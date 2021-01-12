Wake Up With BWW 1/12: RATATOUILLE Raises $1.9 Million, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has raised $1.9 million for The Actors Fund. Ratatouille premiered virtually on January 1, 2021 and presented an encore performance on TikTok on Sunday, January 10, at 5 p.m.

Tony nominees Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman will appear in an upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU," scheduled to premiere on January 14th at 9 p.m. EST on NBC! In the new episode, an online role-play session that turns violent when one user decides to meet his idol in person. Watch the trailer here!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Matt Wolf Named Acting UK Editor-in-Chief of BroadwayWorld

BroadwayWorld today announces that Matt Wolf will be the new Acting UK Editor-in-chief, while Marianka Swain takes on a cover role as a Culture Commissioning Editor at the Telegraph.. (more...)

2) 9 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: JEOPARDY!'s Alex Trebek Tribute Video Features 'Once Before I Go' From THE BOY FROM OZ

The video features the song 'Once Before I Go', from The Boy From Oz. The song, by Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford, is sung by Hugh Jackman on the 2003 original Broadway cast recording.. (more...)

4) THE COLOR PURPLE To Be Released on Limited Edition Double Vinyl Record

Broadway Records announced today the release of the Grammy Award-winning recording of THE COLOR PURPLE as a double record set printed on purple vinyl. It will be available on February 5, 2021.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Massenet's Thaïs, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with an all new episode. Tonight's guest is TBA. Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Raises $1.9 Million to Help Arts Workers

Variety has reported that Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has raised $1.9 million for The Actors Fund. Ratatouille premiered virtually on January 1, 2021 and presented an encore performance on TikTok on Sunday, January 10, at 5 p.m.

What we're watching: See Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman in the Trailer for Upcoming SVU Episode

Tony nominees Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman will appear in an upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU," scheduled to premiere on January 14th at 9 p.m. EST on NBC!

In the new episode, an online role-play session that turns violent when one user decides to meet his idol in person.

