Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
Check out the full list of Cabaret winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!
Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two of three shows) during this eligibility period.
This year, the BroadwayWorld Cabaret awards were thrilled to be able to celebrate streaming events from all across the globe thanks to the innovation of the Cabaret community during the pandemic - and we look forward to celebrating the return of NYC Cabaret with you all in 2021.
2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winners
Best Alternative Cabaret Show
Molly Pope - Molly Pope, A Gay Man, and a Piano - The Duplex - 2020
Best Arrangement
Blake Allen for 'Mack the Knife' - An Evening With Frank Sinatra - The Green Room 42 - 2019
Best Burlesque Show or Act
Members Only Boylesque - Members Only Boylesque - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019
Best Club House Manager/Concierge
Sidney Myer - Dont Tell Mama - Don't Tell Mama - 2019
Best Comedy Act
Joan Rivers - Joan Rivers - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2010
Best Debut Show - One Night Only
Ty Herndon - Ty Herndon - Joe's Pub - 2019
Best Debut Show - Run of Shows
Ryan McCartan - Ryan McCartan - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019
Best Director
Faith Prince - In Other Words - Cultural Council for Palm Beach County on YouTube - 2020
Best Documentarian of Cabaret, Photography or Film/Video
Helane Blumfield, photographer - Meg Flather Cabaret Sisterhood, Liora Michelle - The Greedy Soprano, Staff photography Laurie Beechman Theatre - Don't Tell Mama - 2019
Best Drag Artist or Impersonator
Miss Coco Peru - The Taming of Tension - Birdland Theater - 2018
Best Duo Show
Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - Sundays 2012 - 2020 - Bemelmans at The Carlyle Hotel - 2020
Best Ensemble Soloist
Chris Messina - The Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 - 2019
Best Filmed Show, Created in Quarantine
Jessica Vosk - Radio Free Birdland - Birdland Theater - 2020
Best Filmed Show, Presented From Archival Video
Karen Mason - Mason At Mama's In March. Dir.: Barry Kleinbort MD.: Christopher Denny, Filmographer: Michael Lee Stever, Mastered: Paul Rolnick - Don't Tell Mama - 2020
Best Group Show
THOSE GIRLS - THOSE GIRLS Sing The Boys Vol. 1 - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019
Best Host or Emcee of a Cabaret Show
Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Birdland - 2019
Best Jazz Combo - With or Without Vocals
Jane Monheit Quintet - Jane Monheit Quintet - Birdland - 2019
Best Jazz Vocalist
Billy Stritch - Let's Start The New Year Right - Birdland Theater - 2020
Best Junior Performer (Under age 18)
Ava Nicole Frances - Hell On Earth - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2020
Best Lighting Design
Marty Gasper - Broadway Sings Sarah Bareilles Unplugged - The Green Room 42 - 2019
Best Live Streamed Concert
Diana DeGarmo - Gemini - YouTube - 2020
Best Live Streamed Regularly Scheduled Music Show
Billy Stritch - Billy's Place - Facebook Live - 2020
Best Music Video Created in Quarantine
Constantine Maroulis - Live Your Life for Nick Cordero - YouTube - 2020
Best Musical Comedy Cabaret
Jinkx Monsoon - The Vaudevillians - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2013
Best Musical Director
Benjamin Rauhala - Broadway Princess Party, Jeremy Jordan: Carry On - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019
Best Open-Mic Show
Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Birdland 2019
Best Original Song
The Boy Band Project for 'Jingle My Bells' - Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 - 2019
Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Musician
Drew Wutke Marie's Crisis - 2020
Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist
Michelle Dowdy Dont Tell Mama - 2019
Best Producer of a Virtual Program
Jim Caruso & Ruby Locknar - Virtual Halston - The Cast Party Network on YouTube - 2020
Best Record Producer
Jaime Lozano - American Soul/Latin Heart, Songs By An Immigrant, Never-Ending Line - Broadway Records - 2016
Best Recording, Commercial
Deborah Silver - Glitter and Grits - NTL Records - 2020
Best Recording, Independent
Michelle Dowdy - A Brass Act - Walker Records - 2014
Best Recurring Series
Feinstein's/54 Below - 54 Sings - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019
Best Regularly Scheduled Chat Program
Seth Rudetsky / James Wesley - Stars in the House - Stars in the House com - 2020
Best Regularly Scheduled Virtual Lounge/Piano Bar Program
Marie's Crisis - Marie's Group - Facebook Live - 2020
Best Regularly Scheduled Virtual Open Mic Program
Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - YouTube - 2020
Best Revue
KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar - #sondheimmontage - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2018
Best Show
Jeff Harnar - Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden and Green - Birdland Theater - 2019
Best Show Art
Ray DeForest & Richard Becker - The Doris Dear Christmas Special - The Triad - 2017
Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director
Sean Harkness - Sean Harkness - 2020
Best Show, Celebrity
Jeremy Jordan - Carry On - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019
Best Sound Design
Amanda Raymond 54 Below - 2020
Best Special Event, Multiple
Joe Iconis - Joe Iconis Christmas - 54 Below - 2019
Best Special Event, Solo
Marilyn Maye - New Year's Eve Extravaganza - Birdland Theater - 2019
Best Spoken Word Cabaret Show (May feature up to 4 songs but no more)
Will Nolan - Leola: Gay History for Straight People - The Green Room 42 - 2019
Best Swing Act, Solo or Band
Nicolas King - Nicolas King - Birdland, Beach Cafe, The Surrey - 2019
Best Tribute Show
Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch - Straighten Up and Fly Right: The Music of Nat 'King' Cole - Birdland - 2019
Best Variety Show
Susie Mosher - The Lineup With Susie Mosher - Bridland - 2019
Best Vocal Group
The Skivvies - The Skivvies Concerts - Joe's Pub - 2019
Best Vocalist
Debbie Wileman - A Song A Day, A Song Today - Facebook, YouTube - 2020
Best Zoom Show, Performed In Real-Time
Ari Axelrod - A Celebration of Jewish Broadway - Facebook Live - 2020
