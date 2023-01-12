Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse has announced the cast for Sunday in the Park with George, the first mainstage production of the theater's six-month-long celebration of the works and impact of Stephen Sondheim, the first major festival honoring his legacy since his passing in 2021.



The cast of Sunday in the Park with George is led by Graham Phillips (Broadway's 13, CW's Riverdale, CBS' The Good Wife) as George Seurat/George and Krystina Alabado (Broadway's Mean Girls and American Psycho) as Dot/Marie.

The production will run Tuesday, February 14 to Sunday, March 19.



The production also features Michael Manuel (Our Town at South Coast Repertory, The Father at Pasadena Playhouse) as Jules/Bob, Emily Tyra (Broadway's Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Yvonne/Naomi, and Liz Larsen (Broadway's Beautiful, NBC's Law and Order) as Old Lady/Blair.



Marking the start of the later part of his career, Sunday in the Park With George (1984), in which Sondheim's music brings the world of George Seurat to vivid life, is the first of three musicals Sondheim created with James Lapine that include Into the Woods (1987) and Passion (1994). Sondheim and Lapine won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the work, and while it was revived on Broadway in 2008, and again in a celebrated limited run in 2017 (helmed by Sarna Lapine), Sunday in the Park with George has rarely been produced in Los Angeles with the full-scale production it deserves-until now. Inventive, insightful, and in a class of its own, this ravishing, captivating masterpiece encapsulates the complexity of life-and the art of understanding it.



One of the most acclaimed musicals of all time and Sondheim's most innovative and groundbreaking musical, Sunday in the Park with George is directed by Sarna Lapine, who helmed the most recent Broadway revival of the show, with choreography by Alison Solomon and musical direction by Andy Einhorn.



On a Sunday afternoon on La Grande Jatte, French artist George Seurat is hoping to find the inspiration to create a masterpiece. As the piece comes together, the people come alive; his mother, his friends, his critics, the woman he loves. Stroke by stroke, dot by Dot, will George create something lasting, something new?



Sunday in the Park with George is a shimmering tribute to "the art of making art "which takes on an even deeper and richer meaning since Sondheim's passing.



The cast also includes Armand Akbari as Soldier #2/Ensemble, Jenni Barber as Celeste #2/Waitress, Allison Belinkoff as Female Swing, Pippa Blaylock as Louise, Brian Calì as Boatman/Lee, Marc Ginsburg as Ensemble, Jennie Greenberry as Nurse, Savannah L. Jackson as Ensemble, Trevor James as Soldier/Alex, Robert Knight as Louis/Charles, Deborah Lew as Frieda/Betty, Matthew McCoy as Male Swing, Alexandra Melrose as Mrs./Harriet, Brianna Pember as Ensemble, Juliana Sloan as Celeste #1/Waitress, Jimmy Smagula as Mr./Billy, and Jason Michael Snow as Franz/Dennis.



The design team features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 2014 Tony Award Winner for Act One), costume design by Clint Ramos (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 2016 Tony Award Winner for Eclipsed), lighting design by Ken Billington (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 1997 Tony Award winner for Chicago), sound design by Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong-Brown (Stonewall at NYC Opera, Head Over Heels at Pasadena Playhouse), projection design by Tal Yarden (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, Broadway's Network) and wig design by Christopher Enlow (Broadway's The Inheritance, Broadway's The Prom). The Production Stage Manager is Andrew Neal (Broadway's King Kong, Broadway's Spider Man Turn Off the Dark).



Director Sarna Lapine says, "Sunday in the Park With George has been my favorite musical since childhood. How it resonates with me has changed over time, with age, and along the precarious path of pursuing a livelihood and life in the arts. I continue to be inspired by how personal this show feels to so many people and how like any great Classic, it ages well over time and continues to resonate. It's one of those rare shows where even while working on it, from the inside, I continue to experience what the audience does as if the show erases the divide between creator and observer. It is a show that speaks to the creative burn in all of us.



