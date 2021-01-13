VIDEO: New York City Center's INSIDE THE REVIVAL Takes a Look Inside THE TAP DANCE KID

New York City Center today premieres the second installment of the video series Encores! Inside the Revival, featuring a look inside the creative process behind the future Encores! revival of The Tap Dance Kid directed by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon.

In this episode, Dulé Hill delivers a tap performance of "Fabulous Feet" from the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid. Hill (a member of the original Broadway cast) and Leon, along with book adapter Lydia Diamond and choreographer Jared Grimes give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the production which centers around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a 10-year-old boy who dreams of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society.

Watch the episode below:

The first installment of the series, which premiered in November of 2020, features Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist Billy Porter (FX's Pose) who takes audiences through his reimagining of the 1997 Tony-nominated musical The Life, along with performances from Grammy-nominated artists Ledisi and Mykal Kilgore. View the episode here.