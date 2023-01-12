Complete Cast Announced for Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan Led THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

BAM (The Brooklyn Academy of Music) has announced the full company and creative team for the first New York revival in 50 years of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater beginning February 4 and opening February 23, 2023.

Oscar Isaac (Sidney Brustein) and Rachel Brosnahan (Iris Brustein) star in Hansberry's sweeping drama of identity, idealism, and love.

Joining Isaac and Brosnahan are Gus Birney (Gloria Parodus), Julian De Niro (Alton Scales), Glenn Fitzgerald (David Ragin), Andy Grotelueschen (Wally O'Hara), Miriam Silverman (Mavis ParodusBryson), Raphael Nash Thompson (Max). The understudy company features Joey Auzenne, Gregory Connors, Brontë EnglandNelson and Amelia Pedlow. The creative team includes Arminda Thomas (Dramaturg), dots (Scenic Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), John Torres (Lighting Design), Bray Poor (Sound Design), Leah Loukas (Wig Design), Andrew Diaz(Props), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach) and casting by Taylor Williams.

The A Raisin in the Sun playwright invites us into Greenwich Village in the 60s, crafting a razor-sharpportrait of a diverse group of friends whose loudly proclaimed progressive dreams can't quite match up with reality. At the center are Sidney and Iris Brustein, fighting to see if their marriage-with all its crackling wit, passion, and petty cruelty-will be the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals. Discover the "astonishing force" (The Chicago Tribune) of this stunning drama from one of America's greatest playwrights when it finally returns to New York.

Following Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959), The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964 just before Ms. Hanberry's deathat the age of 34. Since then, her play has never been produced on a major New York stage. Director Anne Kauffman presented an acclaimed revival in Chicago's Goodman Theatre in 2016.

Tickets for The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Windoware available at BAM.org or by calling BAM Ticket Services 718.636.4100. Ticket prices begin at $35.

(Writer). Born May 19, 1930, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.-died January 12, 1965, New York, New York, was American playwright whose A Raisin in the Sun (1959) was the first drama by an African Americanwoman to be produced on Broadway. Hansberry was interested in writing from an early age and while in high school was drawn especially to the theatre. She attended the University of Wisconsin in 1948- 50 and then briefly the School of the Art Institute of ChicagoandRoosevelt University (Chicago). After moving to New York City, she held various minor jobs and studied at theNew School for Social Researchwhile refining her writing skills. In 1958 she raised funds to produce her play A Raisin in the Sun, which opened in March 1959 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway, meeting with great success. A penetrating psychological study of the personalities and emotional conflicts within a working-class black family in Chicago, A Raisin in the Sun was directed by actor Lloyd Richards, the first African American to direct a play on Broadway since 1907. It won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, and the film version of 1961 received a special award at the Cannes festival. Hansberry's next play, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, a drama of political questioning and affirmation set in Greenwich Village, New York City, where she had long made her home, had only a modest run on Broadway in 1964. Her promising career was cut short by her early death from pancreatic cancer. In 1969 a selection of her writings, adapted by Robert Nemiroff (to whom Hansberry was married from 1953 to 1964), was produced on Broadway as To Be Young, Gifted, and Black and was published in book form in 1970.