It is with tremendous love and gratitude, and joy that I find myself in Los Angeles now and am about to start rehearsals with an astonishing new cast, many of the same members of the creative team that I had the privilege of working with on Broadway, a crew of new collaborators, and under the guidance of a thrilling artistic director, Danny Feldman.



May this production celebrate Mr. Sondheim and his dear collaborator, James Lapine. What they created stirs the mind and the heart; the experience of being in the audience (and in the show) illuminates that connection and community are always possible - even across the great chasm of time."



Tickets for Sunday in the Park with George start at $39 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.



Pasadena Playhouse's Sondheim Celebration is made possible through the generous support of Pasadena-based East West Bank and the Helen and Will Webster Foundation.

ABOUT PASADENA PLAYHOUSE



Pasadena Playhouse is a place where people have gathered for 100 years to experience bold and important theater. It is one of the most prolific theaters in American history with a legacy of profound theatrical impact and courageous new work. In 1937, the Playhouse was officially recognized as the State Theater of California for its contribution and commitment to the dramatic arts. Today it continues that tradition of excellence under the helm of producing artistic director Danny Feldman. Dedicated to enriching lives through theater, community programs and learning initiatives, Pasadena Playhouse is a living force in the community.



BIOGRAPHIES



Graham Phillips

(George Seurat/George): Graham began his career as a soloist at the New York City and Metropolitan Operas before starring in Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical. He was a series regular on The Good Wife before writing and directing his first feature, The Bygone, a neowestern thriller, with his brother. Their second feature, Rumble Through the Dark, based on the novel The Fighter by Michael Farris Smith, will be released in April. He has performed in a variety of roles on film and television, including leads in the films Goats, Evan Almighty, XOXO, Staten Island Summer and Blockers. He also has appeared in Riverdale and Atypicaland starred in ABC's The Little Mermaid Live. Most recently, Graham played Nick in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf at Geffen Playhouse.



Krystina Alabado

(Dot/Marie): Broadway: Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, American Psycho, Green Day's American Idiot. National Tours: Evita, American Idiot, Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway: The Mad Ones (Samantha Brown), Ain't No Disco (Atlantic Theatre Company), David Bowie's Lazarus (New York Theatre Workshop), Camp Wanatachi (La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club). Select Regional: Kiss My Aztec (Hartford Stage), Miss You Like Hell (La Jolla Playhouse), Mystic Pizza (Ogunquit Playhouse), Burn All Night(American Repertory Theater), Songs For A New World (North Carolina Theatre). TV/Film: The Zombie Wedding (coming 2023), Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+), First Reformed (A24), God Friended Me (CBS), Mecha Builders (HBOMax), Tyrant (FX), Voltron (Netflix). IG/TikTok @krystinaalabado



Michael Manuel

(Jules/Bob): Michael Manuel is delighted to return to Pasadena Playhouse, where he was last seen with Alfred Molina in The Father (LA Drama Critics). Other recent theater credits include A Christmas Carol and Our Town at South Coast Rep, Buried Child, Frankenstein (LA Drama Critics, Ovation Awards among others) and Othello at A Noise Within. Other regional theaters include: Alley Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Mark Taper Forum, Yale Repertory Theatre, Seattle Rep, The Empty Space, NJ Shakespeare Festival, Theatre for a New Audience, Cornerstone Theater Company, Ojai Playwrights Conference, Geffen Playhouse, Upright Citizens Brigade, Interact Theatre Company, and Impro Theatre where he is member of the Main Company (which will be performing Sondheim UnScripted at the Playhouse in the May). Other credits include NCIS: LA, Wonderland, National Treasure, and the upcoming Doug Out. Michael is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.



Emily Tyra

(Yvonne/Naomi): Emily Tyra can most recently be seen starring in the independent film Harpoon by Ron Grant, which premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2019. Classically trained as a ballerina, Emily got her start dancing for the Boston Ballet company at the age of 17. On stage she most recently starred as "Cassie" in the Signature Theatre's production of A Chorus Line. She is a consummate triple threat and has already earned herself three Broadway credits for her work in Chaplin, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and Hugh Jackman Back on Broadway. On screen Emily was first cast in a recurring role on the acclaimed series Boardwalk Empire and went on to star in the Starz mini-series Flesh and Bone, created by Moira Walley-Beckett, and in the CBS medical drama Code Black.



