performances in Buffalo, NY.

Patti LuPone is Hitting the Road With New Tour, DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY

Patti LuPone is hitting the road with her new tour Don't Monkey With Broadway!

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Announces New Broadway-Aimed Project

Kristin Chenoweth revealed on Watch What Happens Live, that she is working on a new project for Broadway!

Video: Drag Superstar Jinkx Monsoon Takes Her First Broadway Bows in CHICAGO

Jinkx Monsoon took the stage for her first performance as 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' in Chicago last night, ahead of an 8-week limited engagement. She is the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway.

Meryl Streep Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three

Selena Gomez has shared a new TikTok from the set of Only Murders In the Building, revealing that Meryl Streep has joined the cast of the upcoming season. The new video features Gomez with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, plus Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and Streep. They will be joined by Jesse Williams.

Madonna Announces Global Tour Dates

Madonna has announced Madonna: The Celebration Tour, in an iconic video with a wink to her groundbreaking film Truth or Dare. The video features Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and culminates with Amy Schumer daring the global superstar to go on tour and perform.

Corbin Bleu, Nikki Renée Daniels, Norm Lewis & More Star in BLACK BROADWAY Concert Special on PBS

Performing classics from The Wiz, The Color Purple, Company, Porgy & Bess, Ain't Misbehavin' and more, the cast will feature Corbin Bleu, Nikki Renée Daniels, Tiffany Mann, Nova Payton, Stephanie Mills, Norm Lewis, John Manzari, Leah Flynn, Amber Iman, Peppermint, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ephraim Sykes, E. Clayton Cornelious, and more.

Photos: Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane Take Their First Bows in CHICAGO!

Photos of Jinkx Monsoon and James T. Lane taking their first bows in Chicago on Broadway!

