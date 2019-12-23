George Salazar Set To Host 30th Annual LA Ovation Awards

Be More Chill and Little Shop of Horrors star George Salazar has been announced as host the 30th Annual LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards Ceremony on Monday, January 13, 2020.



Salazar is best known for his work as 'Michael' in the Broadway cult sensation Be More Chill, a role for which he received both Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and won a Lucille Lortel Award and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. His act two showstopper, Michael in the Bathroom, has become an anthem for a generation and has been streamed over 50 million times worldwide. He was most recently seen on stage opposite Mj Rodriguez in the critically acclaimed 2019 Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors.

His broad spectrum of work in New York includes his Drama Desk Award-nominated performance in another cult favorite, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; the off-Broadway revival of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM!; David Byrne and Fat Boy Slim's Here Lies Love; the Broadway revival of Godspell; and more. He can currently be seen on NBC's Superstore and has also appeared in episodes of Bull and Divorce. He appears on several albums including Two-Player Game, a studio recording of his sold-out two-person cabaret act with Be More Chill composer Joe Iconis.



This year's ceremony is directed by Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx, with musical direction by Dolf Ramos. Scenic advisor is Sarah Krainin, lighting design is by Tom Ontiveros, sound design is by Cricket Myers, and projection design is by Jason H. Thompson. Production stage manager is Cate Cundiff. Assistant stage managers are Morgan Zupanski and Brooke Baldwin. Producers are Marco Gomez, Max Oken, and Michaela Bulkley.



For more information visit, go to www.ovationawards.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You