Liz Larsen

(Old Lady/Blair): Broadway: Beautiful the Carole King Musical, Hairspray, Damn Yankees, Most Happy Fella (nominated for the Tony, drama desk, Outer Critics circle award, won the LA Drama Logue award) Rocky Horror Show, A little Night Music, Smell of the Kill, Starmites, Fiddler on the Roof. A New Brain (Lincoln Center) TV Recurring roles: Madoff (w/ Richard Dreyfuss) Mr. Robot, Law and Order (10 years), SVU, (4 years), Criminal Intent, Sopranos, Raising Kanan, The Breaks. This Spring: A Transparent Musical (Mark Taper Forum).



Armand Akbari

(Soldier #2/Ensemble, u/s Soldier/Alex): Armand Akbari is thrilled to be making his debut with Pasadena Playhouse! Recent Credits include: Rapunzel's Prince in Into the Woods, Al in A Chorus Line, and Melchior in Spring Awakening at USC Dramatic Arts, as well as Monty Navarro in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Quasimodo in Hunchback of Notre Dame at Children's Musical Theater San Jose. He is the winner of the Beach Blanket Babylon Scholarship for the Arts Competition and was recently featured in BroadwayWorld's First Next on Stage Competition and AmericanPops Orchestra's NextGen National Competition. Armand will be a graduating member of the inaugural class of BFA Musical Theatre at USC in May 2023. Instagram: @armand.akbari



Jenni Barber

(Celeste #2/Elaine, u/s Dot/Marie): Broadway: All My Sons, Sunday in the Park with George, Annie, The Nance, The Performers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Wicked (Glinda). Select Off-Broadway/Regional: By The Way, Meet Vera Stark (Signature Theatre), From Up Here (Manhattan Theatre Club), A New Brain (New York City Center Encores!), As You Like It & The Tempest (Sam Mendes' The Bridge Project, Brooklyn Academy of Music/The Old Vic), Private Lives (Hartford Stage), Sunday in the Park with George (Huntington Theatre: 2017 Elliot Norton Award, Outstanding Actress). TV: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Master of None, Elementary, Smash, Law & Order: SVU, The Electric Company. Adjunct Professor, USC School of Dramatic Arts. Graduate of the University of Michigan Musical Theatre Department.



Allison Belinkoff

(Swing, u/s Ensemble, Louise): Allison Belinkoff is thrilled to be making her professional debut here at Pasadena Playhouse. She will be graduating with her BFA in Musical Theatre in May from the University of Southern California. Highlights include performing at Carnegie Hall, playing Little Red in Into The Woods, Sheila in A Chorus Line, and Ilse in Spring Awakening. She won a Ventura County Theater Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical. She would like to thank her family and all her teachers for their love and support. Instagram: Alli_belinkoff



Pippa Blaylock

(Louise): Pippa Blaylock decided to pursue a career in acting after attending summer theater camp at Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts where she played Maleficent in Descendants. Since then, she hasn't stopped performing! Some of her favorite roles have been Crutchie in Newsies, The Baker's Wife in Into the Woods and Maria in The Sound of Music. In addition to acting, singing, and dancing, Pippa also enjoys gymnastics, soccer and playing with her friends. Pippa wants to thank her agents at DDO Artists Agency for their continued encouragement and support - she is thrilled to be performing in her first production at Pasadena Playhouse!



Brian Calì

(Boatman/Lee): Brian Calì is happy to be back in Los Angeles, making his Pasadena Playhouse debut as the Boatman. Broadway: Pretty Woman, Paradise Square, Master Class. NYC: City Center's Encores! The Most Happy Fella and The Golden Apple; Live from Lincoln Center's Show Boat. LA: Hollywood Bowl/LA Phil's Kinky Boots. TV/Film: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Law & Order: SVU, Blacklist, Fosse/Verdon, Bull, Boardwalk Empire, FBI: Most Wanted, Vinyl, Manifest, and the upcoming season of The Gilded Age. Instagram: @caliano. This one's for my LA fam!



