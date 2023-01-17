Video: Drag Superstar Jinkx Monsoon Takes Her First Broadway Bows in CHICAGO

Jinkx Monsoon took the stage for her first performance as "Matron 'Mama' Morton" in Chicago last night, ahead of an 8-week limited engagement. She is the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway.
BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment as she took her first bows after the show. Check out the video below!
With "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7", Jinkx Monsoon became the first drag queen in Drag Race "herstory" to win the crown twice, earning the coveted title "Queen of All Queens." Her hilarious and studied impression of Judy Garland on the season's "Snatch Game" episode became a viral sensation, and one of the most talked about TV moments of 2022. She then toured across Australia, New Zealand, and South America, headlined at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and debuted her stand-up comedy show in cities across the U.S. She executive produced, co-wrote, co-created and starred in her own sketch comedy series on WOW Presents Plus called "Sketchy Queens" with comedy partner Liam Krug. The series debuted this fall and has been renewed for a second season. She's currently on tour with the critically-acclaimed theatrical spectacular, "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show" (Produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents) co-starring with her best friend and fellow drag superstar, BenDeLaCreme. Her podcast, "Hi, Jinkx" garnered more streams this year since its inception in 2020, featuring notable guests Paula Pell, Kathy Najimy, Russell T Davies and more. Jinkx also released her latest studio EP, "The Virgo Odyssey: Prologue" (PEG Records) this summer, spawning cult hits like "Know-It-All" and her dazzling cover of "Strange Magic" by Electric Light Orchestra.
