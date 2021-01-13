Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Cabaret Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!

Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two of three shows) during this eligibility period.

This year, the BroadwayWorld Cabaret awards were thrilled to be able to celebrate streaming events from all across the globe thanks to the innovation of the Cabaret community during the pandemic - and we look forward to celebrating the return of NYC Cabaret with you all in 2021.

2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winners

Best Alternative Cabaret Show

Molly Pope - Molly Pope, A Gay Man, and a Piano - The Duplex - 2020

Best Arrangement

Blake Allen for 'Mack the Knife' - An Evening With Frank Sinatra - The Green Room 42 - 2019

Best Burlesque Show or Act

Members Only Boylesque - Members Only Boylesque - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019

Best Club House Manager/Concierge

Sidney Myer - Dont Tell Mama - Don't Tell Mama - 2019

Best Comedy Act

Joan Rivers - Joan Rivers - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2010

Best Debut Show - One Night Only

Ty Herndon - Ty Herndon - Joe's Pub - 2019

Best Debut Show - Run of Shows

Ryan McCartan - Ryan McCartan - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019

Best Director

Faith Prince - In Other Words - Cultural Council for Palm Beach County on YouTube - 2020

Best Documentarian of Cabaret, Photography or Film/Video

Helane Blumfield, photographer - Meg Flather Cabaret Sisterhood, Liora Michelle - The Greedy Soprano, Staff photography Laurie Beechman Theatre - Don't Tell Mama - 2019

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Miss Coco Peru - The Taming of Tension - Birdland Theater - 2018

Best Duo Show

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - Sundays 2012 - 2020 - Bemelmans at The Carlyle Hotel - 2020

Best Ensemble Soloist

Chris Messina - The Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 - 2019

Best Filmed Show, Created in Quarantine

Jessica Vosk - Radio Free Birdland - Birdland Theater - 2020

Best Filmed Show, Presented From Archival Video

Karen Mason - Mason At Mama's In March. Dir.: Barry Kleinbort MD.: Christopher Denny, Filmographer: Michael Lee Stever, Mastered: Paul Rolnick - Don't Tell Mama - 2020

Best Group Show

THOSE GIRLS - THOSE GIRLS Sing The Boys Vol. 1 - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019

Best Host or Emcee of a Cabaret Show

Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Birdland - 2019

Best Jazz Combo - With or Without Vocals

Jane Monheit Quintet - Jane Monheit Quintet - Birdland - 2019

Best Jazz Vocalist

Billy Stritch - Let's Start The New Year Right - Birdland Theater - 2020

Best Junior Performer (Under age 18)

Ava Nicole Frances - Hell On Earth - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2020

Best Lighting Design

Marty Gasper - Broadway Sings Sarah Bareilles Unplugged - The Green Room 42 - 2019

Best Live Streamed Concert

Diana DeGarmo - Gemini - YouTube - 2020

Best Live Streamed Regularly Scheduled Music Show

Billy Stritch - Billy's Place - Facebook Live - 2020

Best Music Video Created in Quarantine

Constantine Maroulis - Live Your Life for Nick Cordero - YouTube - 2020

Best Musical Comedy Cabaret

Jinkx Monsoon - The Vaudevillians - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2013

Best Musical Director

Benjamin Rauhala - Broadway Princess Party, Jeremy Jordan: Carry On - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019

Best Open-Mic Show

Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Birdland 2019

Best Original Song

The Boy Band Project for 'Jingle My Bells' - Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 - 2019

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Musician

Drew Wutke Marie's Crisis - 2020

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist

Michelle Dowdy Dont Tell Mama - 2019

Best Producer of a Virtual Program

Jim Caruso & Ruby Locknar - Virtual Halston - The Cast Party Network on YouTube - 2020

Best Record Producer

Jaime Lozano - American Soul/Latin Heart, Songs By An Immigrant, Never-Ending Line - Broadway Records - 2016

Best Recording, Commercial

Deborah Silver - Glitter and Grits - NTL Records - 2020

Best Recording, Independent

Michelle Dowdy - A Brass Act - Walker Records - 2014

Best Recurring Series

Feinstein's/54 Below - 54 Sings - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019

Best Regularly Scheduled Chat Program

Seth Rudetsky / James Wesley - Stars in the House - Stars in the House com - 2020

Best Regularly Scheduled Virtual Lounge/Piano Bar Program

Marie's Crisis - Marie's Group - Facebook Live - 2020

Best Regularly Scheduled Virtual Open Mic Program

Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - YouTube - 2020

Best Revue

KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar - #sondheimmontage - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2018

Best Show

Jeff Harnar - Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden and Green - Birdland Theater - 2019

Best Show Art

Ray DeForest & Richard Becker - The Doris Dear Christmas Special - The Triad - 2017

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

Sean Harkness - Sean Harkness - 2020

Best Show, Celebrity

Jeremy Jordan - Carry On - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019

Best Sound Design

Amanda Raymond 54 Below - 2020

Best Special Event, Multiple

Joe Iconis - Joe Iconis Christmas - 54 Below - 2019

Best Special Event, Solo

Marilyn Maye - New Year's Eve Extravaganza - Birdland Theater - 2019

Best Spoken Word Cabaret Show (May feature up to 4 songs but no more)

Will Nolan - Leola: Gay History for Straight People - The Green Room 42 - 2019

Best Swing Act, Solo or Band

Nicolas King - Nicolas King - Birdland, Beach Cafe, The Surrey - 2019

Best Tribute Show

Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch - Straighten Up and Fly Right: The Music of Nat 'King' Cole - Birdland - 2019

Best Variety Show

Susie Mosher - The Lineup With Susie Mosher - Bridland - 2019

Best Vocal Group

The Skivvies - The Skivvies Concerts - Joe's Pub - 2019

Best Vocalist

Debbie Wileman - A Song A Day, A Song Today - Facebook, YouTube - 2020

Best Zoom Show, Performed In Real-Time

Ari Axelrod - A Celebration of Jewish Broadway - Facebook Live - 2020