Marc Ginsburg

( Ensemble, u/s George Seurat, Jules/Bob, Franz/Dennis): Marc was last seen at Pasadena Playhouse as Tateh in the Ovation Award winning production of Ragtime, for which he was also personally nominated. Since then, Marc has performed over 500 times as Sammy in the First National Tour of the Tony Award winning production of The Band's Visit. Other credits include George (Sunday in the Park with George) Aaron (First Date - Ovation Nomination), Che (Evita - Ovation Nomination), Lord Farquaad (Shrek The Musical - San Diego Critics Circle Nomination), Sir Lancelot (Spamalot), Leo Bloom (The Producers), and many others. Thank you to Sarna, Danny, Andy, Rose, Steven, and everyone at Pasadena Playhouse. All my love to Liza, Phoenix, and Seneca!



Jennie Greenberry

(Nurse, u/s Mrs./Harriet): Jennie is thrilled to be making her Pasadena Playhouse debut! Off-Broadway: Lucky Duck (New Victory Theater) Select Regional: The Tempest; Twelfth Night (Ariel; Olivia, Santa Cruz Shakespeare), Into the Woods(Witch, PCPA Conservatory Theatre), Kate Hamill's Little Women (Meg, Dallas Theater Center/Old Globe), Cyrano de Bergerac(Roxane, Guthrie Theater). In 5 years as a company member at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Jennie appeared as Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Ophelia in Hamlet, and Marina in the tour of Pericles (Folger Theatre/Guthrie Theater) among many other roles. Film: Cry Baby Hill. Catch her being a giant nerd on TikTok and IG @berriesofgreen.



Savannah L. Jackson

(Ensemble, u/s Freida/Betty): Savannah L. Jackson (she/her) is an actor, singer, producer, and writer from Norman, Oklahoma. She is an MFA Acting graduate from Temple University and a BFA Acting alumni from Oklahoma City University. Recent credits include: Rosalind in As You like It (Milwaukee Repertory Theater); Marianna in Passing Strange (Wilma Theater); Celia in As You Like It (Saratoga Shakespeare Company); Katherine in Henry VI and Luciana in Comedy of Errors (Delaware Shakespeare); Reggie in the world premiere of Kristoffer Diaz's Reggie Hoops (Temple University); Kenny Ortega's HAIR pitch for Netflix. For my family & Geo III <3 IG: @savannah.l.jackson.



Trevor James

(Soldier/Alex): Trevor couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this dream of a show. Select theater credits: West Side Story (International Tour), The Karate Kid the Musical (Pre-Broadway), Jersey Boys (Theatre Aspen), Newsies (Red Mountain Theatre Company), Merrily We Roll Along (4Leaf). Trevor has appeared on screen in Prodigal Son (FOX) and WeCrashed (AppleTV+). He is a graduate of Texas State University with a BFA in Musical Theatre. Special thanks to the entire cast and creative team, CLA Partners Management, and HCKR Agency. @trevorberger13, trevorjamesberger.com.



Robert Knight

(Louis/Charles, u/s Boatman/Lee): Robert Knight is excited to be making his Pasadena Playhouse debut in Sunday in the Park with George! He was recently seen in the ensemble of She Loves Me at South Coast Repertory as well as performing in his two sold out solo shows at Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal. Other credits include Jim in Big River (Hale Theater Arizona) and Jim Conley in the Ovation nominated and LA Times Critics Choice, Parade (The Chance Theatre). He is grateful to be back in the Theater after a long hiatus and he couldn't do it without the love and support from his wife and daughter. #LiveLikeLance&Juanito.