(Sidney Brustein) is an Award-Winning actor, producer and musician. Most recently, Isaac was nominated for a 2022 SAG and Emmy awardfor his role in the HBO and Hagai Levi adaption of Scenes from a Marriage. In 2016, he earned a Golden Globe for his role on the HBO miniseries Show Me A Hero as well as a Critics' Choice nomination. In 2014, he scored an Independent Spirit Award and a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of the title character in the Coen Brothers' film Inside Llewyn Davis. Past film and television credits include: A Most Violent Year(2014), Ex Machina (2015), Star Wars sequel trilogy (2015-2019), The Promise (2016), Operation Finale (2018), Triple Frontier(2019), At Eternity's Gate (2019), The Card Counter(2021), Dune (2021), Moon Knight (2022). In 2017, Isaac headlined The Public Theater's summer production of Hamlet with Sam Gold at the helm. Isaac appeared in Zoe Kazan's We Live Here at Manhattan Theatre Club, as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, and in Two Gentlemen of Verona, the latter productions for The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park. Additional theatre credits include Beauty of the Father(Manhattan Theatre Club), Grace (MCC Theater), When It's Cocktail Time in Cuba (Cherry Lane Theatre), Spinning into Butter (Hangar Theatre). In 2019, Isaac and his wife, writer and director Elvira Lind, created their Mad Gene Media production company. The first project under their banner, The Letter Room, was a short film written and directed by Lind and starring Isaac. It was nominated for a 2021 Academy Award.

(Iris Brustein) is an Award-Winning actress and producer. She has won an Emmy with four nominations, two Golden Globes, two Critics' Choice Award and three SAG Awards. Brosnahan's production company Scrap Paper Pictures signed a first look deal with Amazon Studios in 2019. She executive produced and starred in Amazon's Yearly Departed season 1, as well as executive produced season two. Brosnahan's next film Dead for a Dollar also starring Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz, premiered at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival and is currently in theaters. In 2021, she was seen in the historical drama The Courier, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and in 2020, she was seen in I'm Your Woman, which she starred in and produced, directed by Julia Hart and co-written/produced with Jordan Horowitz. She is also attached to star and produce The Switch with Amblin Partners, as well as Helen and Teacher. Other film credits include Patriots' Day, The Finest Hours, Louder Than Bombs, and Beautiful Creatures. The fourth season of Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel., in which she plays the titular character, premiered in February 2022 and the show has been renewed for its fifth and final season. She had a breakout turn as Rachel Posner in Netflix's groundbreaking series House of Cards, which earned her first Emmy nomination, as well as a SAG nomination for 'Best Ensemble.' On stage, Brosnahan last starred as Desdemona in Sam Gold's off-Broadway production of Othello opposite Daniel Craig and David Oyelowo. She made her Broadway debut for the Roundabout Theater Company's The Big Knife opposite Bobby Cannavale, Richard Kind and Marin Ireland.

(Gloria Parodus). Gus Birney- Off-Broadway: The Rose Tattoo (Williamstown Theater Festival), Connected (59 e 59), TV: Shining Vale (Saturn Award nominee), Dickinson, The Mist, Insatiable, Jessica Jones, The Blacklist, Bull, Blue Bloods, Law and Order. FILM: I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix), Rainy Day in New York, Here andNow, Plan B (Hulu) Upcoming: Happiness for Beginners(Netflix), Asleep In myPalm, Three Birthdays.

Julian De Niro (Alton Scales). Julian De Niro recently made his television debut as a young 'Barack Obama' on the Showtime limited series The First Lady. He studied drama at NYU Tisch (undergrad) and studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. He also double majored in math and computer science and recently completed a master's degree in Computer Science at NYU Courant. Julian was born in Los Angeles and raised in New York City.

(David Ragin). Glenn Fitzgerald got his start in the David O. Russell film Flirting with Disaster. He followed that up with roles in Ang Lee's The Ice Storm, Boaz Yakin's A Price Above Rubies, M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense, Gus Van Sant's Finding Forrester, and Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit. In theater, he originated roles in Jon Robin Baitz's Mizlansky/Zilinsky or Schmucks, Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero (Lucille Lortel nomination), Melissa James Gibson's THIS, Will Eno's The Realistic Joneses, David Lindsey-Abaire's Ripcord, Sharr White's The True, and most recently Gracie Gardner's I'm Revolting. He has also collaborated on innovative productions of classic plays, such as Ivo van Hove's Hedda Gabler, Austin Pendleton's Ivanov, and Sam Gold's Othello. On television, he played Reverend Brian Darling on Dirty SexyMoney, and had guest roles on Six Feet Under, Law and Order, FBI: Most Wanted, Elementary, andMadame Secretary.

