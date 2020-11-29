VIDEO: West End Musicians Perform a Medley of Musical Overtures

A group of West End musicians got together, virtually, to create a medley of overtures from various musicals!

The piece, titled 'Overture of Overtures' was orchestrated and arranged by Alan Williams.

How many musicals can you hear in the medley? Listen in the video below!

Musicians:

1st Violins: Will Hillman, Patrick Savage, Laura Melhuish, Millie Ashton, Ciaran McCabe, Jo Archard.

2nd Violins: Glesni Roberts, Cat Parker, Darius Thompson, Clare Taylor, Kath James, Penny Ainscow.

Violas: Sarah Chapman, Jennymay Logan, Lizzie Boyce, Alice Billen, Bernie Anguige.

Cellos: Dave Hornberger, Nerys Richards, Verity Simmons, Gabriella Swallow. Basses: Phil Donnelly (& electric), Pete Hutchison, Nicky Davenport.

Woodwind: Helen Wilson (piccolo), Sarah Manship (flute), Jennie Chilton (clarinet), Jessamy Holder (clarinet/bass clarinet), Ilid Jones (Oboe), Geoff Coates (Cor Anglais), Linton Stephens (bassoon).

Saxes: Nick Moss (Alto), Mikey Davis (Alto), Paul Stevens (Tenor), Hannah Lawrance (Tenor), Gemma Moore (Baritone).

Trumpets: Simon Gardner (Promises Promises & Gypsy solos), Jean-Paul Gervasoni (West Side Story solo), Seb Philpott, Angela Whelan.

Trombones: Mike Kearsey, Winston Rollins, Andy Wood (Bass).

Tuba: Richard Henry.

French Horns: Dave Oxley, Joseph Ryan, Laura Llewelyn-Jones.

Harp: Cecilia de Maria.

Piano: Simon Heeley.

Electric Guitar & Banjo: Justin Quinn.

Drum kit: Tim Goodyer.

Timpani: James Turner.

Percussion: Dave Elliot, Shan Chana, Becky Brass.

Audio Mixing was done by Phil Donnelly at Arnos Groove Studio with Audio Mastering by Simon Hendry, and Video Editing by Mark Harrison. The Associate Orchestrator and Music Preparation was done by Jerome van den Berghe.

