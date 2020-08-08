VIDEO: HAMILTON Fan Creates a Side-By-Side Comparison of 'Helpless' and 'Satisfied'

"I liked seeing all the little details in Satisfied that referenced the previous two songs, so I decided to compare them side by side!" YouTube user 'Ye Olde Bard' wrote.

One Hamilton fan saw some parallels while watching the musical on Disney+, specifically between A Winter's Ball/Helpless and Satisfied.

So, they took to YouTube to create a comparison video, featuring the two scenes side by side!

"I liked seeing all the little details in Satisfied that referenced the previous two songs, so I decided to compare them side by side!" YouTube user 'Ye Olde Bard' wrote in the video's description. "They don't line up perfectly and I had to do some edits, but that's to be expected. They're only humans."

Watch the video below!

Hamilton is now available on Disney Plus!

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.