Deborah Lew

(Frieda/Betty): Broadway: Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Vixen in The Threepenny Opera, South Pacific. Off-Broadway: Candide and Cinderella at New York City Opera; No, No, Nanette (City Center Encores); Cupid and Psyche. Regional: Sujata in Up In The Air (Kennedy Center), Maria in West Side Story (Joseph Jefferson Award nomination), Cosette in Les Miserables(Atlanta TOTS, Wolf Trap Theatre), Isabelle in Amour (Goodspeed's Norma Terris Theatre), title role in Cinderella (North Shore), Kim in Miss Saigon (Westchester Broadway Theatre), Elizabeth in Myth (O'Neill Theatre Center), Tuptim in The King And I (Westin Playhouse). For Violet and Charlie.



Matthew McCoy

(Swing, u/s Mr./Billy, Louis/Charles, Soldier/Alex, Ensemble): Matthew McCoy is thrilled to be joining the company of Sunday in the Park With George! He is currently a senior at the University of Southern California, finishing his BFA in Musical Theatre and was most recently seen in Into the Woods (Jack), A Chorus Line (Don), and Spring Awakening (Moritz) at USC's School of Dramatic Arts. He wants to thank the creative team for this opportunity, his faculty at USC, his dogs at home, and his friends and family for their constant love and support. Instagram: @matthewmccoy_



Alexandra Melrose

(Mrs./Harriet, u/s Old Lady/Blair Daniels, Nurse): Pasadena Playhouse debut! National Tour: Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary (Factory Girl / Mme. Thénardier cover) Regional: Beauty and the Beast (Mrs. Potts) Tuacahn Center for the Arts & La Mirada Theatre, School of Rock (Rosalie Mullins), Wonderland (Mad Hatter), and Mary Poppins (Mrs. Brill) Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Passion (Fosca's Mother) Boston Court Pasadena, Mamma Mia! (Rosie) Totem Pole Playhouse, Master Class (Sharon Graham) Northern Stage, Caraboo (Jenny) Goodspeed Opera House, Sinatra (Singer) Radio City Music Hall. Workshops: Prelude to a Kiss(South Coast Repertory) and Woodstock (Pre-Broadway). Training: Samuel Beckett Theatre (Dublin, Ireland), NYU/Tisch (BFA), Groundlings. Thanks to Sarna and KMR. Love to Ron and my family. Twitter/Instagram: @lexmelrose. Website: AlexandraMelrose.com.



Brianna Pember

(Ensemble, u/s Celeste#1/Waitress): Brianna Pember (she/her) is elated to be making her debut with Pasadena Playhouse! She is currently pursuing her BFA in Musical Theatre at the University of Southern California and will be graduating in the spring. She was last seen in USC's productions of Into the Woods (The Baker's Wife), and A Chorus Line (Maggie).



Juliana Sloan

(Celeste #1/Waitress, u/s Yvonne/Naomi): Juliana is overjoyed to be in this special show. Theater credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie (Millie, 1st National Tour), Sweeney Todd (Johanna, South Coast Repertory), M. Butterfly (Rene / pin-up girl, South Coast Repertory), Les Miserables (Eponine, Sacramento Music Circus), Saved (Lana, Playwrights Horizons), and Grammy-nominated West Side Story (Rosalia, San Francisco Symphony). Juliana voiced Ms. Wendy in Pixar's Oscar-winning Toy Story 4, recurs on Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Disney XD), Unikitty (Cartoon Network), and sings as Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins - Legacy album, Disney). Television credits include Every Other Holiday (Lifetime) and Songs of a Lifetime (PBS). Love to John!



