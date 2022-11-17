Wake Up With BWW 11/17: FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording, Jessica Chastain to Return to Broadway, and More!
Plus, Ruthie Henshall will open a drama school in London, and more!
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.
Today's top stories include Jessica Chastain returning to Broadway in A Doll's House in 2023! Plus, Ruthie Henshall will open a drama school in London, Funny Girl will release a cast recording, and more!
Read more about these and other top stories below!
Today's Top Stories
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
by BWW Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.. (more...)
Jessica Chastain Will Return to Broadway in A DOLL'S HOUSE in Spring 2023
by Stephi Wild
Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain will come to Broadway this spring as Nora Helmer in director Jamie Lloyd's new production of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, in a new version by Amy Herzog. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)
Ruthie Henshall Will Open New Drama School CAST in September 2023
by Stephi Wild
Ruthie Henshall has announced plans to open CAST, a new drama school offering a three-year diploma in Musical Theatre Industry Preparation; with its first intake in September 2023. . (more...)
Breaking: Lea Michele Announces FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording At Tonight's Curtain Call
by Team BWW
Lea Michele announced tonight on Instagram Live during the curtain call for Funny Girl that the production will release a Broadway Revival Cast Recording, with more information to be revealed on the Today Show tomorrow.. (more...)
SIX to Play Limited Engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in March 2023
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Tony Award-winning global sensation SIX will debut at The Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on March 21, 2023, for a strictly limited seven-week engagement.. (more...)
VIDEO: Julie Taymor Brings THE LION KING to THE VIEW
by Michael Major
Julie Taymor appeared on The View to celebrate 25 years of The Lion King on Broadway. Taymor brought along performers from the Broadway production who demonstrated the puppets used in the show that she desgined, including The Lioness, The Bird Man, and The Cheetah. Watch Taymor discuss the puppets' designs and functions in the video now!. (more...)
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings New DISENCHANTED Song 'Love Power' in Clip
by Michael Major
Idina Menzel has shared a preview video of 'Love Power,' her new song from Disenchanted. The soundtrack will feature music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on 'Enchanted' garnered three Academy Award nominations.. (more...)
Michele Pawk Will Join the Broadway Cast of WICKED, and Michael Wartella Returns!
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award-winner Michele Pawk will join the cast of Wicked at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre, taking over the role of Madame Morrible beginning Monday, December 12. Michael Wartella returned to the role of Boq, starting performances last evening, November 15. . (more...)
Photos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish at New World Stages
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See new production photos of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world's most beloved musicals. . (more...)
Today's Call Sheet
- & Juliet opens on Broadway tonight!
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
