Wake Up With BWW 1/14: Haley Swindal Premieres Birdland Concert, and More!

Haley Swindal visits Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge today at 12pm! Swindal also premieres her concert as part of the Radio Free Birdland series today at 7pm! Learn more here!

Plus, watch as Richard chats with Broadway's favorite soprano, Kelli O'Hara, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, January 17 (8pm) and Monday, January 18 (3pm).

1) Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!

This year, the BroadwayWorld Cabaret awards were thrilled to be able to celebrate streaming events from all across the globe thanks to the innovation of the Cabaret community during the pandemic - and we look forward to celebrating the return of NYC Cabaret with you all in 2021.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Watch as Richard chats with Broadway's favorite soprano, Kelli O'Hara, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, January 17 (8pm) and Monday, January 18 (3pm).. (more...)

3) Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori, and Dick Van Dyke to be Honored at 43 Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Recipients to be honored at the 43rd annual national celebration of the arts are: multi-disciplinary artist, choreographer, and actress Debbie Allen; singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez; country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; violinist Midori; and actor Dick Van Dyke.. (more...)

4) The State of Broadway: January 2021

It's no secret that the state of the world has had a major impact on the theatre industry over the past year. Broadway, which usually brings in $14 billion to New York City's yearly revenue, has been shuttered since last March, leaving the futures of many artists and shows in limbo. While many of those productions move forward with plans to reopen when Broadway officially returns, some have already announced that they will not open again.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks B POSITIVE and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

During last night's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, James checked in with fellow Broadway alum Annaleigh Ashford.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Haley Swindal visits Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge today at 12pm! Tune in here!

- Haley Swindal also premieres her concert as part of the Radio Free Birdland series today at 7pm! Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Armida, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with cast members from Grey's Anatomy. Learn more here!

What we're watching: New York City Center's INSIDE THE REVIVAL Takes a Look Inside THE TAP DANCE KID with Dulé Hill!

In this episode, Dulé Hill delivers a tap performance of "Fabulous Feet" from the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid. Hill (a member of the original Broadway cast) and Leon, along with book adapter Lydia Diamond and choreographer Jared Grimes give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the production which centers around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a 10-year-old boy who dreams of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society.

Social Butterfly: HAMILTON Releases Side-By-Side Comparison of 'Helpless' and 'Satisfied'

Back in August, one Hamilton fan, YouTube user Ye Olde Bard, saw some parallels while watching the musical on Disney+, specifically between A Winter's Ball/Helpless and Satisfied and released a comparison video, featuring the two scenes side by side!

Tonight, the production took their concept one step further, releasing their own side by side comparison of the two scenes, syncing up 'Helpless/A Winter's Ball' in reverse with 'Satisfied' playing in its original form.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Julia Murney, who turns 52 today!

Julia Murney last appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked after playing the role on the national tour for which she received an Acclaim Award. Other New York credits include Lennon, The Wild Party (Drama Desk nomination), The Vagina Monologues, Falling (Drama Desk nomination), A Class Act, The Landing, Saved, Crimes of the Heart, Queen of the Mist, and Time and Again (Lucille Lortel nomination). She's been seen regionally all over the U.S.- Signature, Muny, Williamstown, Reprise!LA, Sacramento Music Circus, NCT, Lyric, Rubicon and Goodspeed, to name a few-and in concert she has performed solo shows nationally as well as in NYC at Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, Joe's Pub & Ars Nova. Symphony appearances have ranged from Carnegie Hall to The Kennedy Center, Caramoor to Town Hall, from Malaysia to Maui & a lot of spots in between. Among her TV credits are Madam Secretary, 30 Rock, Sex and the City, Elementary, Brothers and Sisters, Ed, NYPD Blue, all the Law and Orders, First You Dream and about a gazillion voiceovers. A Syracuse University graduate, her recordings include the original cast albums of The Wild Party and A Class Act, the Grammy nominated Actor's Fund Benefit of Hair and her first solo album I'm Not Waiting, which is available on iTunes & on her website, juliamurney.com.