(Wally O'Hara). Broadway: Tootsie (Tony nomination), Cyrano de Bergerac. Off: Assassins (CSC), Tumacho (Clubbed Thumb), The Odyssey (Public/Delacorte), The Taming of the Shrew (TFANA), Fiasco Theater's Into the Woods(Lortel nomination), Cymbeline, TwoGentlemen of Verona (St. Clair Bayfield Award), Measure for Measure, The Imaginary Invalid, and Twelfth Night. NY/Regional: 13P, Ars Nova, Moliere in the Park, The Glass Contraption, New Vic, Williamstown, McCarter, Guthrie, Old Globe, Trinity Rep, Yale Rep, The Acting Company. Film: Musica, Here Today, Coin Heist, Ordinary World, Still on the Road, Tumorhead. TV: The Gilded Age, Lincoln Rhyme, Elementary, The Good Wife, The Good Cop, The Knick. MFA Brown/Trinity, Fiasco Theater core company. Miriam Silverman (Mavis Parodus Bryson) Is thrilled to be returning to Sidney Brustein's Window after collaborating with Anne on The Goodman Theatre production. Favorites among a lengthy list of first productions and NY premieres are Anatomy of a Suicide (Atlantic), Plano (Clubbed Thumb), Junk (Lincoln Center), A Play is a Poem (Mark Taper Forum), along with A Delicate Ship, You Got Older, Everything You Touch, Mary Jane, and Finks (Drama Desk nomination). Recent TV/Film include the independent feature Breaking, HBO's Bad Education, Fleishman is In Trouble, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Amazon's upcoming Dead Ringers. BA and MFA from Brown University

(Max). Off-Broadway: Shared Sentences (Houses On The Moon Theater), Mrs. Warren's Profession, Heartbreak House (Gingold Theatrical Group), F*cking A (Signature Theatre), Pericles (dir. TrevorNunn, Theatre for a New Audience), Every Day a Visitor (Clurman Theatre), Pericles, Volpone, The Witch of Edmonton, Edward II (Red Bull Theater). Regional: Miss You Like Hell (Center Stage), The Guard(City Theatre), All the Days (McCarter Theatre), Richard III (Shakespeare Theatre Company, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival), Julius Caesar (Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis), Othello, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Coriolanus, Much Ado About Nothing, (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey), Electra (Hartford Stage), Paul Robeson (TheaterWorks), Ajax (dir. Peter Sellars, American National Theater), The Threepenny Opera (Wilma Theater), Gal Baby (dir. Kenny Leon, Alliance Theater). Film: Searching for Bobby Fischer, Kiss of Death, Clockers. TV: Search Party (HBO Max), Elementary (CBS), Ed (NBC), Third Watch(NBC), Soul Food (Showtime).

(Director). New York Philharmonic, Ars Nova, NYTW, Roundabout Theatre Company, Encores! Off-Center, Women's Project, Playwrights Horizons, MCC, The Public, P73 Productions, New Georges, Vineyard Theater, LCT3, Yale Rep, Steppenwolf, Goodman Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, Z Space, American Conservatory Theater and Berkeley Rep. She is a Resident Director at Roundabout Theater, Artistic Director of City Center's Encores! Off-Center 2017-2020, Artistic Associate and Founding Member of The Civilians, a Clubbed Thumb Associate Artist and co-creator of the CT Directing Fellowship, a New Georges Associate Artist, an SDC Executive Board Member, Vice President and Trustee of SDCF. Kauffman's awards include three Obies, the Joan and Joseph Cullman Award for Exceptional Creativity from Lincoln Center, the Alan Schneider Director Award, a Lucille Lortel Award, and the Joe A. Callaway. Cocreator of the Cast Album Project with Jeanine Tesori.