Photos: Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane Take Their First Bows in CHICAGO!

Two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon and Broadway veteran James T. Lane, began performances in Chicago last night as Matron 'Mama' Morton and Billy Flynn, respectively.
BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment as they took their first bows after the show. Check out photos below!
This marks Jinkx Monsoon's Broadway debut, and she also makes history as the first drag queen to play the role of 'Mama' on Broadway. She will play an 8-week limited engagement through March 12th. James T. Lane has starred on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate, King Kong the Musical, The Scottsboro Boys, Chicago, and A Chorus Line.
CHICAGO is Broadway's longest running American musical, celebrating its 26th year on Broadway this past November.