Jimmy Smagula

(Mr./Billy): Jimmy Smagula most recently completed filming a confidential WB feature as well as The Kennedy Center's production of Guys and Dolls. Broadway: Billy Elliot, The Little Mermaid, To Be Or Not To Be, Damn Yankees (Encores), Phantom of the Opera, Man of La Mancha and The Full Monty. National tours: Les Misérables, and Phantom of the Opera. Television: Recurring roles on HBO Max's Doom Patrol and Showtime's Black Monday. Also, Oh Jerome No, Better Things, The Sopranos, Grey's Anatomy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks & Recreation, Erase, Corporate, Bones, Community, Hot in Cleveland and many more. Film: Rebel in the Rye, The Island, Step up 3 and The Producers Movie Musical. Instagram: @JimmySmagula



Jason Michael Snow

(Franz/Dennis, u/s George Seurat): Film/TV: Black Monday (Showtime), The Big Leap (Fox), Special (Netflix), This Is Us (NBC), One Day At A Time (Netflix) NYC/Broadway: The Book of Mormon (Original Broadway Cast), The Spongebob Musical! (Original Cast Recording), South Pacific (Lincoln Center PBS Broadcast), Xanadu (1st National Tour). Voice Over: Frozen (Troll in "Fixer Upper"), South Park, Emmy Nominated Episode - "You're Not Yelping" (Vocalist). YouTube: "Gaston" (Broadway Villains Party), "You're Nothing Without Me" (Mostly Musicals: Crime Scene)



Sarna Lapine

(Director): Sarna Lapine is a New York-based director of musicals, operas, and plays. She is currently focused on developing new work as well as radically re-imagined revivals.



Recent credits include Fiddler on the Roof performed with The Philadelphia Orchestra; Lillian Hellman's Watch on the Rhine(Spotlight on Plays); the world premiere of Kate Hamill's Dracula (Classic Stage Company); the New York premiere of Kate Hamill's Little Women (Primary Stages); as well as The Rape of Lucretia (Boston Lyric Opera), named Best Opera of 2019 by the Boston Globe.



Lapine directed the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, which reopened the Hudson Theatre on Broadway.



In addition to working on Broadway, Lapine has worked regionally, Off-Broadway and internationally, including the Japanese premiere of Anna Ziegler's Photograph 51. Touring productions include: the North American tour and Japanese premiere of The National Theatre's WarHorse; Dirty Dancing North American tour; and the second national tour of Lincoln Center Theater's Tony Award winning revival, South Pacific. Concerts include: 4-Stars in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan; two Sondheim concerts with the Boston Pops starring Ruthie Ann Miles, Carmen Cusack and Phillip Boykin; as well as Sondheim on Sondheim at The Hollywood Bowl, starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jonathan Groff and Vanessa Williams.



Lapine has been a guest artist at Juilliard, Fordham University, the Hartt School at University of Hartford, and BMI. She has been a guest speaker at Rutgers University, CalArts, and Mountview Academy, and has taught at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. She holds an MFA in film from Columbia University.





Her first documentary short film My Saraab, about a political refugee from Iraq, won best short film at the Northwest Film Forum in 2005 and was accepted at the Big Sky Documentary film festival, Beverly Hills Shorts Festival, Arab & Iranian Film Festival, and Northwest Folklife.





Lapine served as Bartlett Sher's assistant and associate director on Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway productions of The Light in the Piazza; South Pacific; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; and Awake and Sing!.





Before a career in theater, Lapine worked in arts and outdoor education in Seattle, WA. She was a mountaineering and rock-climbing guide for the Pacific Northwest Outward Bound School, as well as Program Director for a nonprofit called Powerful Voices, designed to teach sex education to girls in the juvenile justice system. Lapine transformed the latter program through a new curriculum promoting self-expression through the arts. In conjunction with a researcher at the University of Washington, she helped address teen motherhood, addiction, and sexual assault issues.



Andy Einhorn

(Musical Director): Broadway (MD/Conductor): Carousel, Hello, Dolly!, Holiday Inn, Bullets Over Broadway, Cinderella,Brief Encounter, Sondheim on Sondheim. Tours: Sound of Music, Hello, Dolly!, Sweeney Todd, The Light in the Piazza, The Lion King. Music director and conductor for Audra McDonald including two albums. Concert appearances include New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Detroit Symphony, Cincinnati Pops, Boston Pops, Philadelphia Orchestra. Pasadena Playhouse/92Y: You, I Like. TV: The Oscars, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Six by Sondheim. Honors Graduate: Rice University. Upcoming: Extrapolations (Apple Plus) and Cabrini (Jonathan Sanger).



