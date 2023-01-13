Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 1/13: HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway, Idina Menzel in a New Musical, and More!

Plus, casting announced for New York, New York, and more!

Jan. 13, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Here Lies Love headed to Broadway this year! Plus, Idina Menzel will star in a new world premiere musical at La Jolla, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Photo: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Pose in New Art for SWEENEY TODD
by Nicole Rosky

Check out new artwork of Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford for the upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. (more...)

VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Brandi Carlile Duet 'She Used To Be Mine'
by Stage Tube

Sara Bareilles teamed up for a duet of She Used To Be Mine from Waitress with Brandi Carlile at Girls Just Wanna Weekend. Check out video of the performance.. (more...)

Charity Angél Dawson, Rashidra Scott, and More Join HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse; Full Cast Announced!
by Stephi Wild

Full casting and the creative team have been announced for the all-new musical production of Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse. Learn more about who will be starring in the production here!. (more...)

Colton Ryan & Anna Uzele to Star in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Opening on Broadway This Spring
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele will star in the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, coming to Broadway this Spring! See how to purchase tickets and more!. (more...)

HERE LIES LOVE Will Open On Broadway in Summer 2023
by Stephi Wild

Here Lies Love, the immersive disco pop musical based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines, with music by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim, will premiere on Broadway in the Summer of 2023 at the Broadway Theatre.. (more...)

Idina Menzel Will Lead World Premiere Musical REDWOOD at La Jolla Playhouse Next Year
by Stephi Wild

Idina Menzel is headed back to the stage! She will star in the world premiere musical Redwood, which Menzel began developing nearly 20 years ago. The production will premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2024.. (more...)

Video: Get a First Listen to Songs From NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Coming to Broadway This Spring
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first listen to songs from the upcoming Broadway musical New York, New York! Performances begin Friday, March 24, 2023.. (more...)

Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Pasadena Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Pasadena Playhouse has announced the cast for Sunday in the Park with George, the first production of the theater's six-month-long celebration of Stephen Sondheim. See performances dates and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Complete Cast Announced for Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan Led THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
by Chloe Rabinowitz

BAM (The Brooklyn Academy of Music) has announced the full company and creative team for the first New York revival in 50 years of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!
Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

Viral Backseat Lip Syncer Gets a Surprise Trip to BroadwayViral Backseat Lip Syncer Gets a Surprise Trip to Broadway
January 12, 2023

A young lip syncer from California just had his dreams come true! Nathan, who went viral on Tiktok earlier this week for his backseat lip sync of Matilda, was just gifted a trip to New York City to see his first Broadway show. 'Delta Airlines is sending Nathan and the entire family to see his first Broadway musical in New York City!!!!!' tweeted his mom, Samantha.
Video: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Discuss SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHTVideo: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Discuss SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT
January 12, 2023

Watch SIX’s Tony Award winning duo, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, discuss SIX’s Original Broadway Cast Recording, SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT. In the video, Toby and Lucy discuss why they chose the album to be live. 
Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Pasadena PlayhouseGraham Phillips & Krystina Alabado to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Pasadena Playhouse
January 12, 2023

Pasadena Playhouse has announced the cast for Sunday in the Park with George, the first production of the theater’s six-month-long celebration of Stephen Sondheim. See performances dates and how to purchase tickets!
Complete Cast Announced for Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan Led THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOWComplete Cast Announced for Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan Led THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
January 12, 2023

BAM (The Brooklyn Academy of Music) has announced the full company and creative team for the first New York revival in 50 years of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. See how to purchase tickets!
Ato Blankson-Wood Will Lead HAMLET in The Public Theater's 61st Season of Free Shakespeare in the ParkAto Blankson-Wood Will Lead HAMLET in The Public Theater's 61st Season of Free Shakespeare in the Park
January 12, 2023

The 61st season of Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park will feature the classic drama HAMLET, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon and featuring Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play, Public Works’ As You Like It) in the title role.
