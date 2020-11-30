Wake Up With BWW 11/30: TICK, TICK...BOOM! Wraps Filming, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced yesterday that the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! has wrapped filming. Check out the photo he posted below!

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm! Get tickets here!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

2) VIDEO: West End Musicians Perform a Medley of Musical Overtures

by Stage Tube

A group of West End musicians got together, virtually, to create a medley of overtures from various musicals! The piece, titled 'Overture of Overtures' was orchestrated and arranged by Alan Williams.. (more...)

3) Who's Who in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 2

by Sarah Jae Leiber

The story of a group of students counting down the days until they get to perform in their school's first-ever production of High School Musical: The Musical includes a cast of young triple threats.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Discuss Their Concert With Seth Rudetsky and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of your favorite stars' latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

On November 25, he chatted with Broadway power couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell who talked about their concerts with Seth Rudetsky and more.

What we're watching: Brad Oscar Sings Election-Themed GUYS & DOLLS Parody, 'Sit Down, You're Blockin' the Vote!'

Brad Oscar has taken to YouTube to sing an election-themed parody of the famous Guys & Dolls tune, Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat!

The song, titled 'Sit Down, You're Blockin' the Vote!' was written by Joe Keenan, based on the original song with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser. Musical Direction and keyboards are by Ed Goldschneider.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mandy Patinkin, who turns 68 today!

Mandy Patinkin has given iconic performances in every major entertainment medium. On Broadway, he created the role of 'Che' in Evita and 'George' in Sunday in the Park with George. Television appearances include his currently Emmy nominated performance as Saul on "Homeland," "Chicago Hope," "Dead Like Me," and "Criminal Minds." Feature films include Yentl, Dick Tracy, and the beloved "Inigo Montoya" in The Princess Bride. In all, he has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and three Tonys, winning an Emmy for "Chicago Hope" and a Tony Award for Evita.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

