VIDEO: Brad Oscar Sings Election-Themed GUYS & DOLLS Parody, 'Sit Down, You're Blockin' the Vote!'

Brad Oscar has taken to YouTube to sing an election-themed parody of the famous Guys & Dolls tune, Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat!

The song, titled 'Sit Down, You're Blockin' the Vote!' was written by Joe Keenan, based on the original song with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser. Musical Direction and keyboards are by Ed Goldschneider.

Check out the video below!

Oscar most recently appeared in the pre-Broadway run of Mrs. Doubtfire. His other recent credits include off-Broadway productions of Broadway Bounty Hunter, Nassim, Sweeney Todd, and more. His most recent Broadway role was Nostadamus in Something Rotten!

Oscar was nominated for the 2001 Tony Award for his role as Nazi playwright "Franz Liebkind" in The Producers. He has appeared in several productions at the Arena Stage in Washington, DC. In 2005, he played "The Devil" (Mr. Applegate) in Damn Yankees, and in October 2006 he played "Master of Ceremonies" in Cabaret. He has completed playing multiple roles, including "Lady Enid" in The Mystery of Irma Vep in 2008. Other regional work includes the title role in the musical Barnum, at the Asolo Repertory Theatre (Florida).

