HERE LIES LOVE Will Open On Broadway in Summer 2023

Here Lies Love, the immersive disco pop musical based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines, with music by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim, will premiere on Broadway in the Summer of 2023 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).

Developed & directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Timbers and Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson (choreography) reunite with David Byrne (concept, music, and lyrics) and Fatboy Slim (music) to bring Here Lies Love to Broadway, continuing a ten-plus year collaboration on the project. Tom Gandey and J Pardo contribute additional music.

Performances will begin Saturday, June 17, 2023 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Here Lies Love is produced on Broadway by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna for Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas.

Here Lies Love at the Public Theater. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

The producers of Here Lies Love said, "As a team of binational American producers--Filipinos among us--we are thrilled to bring Here Lies Love to Broadway! We welcome everyone to experience this singularly exuberant piece of theatre. The history of the Philippines is inseparable from the history of the United States, and as both evolve, we cannot think of a more appropriate time to stage this show. See you on the dance floor!"

Here Lies Love's staging at the Broadway Theatre will transform the venue's traditional proscenium floor space into a dance club environment, where audiences will stand and move with the actors. A wide variety of standing and seating options will be available throughout the theater's reconstructed space, with more details to be announced soon. Sign up now at HereLiesLoveBroadway.com for first access to tickets.

Here Lies Love is a groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. From the minds of David Byrne (Academy Award, Grammy Award, and Tony Award winner) and Fatboy Slim (Grammy Award winner), Here Lies Love has been called "ingenious" by The New York Times and "an ecstatic and dynamic party" by Time Out New York. With choreography by Annie-B Parson (Olivier Award nominee) developed & directed by Alex Timbers, the theater is transformed into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London's Royal National Theatre in 2014 (Read what the critics had to say), and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Giselle "G" Töngi is the show's Cultural and Community Liaison. Additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.