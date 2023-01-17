Patti LuPone is Hitting the Road With New Tour, DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY

Patti LuPone is hitting the road with her new tour Don't Monkey With Broadway!

In Don't Monkey with Broadway, two-time Tony Award winner LuPone explores, through indelible interpretations of classic Broadway show tunes by the likes of Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Charles Strouse, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin, how her life-long love affair with Broadway began and her concern for what the Great White Way is becoming today.

The tour kicks off in Orem, UT on February 4 at the Noorda Center For the Performing Arts, before heading to California, New Jersey, Texas, Oklahoma, and more. The full list of tour dates can be found below! The tour is music directed by Joseph Thalken.

Learn more here.

Tour Dates

FEB 4 7:30pm

The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

800 W University Pkwy

Orem, UT

Box Office: (801) 863-7529

Online Info

FEB 7 7:00pm

McCallum Theatre

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

73000 Fred Waring Dr

Palm Desert, CA

Box Office: (760) 340-2787

Online Info.

FEB 9 8:00pm

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

600 Town Center Dr

Costa Mesa, CA

Box Office: (714) 556-2787

Online Info.

FEB 11 7:30pm

Bing Concert Hall

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

327 Lasuen St

Stanford, CA

Box Office: (650) 724-2464

Online Info.

MARCH 4 8:00pm

Valentine Theatre

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

410 Adams St

Toledo, OH

Box Office: (419) 242-2787

Online Info.

MARCH 19 7:00pm

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

720 Northern Blvd

Brookville, NY

Box Office: (516) 299-3100

Online Info.

MARCH 23 8:00pm

Bergen Performing Arts Center

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

30 North Van Brunt St.

Engelwood, NJ

Box Office: (201) 227-1030

Online Info.

MARCH 25 8:00pm

State Theatre

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

15 Livingston Ave

New Brunswick, NJ

Box Office: (732) 246-7469

Online Info.

APRIL 1

Meyerson Symphony Center

Gala for Turtle Creek Chorale

Dallas, TX

Online Info.

APRIL 16 7:30pm

Smith Center for Performing Arts

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

361 Symphony Park Ave

Las Vegas, NV

Box Office: (702) 749-2000

Online Info.

APRIL 22 8:00pm

Meridian Hall

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

1 Front St. East

Toronto, ON

Box Office: (416) 366-7723

Online Info.

APRIL 27 7:30pm

The Center for Humanities and Arts

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

3000 West Scenic Drive

North Little Rock, AR

Box Office: (501) 812-2831

Online Info.

APRIL 29 8:00pm

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

110 E 2nd St

Tulsa, OK

Box Office: (918) 596-7111

Online Info.

MAY 1 8:00pm

Long Center

Don't Monkey With Broadway

Joseph Thalken, Musical Director

Dell Hall

701 Riverside Dr.

Austin, TX

Box Office: (512) 474-5664

Online Info.

About Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott's award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita.

In addition to Company, Her recent NY stage appearances include the Scott Frankel-Michael Korie-Douglas Wright musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Actress in a Musical), Douglas Carter Beane's new play Shows For Days, at Lincoln Center Theater, her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna 1 in their new production of The Seven Deadly Sins, Joanne in the New York Philharmonic's production of Company, David Mamet's The Anarchist, and Lincoln Center Theater's production of the David Yazbeck-Jeffrey Lane musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Her other stage credits include appearances with the Los Angeles Opera in their new production of John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles and Weill-Brecht's Mahagonny (debut), the world premiere of Jake Heggie's opera To Hell and Back with San Francisco's Baroque Philharmonia Orchestra, Mrs. Lovett in John Doyle's production of Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations; Drama League Award for Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theatre), the title role in Marc Blitzstein's Regina, a musical version of Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes at the Kennedy Center, Fosca in a concert version of Passion, which was also broadcast on PBS' Live From Lincoln Center, a multi-city tour of her theatrical concert Matters of the Heart, the City Center Encores! productions of Can-Can and Pal Joey, the NY Philharmonic's productions of Candide and Sweeney Todd (NY Phil debut) and performances on Broadway in Michael Frayn's Noises Off, David Mamet's The Old Neighborhood, Terrence McNally's Master Class and in her own concert Patti LuPone On Broadway.