Alison Solomon

(Choreographer): Recent/Upcoming Credits: Fiddler on the Roof (featuring the Philadelphia Orchestra), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 2nd National Tour, Swing!, Sweeney Todd (Signature Theater), Into the Woods (Guthrie Theater). Associate Choreography Credits include: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Broadway, Australia, 1st National Tour), Gigi, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Smokey Joe's Cafe, I Married an Angel (City Center), Sweet Charity with Sutton Foster, The Honeymooners, In the Heights (The Kennedy Center). She had the honor of choreographing a spot for Acer Electronics featuring Lauren Froderman (So You Think You Can Dance), Gillian Murphy (American Ballet Theatre), and Ashley Bouder (New York City Ballet). She also assisted on the NFL Super Bowl LII "Dirty Dancing" commercial featuring Odell Beckham Jr. Eli Manning, and the NY Giants. Visit alisolomon.com for more.



Stephen Sondheim:

Stephen Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics for Saturday Night (1954), A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (1962), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), Company (1970), Follies (1971), A Little Night Music (1973), The Frogs (1974), Pacific Overtures (1976), Sweeney Todd (1979), Merrily We Roll Along (1981), Sunday In The Park With George (1984), Into The Woods (1987), Assassins (1991), Passion (1994) and Road Show (2008) as well as lyrics for West Side Story (1957), Gypsy (1959) and Do I Hear A Waltz? (1965) and additional lyrics for Candide (1973). Anthologies of his work include Side By Side By Sondheim (1976), Marry Me A Little (1981), You're Gonna Love Tomorrow (1983), Putting It Together (1993/99) and Sondheim On Sondheim (2010). He composed the scores of the films Stavisky (1974) and Reds (1981) and songs for Dick Tracy (1990) and the television production Evening Primrose (1966). His collected lyrics with attendant essays have been published in two volumes: "Finishing the Hat" (2010) and "Look, I Made A Hat" (2011). In 2010 Broadway's Henry Miller's Theatre was renamed The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in his honour; in 2019, London's Queens Theatre was also renamed the Sondheim.



James Lapine:

James Lapine is a playwright and director. On Broadway he has worked with Stephen Sondheim on Sunday in the Park with George; Into the Woods; and Passion. He also conceived and directed the musical revue Sondheim on Sondheim. With William Finn he created Falsettos, recently revived by Lincoln Center Theater; Little Miss Sunshine; Muscle; and directed Finn's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other Broadway credits include his play based on Moss Hart's memoir Act One (also LCT), Amour, The Diary of Anne Frank, Golden Child, and Dirty Blonde. He has written the plays Table Settings, Twelve Dreams, The Moment When, Fran's Bed and Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing. Lapine has been nominated for eleven Tony Awards, winning on three occasions. He has also been the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, SDC's Mr. Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater, and inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.



Beowulf Boritt

Scenic Design

-

29 Broadway designs include the Tony Award winning set for Act One, the Tony nominated sets for The Scottsboro Boys, Therese Raquin, Potus, and Flying Over Sunset. Also on Broadway, Sarna Lapine's production of Sunday in the Park with George, The Piano Lesson, Come From Away, Freestyle Love Supreme, Be More Chill, The New One, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Meteor Shower, A Bronx Tale, Prince Of Broadway, Hand To God, Sondheim On Sondheim, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, LoveMusik, Rock Of Ages, Chaplin, On The Town, Bronx Bombers, Grace, and The Two And Only. His book about Broadway set design, Transforming Space Over Time, is available wherever books are sold.



