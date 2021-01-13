Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton
VIDEO: HAMILTON Releases Side-By-Side Comparison of 'Helpless' and 'Satisfied'
Hamilton is now available on Disney Plus.
Back in August, one Hamilton fan, YouTube user Ye Olde Bard, saw some parallels while watching the musical on Disney+, specifically between A Winter's Ball/Helpless and Satisfied and released a comparison video, featuring the two scenes side by side!
Tonight, the production took their concept one step further, releasing their own side by side comparison of the two scenes, syncing up 'Helpless/A Winter's Ball' in reverse with 'Satisfied' playing in its original form.
Watch the video below!
Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
Hamilton is now available on Disney Plus! Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.