Beginning in 2000 she appeared regularly at the Ravinia Festival. First in its Sondheim series when she starred as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, Desiree in A Little Night Music, Fosca in Passion, Cora Hooper in Anyone Can Whistle, Madame Rose in Gypsy and in two different roles in Sunday in the Park with George. Her subsequent appearances there include a reprise of her performance in Heggie's To Hell and Back, a concert performance of Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins and starring in the title role in a concert production of Annie Get Your Gun.

A graduate of the first class of the Drama Division of New York's Juilliard School and a founding member of John Houseman's The Acting Company in which she toured the country for four years, her subsequent New York credits include Dario Fo's Accidental Death of An Anarchist, David Mamet's The Water Engine, Edmond and The Woods and Israel Horovitz' Stage Directions and performances in the musicals Pal Joey for City Center Encores!, Anything Goes (Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk Award), The Cradle Will Rock, Oliver!, Working and The Robber Bridegroom.

In London, where she most recently won her second Olivier Award for her performance as Joanne in Company, she recreated her Broadway performance of Maria Callas in Master Class, created the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination) and won her first Olivier Award for her performances as Fantine in the original production of Les Miserables and in The Acting Company production of The Cradle Will Rock.

Film: Disappointment Boulevard (opposite Joaquin Phoenix) and The School for Good and Evil (both upcoming); Last Christmas; The Comedian; Union Square; Parker; City by the Sea; David Mamet's Heist and State and Main; Just Looking; Summer of Sam; The 24 Hour Woman; Family Prayers; Driving Miss Daisy; Witness.

Television/Streaming: the Netflix limited series Hollywood; Pose; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Penny Dreadful (Critics Choice nomination); Girls; American Horror Story: Coven; Law & Order: SVU; Glee; 30 Rock; PBS Great Performances The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (Grammy Award for the broadcast's recording); Ugly Betty; Will & Grace (as herself); PBS Great Performances' Candide; Oz ; the TNT film Monday Night Mayhem; PBS' Evening At The Pops with John Williams and Yo Yo Ma; Falcone; Bonanno: A Godfather's Story; Frasier (1998 Emmy nomination); Law & Order; An Evening with Patti LuPone (PBS), the NBC movie Her Last Chance, Showtime's ACE Award and Emmy nominated The Song Spinner (Daytime Emmy nomination, Best Actress); The Water Engine; L.B.J.; AMC's Remember WENN; and ABC's Life Goes On.

Recordings include: Don't Monkey with Broadway, Far Away Places, Patti LuPone at Les Mouches, The Lady with the Torch, and many original cast recordings including, most recently: the West End production of Company, War Paint, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Gypsy, and Sweeney Todd (both the 2006 Broadway revival cast recording and 2000 live performance recording on NY Philharmonic's Special Editions Label).

She is the author of the NY Times best-selling memoir Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

About Joseph Thalken

Joseph Thalken is an award-winning composer, conductor and pianist whose theater and concert works have been performed internationally. His music has received support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Somerled Charitable Foundation and the Shen Family Foundation.

Thalken is the composer of the musicals Harold and Maude, Was, Borrowed Dust, Fall of '94, and Inventions for Piano. His concert works encompass chamber, choral, orchestral, wind ensemble and vocal music. His chamber orchestra ballet, Chasing Home, commissioned by Bruce Wood Dance, is receiving a world-premiere recording by the Dallas Chamber Symphony, conducted by Richard McKay.

He has served as music director and/or arranger for luminaries of Broadway and classical music, including Julie Andrews, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Renée Fleming, Rebecca Luker, Marin Mazzie, Kristin Chenoweth, Liza Minnelli, Polly Bergen, Faith Prince, Elizabeth Futral, Catherine Malfitano, Denyce Graves, Joshua Bell, Michael Crawford, Howard McGillin, Michael Winther, Jason Danieley, Nathan Gunn, Rodney Gilfry and Brian Stokes Mitchell, among many others. He performed with the New York Philharmonic for their 2019 Spring Gala, for which he also wrote several orchestrations.

After graduating from Northwestern University, he worked at the Zurich Opera Studio and spent several years at the Stadttheater Aachen (Germany) as a conductor, pianist and composer. A long-time New York City resident, he has taught music theater composition at Yale University.