Wake Up With BWW 1/13: George Salazar Hosts L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards, and More!

George Salazar hosts the 30th L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards tonight! Salazar is best known for his work as 'Michael' in the Broadway cult sensation Be More Chill. He was most recently seen on stage opposite MJ Rodriguez in the critically acclaimed 2019 Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors.

The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me is officially underway! The tour kicked off yesterday, January 12, in Los Angeles.

We recently chatted with Elizabeth Stanley of Jagged Little Pill, about her experiences working on the show, working alongside Alanis Morissette, and more. Read our full interview below!

1) VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek At Rehearsal For The UK Tour of BEAUTIFUL

As BEAUTIFUL embarks on its UK tour BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body went along to a special rehearsal to speak to some of the cast.. (more...)

2) WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Tour Kicks Off January 12

Heidi Schreck's Tony Award nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler, kicked off its national tour on January 12, beginning at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles and playing 40 weeks in 22 cities.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Sing Along With 'Some Things Never Change' From FROZEN 2

You can now sing along with the song 'Some Things Never Change' from Frozen 2 with this all new video!. (more...)

4) BWW Flashback: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Final Broadway Bow

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the hip-hop improv show, plays its final Broadway performance last night, January 12, 2020 at the Booth Theatre, after 23 previews and 118 regular performances.. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Elizabeth Stanley Talks JAGGED LITTLE PILL, Working With Alanis Morissette, and More!

In 1995, the tender, introspective jams that comprise Alanis Morissette's iconic album Jagged Little Pill had Elizabeth Stanley belting them out in her car as any angsty adolescent. Twenty-four years later, she is the lead actress of the poignant, incendiary new Broadway musical bearing the name of the Grammy winning album. Onstage, she finds herself channeling the woes of adulthood into her role as Mary Jane Healy, the matriarch of a seemingly perfect family who also happens to be in the throes of opioid addiction. Other members of her clan, however, aren't as angelic as they come across either - a dynamic that couldn't be more ironic. Here, Stanley gets candid with DiningOut about how the problems of the world today manifest in this must-see musical based off Diablo Cody's namesake Pulitzer Prize winning novel directed by Diane Paulus, coming of age in the CD era, and working with Alanis Morissette.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

George Salazar hosts the 30th L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards tonight!

Salazar is best known for his work as 'Michael' in the Broadway cult sensation Be More Chill, a role for which he received both Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and won a Lucille Lortel Award. His act two showstopper, Michael in the Bathroom, has become an anthem for a generation and has been streamed over 50 million times worldwide. He was most recently seen on stage opposite MJ Rodriguez in the critically acclaimed 2019 Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors.

What we're watching: Go Inside the Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre - Home of LES MISERABLES on the West End

The newly renovated Sondheim Theatre (formerly the Queen's Theatre) officially re-opened in December 2019. The theatre is home to Les Miserables.

Get an inside look at the inside of the theatre in the video!

Social Butterfly: Listen to New Song 'Dear Parents' by Ethan Slater and Nick Blaemire

Ethan Slater took to Instagram to share a video featuring the song 'Dear Parents' written by himself and Nick Blaemire.

The video, which was recorded for Broadway Babysitters, features a baby falling asleep while the song plays. The video was made by Julie McBride, who served as Music Supervisor and Conductor for The Spongebob Squarepants Musical.