Clint Ramos

Costume Design

-

Clint Ramos is a designer, advocate, and creative producer. He has designed over two hundred theater, opera, and dance productions. Recent designs for the stage include KPOP, Slave Play, The Rose Tattoo, Eclipsed, Once On This Island, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, Here Lies Love. Film credits include: Production Design for Lingua Franca by Isabel Sandoval for Netflix; and costume design for RESPECT, the Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson for MGM. Clint's lifelong advocacy is for an equitable landscape in theater and film for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and for the rights of immigrants. @clintramos



Ken Billington

Lighting Design

-

Ken has over 100 Broadway shows to his credit, including the original Sweeney Todd, Waitress, Sunday in the Park with George(2008 & 2017) Act One, The Drowsy Chaperone, and Footloose. His Tony-Award lighting for Chicago has been seen in 36 countries. This winter season includes: The Secret Garden at the Ahmanson Theatre, the new Broadway musical New York, New York and the West End Production of Crazy for You. Other Projects: Hugh Jackman in Concert, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Fantasmic!at Disneyland, and award winning architectural lighting for work NYC's Tavern on the Green. Ken is a member of the Theatre Hall of Fame.



Danny Erdberg

Sound Design

-

Danny Erdberg is thrilled to return to Pasadena Playhouse where he designed Head over Heels. New York: The Public Theater, New York City Opera, 92Y, Roundabout Theatre Company, City Center, Atlantic Theater Company, and 59E59 Theaters. Regional: Arena Stage, Arizona Theater Company, Geva Theatre Center, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Geffen Playhouse, ACT Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Saratoga Opera, Virginia Stage, and Long Wharf, as well as productions in Korea, Japan, China, Canada and Cuba. Broadway Associate: The Iceman Cometh (Tony Nom), Significant Other, Violet, The Glass Menagerie, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Heiress and The Nance (Tony Win). Danny is a member of IATSE, USA829, SDC and the Lincoln Center Director's Lab. Graduate of Northwestern University.



Ursula Kwong-Brown

Sound Design

-

Ursula Kwong-Brown is excited to return to Pasadena Playhouse following last year's production of Head Over Heels. Previous designs include Holiday at Arena Stage, King Lear at the Wallis Annenberg, The Wickhams at Arizona Theatre Company, Native Gardens at Merrimack Repertory Theatre, and the world premiere of Stonewall with NYC Opera. As a composer, her work has been performed at Carnegie Hall, Miller Theatre, Le Poisson Rouge, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and the National Portrait Gallery in London, as well as by festivals and ensembles across the country and around the world. Ursula received her Ph.D. from UC Berkeley and her B.A. from Columbia University. More info at www.ursulakwongbrown.com



Tal Yarden

Projection Design

-

BROADWAY: Network, The Waverly Gallery, Indecent, Sunday in the Park with George, The Crucible; OFF-BROADWAY: Becky Nurse of Salem, Hamlet, Enemy of the People, Antigone, The Damned, Kings of War, The Fountainhead, Roman Tragedies, King Lear, Distracted, Lazarus, Liberty City, The Misanthrope; REGIONAL: A Walk on the Moon, Ocean Filibuster, Passing Strange, Frost/Nixon; LONDON: Get Up, Stand Up, Anna X, My Brilliant Friend, OPERA: Exterminating Angel, Between Worlds, Mahagonny, Salome, Brokeback Mountain, Macbeth. VIDEO: Pat McGrath, Rick Owens, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, James Brown, Patti Smith; AWARDS: Molière Award, Lucille Lortel Award, NOMINATIONS: TONY Award, Drama Desk Award, Henry Hewes Design Award, Outer Critics Circle Award.



Christopher Enlow

Wig Design

-

Christopher is an IATSE hairstylist with Local's 706, and 798. Before returning to Los Angeles in 2020, Christopher was in NYC refining his skills as a production hairstylist. He worked with incredible Broadway designers such as David Brian Brown, Charles Lapointe, and Josh Marquette to name a few. With 14 Broadway credits and several in film/tv, he returned to the west coast to be closer to family. Christopher happily returns to Pasadena Playhouse after his MUAHS Guild Award nomination for the design of last season's production of Head Over Heels. Broadway Credits: Mama Mia, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Kinky Boots, Lion King, Gigi, On Your Feet, War Paint, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Waitress, Anastasia, The Prom, The Inheritance, and Diana: The Musical.