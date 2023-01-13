Wake Up With BWW 1/13: HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway, Idina Menzel in a New Musical, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Photo: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Pose in New Art for SWEENEY TODD

by Nicole Rosky

Check out new artwork of Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford for the upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. (more...)

VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Brandi Carlile Duet 'She Used To Be Mine'

by Stage Tube

Sara Bareilles teamed up for a duet of She Used To Be Mine from Waitress with Brandi Carlile at Girls Just Wanna Weekend. Check out video of the performance.. (more...)

Charity Angél Dawson, Rashidra Scott, and More Join HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse; Full Cast Announced!

by Stephi Wild

Full casting and the creative team have been announced for the all-new musical production of Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse. Learn more about who will be starring in the production here!. (more...)

Colton Ryan & Anna Uzele to Star in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Opening on Broadway This Spring

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele will star in the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, coming to Broadway this Spring! See how to purchase tickets and more!. (more...)

HERE LIES LOVE Will Open On Broadway in Summer 2023

by Stephi Wild

Here Lies Love, the immersive disco pop musical based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines, with music by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim, will premiere on Broadway in the Summer of 2023 at the Broadway Theatre.. (more...)

Idina Menzel Will Lead World Premiere Musical REDWOOD at La Jolla Playhouse Next Year

by Stephi Wild

Idina Menzel is headed back to the stage! She will star in the world premiere musical Redwood, which Menzel began developing nearly 20 years ago. The production will premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2024.. (more...)

Video: Get a First Listen to Songs From NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Coming to Broadway This Spring

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first listen to songs from the upcoming Broadway musical New York, New York! Performances begin Friday, March 24, 2023.. (more...)

Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Pasadena Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Pasadena Playhouse has announced the cast for Sunday in the Park with George, the first production of the theater's six-month-long celebration of Stephen Sondheim. See performances dates and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Complete Cast Announced for Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan Led THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BAM (The Brooklyn Academy of Music) has announced the full company and creative team for the first New York revival in 50 years of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

