Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/15/23

Of note this week: A STRANGE LOOP, DEATH OF A SALESMAN, MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL, OHIO STATE MURDERS, THE MUSIC MAN, and TOPDOG/UNDERDOG closed on 1/15. PICTURES FROM HOME began previews at Studio 54 and opens on 2/9.

CHICAGO had a planned 7-performance week. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend fell within this week.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: OHIO STATE MURDERS (33.6%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (19.6%), TAKE ME OUT (9.5%), LEOPOLDSTADT (8%), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (7.7%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (7.5%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (5.6%), THE COLLABORATION (5.1%), A STRANGE LOOP (3%), THE MUSIC MAN (1.9%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (1.5%), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (0.5%), FUNNY GIRL (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE PIANO LESSON (-13.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-6.4%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-4.6%), WICKED (-4.1%), THE LION KING (-4%), CHICAGO (-3.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-2.7%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-2.3%), SIX (-2.2%), & JULIET (-2.1%), ALADDIN (-1.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-0.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.4%), HADESTOWN (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.2%),

This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 247,667 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,859,988. The average ticket price was $136.72.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -10.21%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.45% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $136.72 is up $1.15 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN: $3,589,149

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $2,180,337

HAMILTON: $2,078,621

FUNNY GIRL: $2,017,877

THE LION KING: $1,885,831





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($307,646), THE COLLABORATION ($351,840), TAKE ME OUT ($529,303), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($572,922), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($615,478)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

A STRANGE LOOP: $461,485

THE MUSIC MAN: $442,985

OHIO STATE MURDERS: $280,735

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: $197,794

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG: $171,867





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-315,472), ALADDIN ($-173,448), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-155,350), CHICAGO ($-132,654), THE LION KING ($-112,463)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN: $288.73

FUNNY GIRL: $210.68

HAMILTON: $194.99

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $167.92

MJ THE MUSICAL: $161.73





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($73.01), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($80.21), THE COLLABORATION ($83.02), TAKE ME OUT ($87.53), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($90.70)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE MUSIC MAN: 101.9%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.1%

HAMILTON: 100.6%

HADESTOWN: 100.5%

A STRANGE LOOP: 99.3%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

TAKE ME OUT (71.2%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (74.7%), LEOPOLDSTADT (76.5%), THE PIANO LESSON (80%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (82.7%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

OHIO STATE MURDERS: 2877

A STRANGE LOOP: 2855

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY: 2119

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG: 1262

TAKE ME OUT: 813





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-1544), CHICAGO (-1308), THE PIANO LESSON (-1144), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-833), THE LION KING (-539)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..