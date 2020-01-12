VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek At Rehearsal For The UK Tour of BEAUTIFUL

As BEAUTIFUL embarks on its UK tour, BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body went along to a special rehearsal to speak to some of the cast. Watch the full video below!

Daisy Wood-Davis stars as Carole King, alongside Adam Gillian as King's husband and songwriting partner Gerry Goffin, Laura Baldwin as songwriter Cynthia Weil, Cameron Sharp as songwriter Barry Mann, Susie Fenwick as King's mother Genie Klein, and Oliver Boot as music publisher and producer Donnie Kirshner. At certain performances, Carole King will be played by Vicki Manser.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the bestselling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You've Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof and The Locomotion. The show also includes the Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann's hit songs You've Lost that Lovin' Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get out of This Place.

