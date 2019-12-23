George Salazar Set To Host 30th Annual LA Ovation Awards
Be More Chill and Little Shop of Horrors star George Salazar has been announced as host the 30th Annual LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards Ceremony on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Salazar is best known for his work as 'Michael' in the Broadway cult sensation Be More Chill, a role for which he received both Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and won a Lucille Lortel Award and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. His act two showstopper, Michael in the Bathroom, has become an anthem for a generation and has been streamed over 50 million times worldwide. He was most recently seen on stage opposite Mj Rodriguez in the critically acclaimed 2019 Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors.
His broad spectrum of work in New York includes his Drama Desk Award-nominated performance in another cult favorite, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; the off-Broadway revival of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM!; David Byrne and Fat Boy Slim's Here Lies Love; the Broadway revival of Godspell; and more. He can currently be seen on NBC's Superstore and has also appeared in episodes of Bull and Divorce. He appears on several albums including Two-Player Game, a studio recording of his sold-out two-person cabaret act with Be More Chill composer Joe Iconis.
This year's ceremony is directed by Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx, with musical direction by Dolf Ramos. Scenic advisor is Sarah Krainin, lighting design is by Tom Ontiveros, sound design is by Cricket Myers, and projection design is by Jason H. Thompson. Production stage manager is Cate Cundiff. Assistant stage managers are Morgan Zupanski and Brooke Baldwin. Producers are Marco Gomez, Max Oken, and Michaela Bulkley.
For more information visit, go to www.ovationawards.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Simply the Best: The Shows that Ruled 2019
As we count down the last days of 2019, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal c... (read more)
CATS Film is Getting Upgraded With 'Improved Visual Effects'
The Cats film has just debuted in theatres and it is already getting an upgrade.... (read more)
CATS Film Set to Bring in $7 Million in Opening Weekend; New STAR WARS on Track For $400 Million
The new CATS film is bringing in less at the box office than was initially expected.... (read more)
Paulo Szot Will Join The Broadway Cast Of CHICAGO
Tony Award-winner and opera star Paulo Szot will join the Broadway production of Chicago in the role of a?oeBilly Flynna?? at the Ambassador Theatre (... (read more)
Photo Flash: Brooke Shields, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Visit FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
Freestyle Love Supreme had some special guests for Sunday's performance! Brooke Shields, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys visited the show on Sunday and ... (read more)