Wake Up With BWW 11/17: FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording, Jessica Chastain to Return to Broadway, and More!

Jessica Chastain returning to Broadway in A Doll's House in 2023! Plus, Ruthie Henshall will open a drama school in London, Funny Girl will release a cast recording, and more!

Jessica Chastain Will Return to Broadway in A DOLL'S HOUSE in Spring 2023

by Stephi Wild

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain will come to Broadway this spring as Nora Helmer in director Jamie Lloyd's new production of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, in a new version by Amy Herzog. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)

Ruthie Henshall Will Open New Drama School CAST in September 2023

by Stephi Wild

Ruthie Henshall has announced plans to open CAST, a new drama school offering a three-year diploma in Musical Theatre Industry Preparation; with its first intake in September 2023. . (more...)

Breaking: Lea Michele Announces FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording At Tonight's Curtain Call

by Team BWW

Lea Michele announced tonight on Instagram Live during the curtain call for Funny Girl that the production will release a Broadway Revival Cast Recording, with more information to be revealed on the Today Show tomorrow.. (more...)

SIX to Play Limited Engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in March 2023

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Tony Award-winning global sensation SIX will debut at The Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on March 21, 2023, for a strictly limited seven-week engagement.. (more...)

VIDEO: Julie Taymor Brings THE LION KING to THE VIEW

by Michael Major

Julie Taymor appeared on The View to celebrate 25 years of The Lion King on Broadway. Taymor brought along performers from the Broadway production who demonstrated the puppets used in the show that she desgined, including The Lioness, The Bird Man, and The Cheetah. Watch Taymor discuss the puppets' designs and functions in the video now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings New DISENCHANTED Song 'Love Power' in Clip

by Michael Major

Idina Menzel has shared a preview video of 'Love Power,' her new song from Disenchanted. The soundtrack will feature music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on 'Enchanted' garnered three Academy Award nominations.. (more...)

Michele Pawk Will Join the Broadway Cast of WICKED, and Michael Wartella Returns!

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award-winner Michele Pawk will join the cast of Wicked at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre, taking over the role of Madame Morrible beginning Monday, December 12. Michael Wartella returned to the role of Boq, starting performances last evening, November 15. . (more...)

Photos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish at New World Stages

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See new production photos of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world's most beloved musicals. . (more...)

- & Juliet opens on Broadway tonight!

