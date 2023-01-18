Wake Up With BWW 1/18: INTO THE WOODS Tour Casting, Patti LuPone to Tour, and More!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jan. 18, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include additional dates and complete casting for the tour of Into The Woods, a new tour from Patti LuPone, and more! Plus, check out photos and video footage of Jinkx Monsoon taking her first Broadway bows in Chicago!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/15/23
by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/15/2023.. (more...)

More Top Stories

Complete Cast and Additional Cities Announced For INTO THE WOODS Tour
by Stephi Wild

The complete cast and additional cities have been announced for the highly anticipated limited engagements of across the United States of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, beginning February 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, following preview performances in Buffalo, NY. Find out how to get tickets here. . (more...)

Patti LuPone is Hitting the Road With New Tour, DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY
by Stephi Wild

Patti LuPone is hitting the road with her new tour Don't Monkey With Broadway! Check out the full list of dates and find out how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Announces New Broadway-Aimed Project
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch Kristin Chenoweth reveal on Watch What Happens Live, that she is working on a new project for Broadway!. (more...)

Video: Drag Superstar Jinkx Monsoon Takes Her First Broadway Bows in CHICAGO
by Stephi Wild

Jinkx Monsoon took the stage for her first performance as 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' in Chicago last night, ahead of an 8-week limited engagement. She is the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment as she took her first bows after the show. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Meryl Streep Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three
by Michael Major

Selena Gomez has shared a new TikTok from the set of Only Murders In the Building, revealing that Meryl Streep has joined the cast of the upcoming season. The new video features Gomez with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, plus Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and Streep. They will be joined by Jesse Williams.. (more...)

Madonna Announces Global Tour Dates
by Michael Major

Madonna has announced Madonna: The Celebration Tour, in an iconic video with a wink to her groundbreaking film Truth or Dare. The video features Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and culminates with Amy Schumer daring the global superstar to go on tour and perform.. (more...)

Corbin Bleu, Nikki Renée Daniels, Norm Lewis & More Star in BLACK BROADWAY Concert Special on PBS
by Michael Major

Performing classics from The Wiz, The Color Purple, Company, Porgy & Bess, Ain't Misbehavin' and more, the cast will feature Corbin Bleu, Nikki Renée Daniels, Tiffany Mann, Nova Payton, Stephanie Mills, Norm Lewis, John Manzari, Leah Flynn, Amber Iman, Peppermint, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ephraim Sykes, E. Clayton Cornelious, and more.. (more...)

Photos: Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane Take Their First Bows in CHICAGO!
by Bruce Glikas

See photos of Jinkx Monsoon and James T. Lane taking their first bows in Chicago on Broadway! . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



