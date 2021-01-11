THE COLOR PURPLE To Be Released on Limited Edition Double Vinyl Record

Broadway Records announced today the release of the Grammy Award-winning recording of THE COLOR PURPLE as a double record set printed on purple vinyl. It will be available on February 5, 2021, in celebration of the 5-year anniversary of the recording's original release. The limited-edition vinyl is available today for pre-order on BroadwayRecords.com and other major music retailers including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

This limited-edition vinyl set of THE COLOR PURPLE includes a special album insert with photos from the Broadway production and full billing, plus a gatefold cover, complete with show artwork, full billing, track list, album notes and additional production photos.

This is Broadway Records' second new vinyl release of a series, following the December 2020 release of MATILDA THE MUSICAL double album set on blue vinyl. Additional new vinyl titles to be announced soon.

THE COLOR PURPLE received the 2016 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Cynthia Erivo's critically acclaimed performance as "Celie", as well as nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Danielle Brooks) and Best Direction (John Doyle).

Directed by Tony Award winner John Doyle, the cast or THE COLOR PURPLE is led by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo, Grammy, Academy Award and Golden Globe award winner Jennifer Hudson, and Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks.

They are joined by Isaiah Johnson in the role of 'Mister;' Tony Nominee Joaquina Kalukango as 'Nettie;' and Kyle Scatliffe in the role of 'Harpo,' along with Phoenix Best, Dwayne Clark, Lawrence Clayton, Carrie Compere, Patrice Covington, Adrianna Hicks, Bre Jackson, Grasan Kingsberry, Kevyn Morrow, Ken Robinson, Antoine L. Smith, Carla R. Stewart, Akron Watson, and Rema Webb.

THE COLOR PURPLE is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, THE COLOR PURPLE is adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony award winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Grammy award winners Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.